albanyceo.com
Bart Davis Named 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year
Bart Davis doesn’t seek out accolades or praise, but through an impressive dedication to his farm and the industry, honor found him at this year's Georgia Ag Forecast presentation, where he was recognized as 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year. University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences...
albanyceo.com
If You Build It They Will Come. But Where Will They Live?
Georgia has been building a fortress economy since coming out of the great recession. “The number one state to do business” is as much of a mission statement as it is a ranking. The formula is quite public and relatively simple on the surface. The state begins by...
albanyceo.com
AmeriHealth Caritas Appoints Marla Purvis Market President for Georgia
-AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and other health care solutions for those most in need, announced that it has appointed Marla Purvis as its Georgia market president. An accomplished Medicaid and health care executive with more than 20 years of experience, Purvis will provide the strategic vision and operational expertise to lead AmeriHealth Caritas’ efforts to enter the state.
albanyceo.com
Accelerated Investment in Aurubis’ Augusta Multi-metal Recycling Facility Strengthens Georgia’s Position in EV, Sustainability
As investments in the electric mobility industry in Georgia rapidly accelerate with major projects from electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, battery suppliers, and other components of a closed-loop electric mobility supply chain, an influx of ancillary companies is forming to support this booming sector. German multi-metal provider and recycling company Aurubis...
albanyceo.com
Seoyon E-HWA Joins Growing List of Hyundai Suppliers, Nearly Doubles Georgia Employment
Governor Brian Kemp today announced that Seoyon E-HWA, a global auto parts supplier that manufactures both interior and exterior components, will create 740 new direct and indirect jobs and invest almost $76 million in a new manufacturing facility in Chatham County. “When I announced the largest economic development project in...
albanyceo.com
Georgia SBA Director Terri Denison on Reevaluating Your Business Plan
Georgia District Director of the U.S. Small Business Administration Terri Denison talks about the reasons you should keep updating your business plan and how the SBA can help with this process. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
albanyceo.com
GA Global Partners to Auction Bitcoin Mining Machines from Closed Albany Facility
GA Global Partners is now accepting bids for a live online webcast auction on February 8th of over 400 Bitmain Antminer bitcoin mining machines and related support equipment from a recently closed crypto mining farm in Albany, Georgia. The auction will get under way at 10:00 EST February 8th at...
albanyceo.com
AMA Art Ball Will Feature Music by The Grapevine Band
The Albany Museum of Art is headed toward another sellout of its signature annual event, AMA Art Ball: Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler, presented by Albany Motorcars Mercedes-Benz and BMW of Albany. The black-tie event is at 6:30 pm at the future home of the AMA, 140 W. Broad Ave....
albanyceo.com
Technical College System of Georgia Launches Senior Leadership Academy
The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) recently launched its Senior Leadership Academy, a professional development program designed to promote career advancement within TCSG and its 22 colleges across Georgia. The first cohort of 25 participants met at TCSG’s system office for a two-day session led by Dr. Alvetta Thomas.
albanyceo.com
Twenty-five GSW Marshals Selected to Prestigious Program
Twenty-five students have been selected to one of Georgia Southwestern State University’s (GSW) most prestigious and oldest organizations on campus, the GSW Marshals. Founded in 1939, the GSW Marshals is an ambassador program designed to serve as university hosts for special events including commencement, convocations and donor receptions among others. Students must be recommended by GSW faculty or staff for their leadership ability, communication skills and enthusiasm for the University. They go through an extensive application and interview process before they are able to be trained in this position.
albanyceo.com
Draffin Tucker Promotes Team Members to Key Positions
Draffin Tucker, a leading accounting and consulting firm, is proud to announce the promotions of Ivie S. Wright, Matthew T. Mitchell, Arliss T. Barrameda, and Lindsay O. Brumbaugh. Ivie S. Wright, based in the Albany office, has been promoted to Associate II in the Healthcare practice. With a Bachelor of...
