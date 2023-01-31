Read full article on original website
If You Build It They Will Come. But Where Will They Live?
Georgia has been building a fortress economy since coming out of the great recession. “The number one state to do business” is as much of a mission statement as it is a ranking. The formula is quite public and relatively simple on the surface. The state begins by...
Bart Davis Named 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year
Bart Davis doesn’t seek out accolades or praise, but through an impressive dedication to his farm and the industry, honor found him at this year's Georgia Ag Forecast presentation, where he was recognized as 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year. University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences...
Georgia SBA Director Terri Denison on Reevaluating Your Business Plan
Georgia District Director of the U.S. Small Business Administration Terri Denison talks about the reasons you should keep updating your business plan and how the SBA can help with this process. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
AmeriHealth Caritas Appoints Marla Purvis Market President for Georgia
-AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and other health care solutions for those most in need, announced that it has appointed Marla Purvis as its Georgia market president. An accomplished Medicaid and health care executive with more than 20 years of experience, Purvis will provide the strategic vision and operational expertise to lead AmeriHealth Caritas’ efforts to enter the state.
Accelerated Investment in Aurubis’ Augusta Multi-metal Recycling Facility Strengthens Georgia’s Position in EV, Sustainability
As investments in the electric mobility industry in Georgia rapidly accelerate with major projects from electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, battery suppliers, and other components of a closed-loop electric mobility supply chain, an influx of ancillary companies is forming to support this booming sector. German multi-metal provider and recycling company Aurubis...
Technical College System of Georgia Launches Senior Leadership Academy
The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) recently launched its Senior Leadership Academy, a professional development program designed to promote career advancement within TCSG and its 22 colleges across Georgia. The first cohort of 25 participants met at TCSG’s system office for a two-day session led by Dr. Alvetta Thomas.
Gang Enforcement Legislation Introduced
Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp’s Floor Leader Bo Hatchett (R- Cornelia) introduced Senate Bill 44 which addresses gang violence by creating a new offense for recruiting minors to gangs and establishes a mandatory minimum sentencing scheme for all gang offenses. “Senate Bill 44 is a top priority for my...
Keyboardist for Allman Brothers and Rolling Stones Makes Case for Tax Incentives for Georgia Music
Chuck Leavell has played in two of the most legendary rock and roll bands in history — the Allman Brothers and the Rolling Stones — is now hoping to shine a spotlight on Georgia's legendary music scene. A nonpartisan study group in the Georgia Legislature called the Joint...
