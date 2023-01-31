ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

albanyceo.com

Georgia SBA Director Terri Denison on Reevaluating Your Business Plan

Georgia District Director of the U.S. Small Business Administration Terri Denison talks about the reasons you should keep updating your business plan and how the SBA can help with this process. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
GEORGIA STATE
albanyceo.com

If You Build It They Will Come. But Where Will They Live?

Georgia has been building a fortress economy since coming out of the great recession. “The number one state to do business” is as much of a mission statement as it is a ranking. The formula is quite public and relatively simple on the surface. The state begins by...
GEORGIA STATE
albanyceo.com

AmeriHealth Caritas Appoints Marla Purvis Market President for Georgia

-AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and other health care solutions for those most in need, announced that it has appointed Marla Purvis as its Georgia market president. An accomplished Medicaid and health care executive with more than 20 years of experience, Purvis will provide the strategic vision and operational expertise to lead AmeriHealth Caritas’ efforts to enter the state.
GEORGIA STATE
albanyceo.com

Bart Davis Named 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year

Bart Davis doesn’t seek out accolades or praise, but through an impressive dedication to his farm and the industry, honor found him at this year's Georgia Ag Forecast presentation, where he was recognized as 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year. University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences...
GEORGIA STATE
Rough Draft Atlanta

Georgia House passes mid-year budget with $1 billion property tax rebate

The Georgia House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a $32.6 billion mid-year budget Thursday that includes a $1 billion property tax rebate worth $500 to the average homeowner. The mid-year budget, which covers state spending through June 30, sailed through the House 170-1 and now moves to the Georgia Senate. With the state sitting atop a […] The post Georgia House passes mid-year budget with $1 billion property tax rebate appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
albanyceo.com

Accelerated Investment in Aurubis’ Augusta Multi-metal Recycling Facility Strengthens Georgia’s Position in EV, Sustainability

As investments in the electric mobility industry in Georgia rapidly accelerate with major projects from electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, battery suppliers, and other components of a closed-loop electric mobility supply chain, an influx of ancillary companies is forming to support this booming sector. German multi-metal provider and recycling company Aurubis...
AUGUSTA, GA
saportareport.com

Plant Vogtle is almost complete — time to celebrate?

By Guest Columnist PATTY DURAND, president and founder of Cool Planet Solutions and a candidate for the Georgia Public Service Commission District 2. As spring approaches, so does the in-service date for Plant Vogtle’s Unit 3, the first of two nuclear reactors under construction in Georgia, and the only nuclear plant under construction in the country. If Unit 3 enters service in April as projected, should we congratulate Georgia Power? And is it time to thank the Georgia Public Service Commission for its approval and oversight?
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Bill could expand cancer treatment option to more Georgians

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - House Bill 85 in the Georgia legislature would expand access to a lifesaving tool that can pinpoint what type of treatment a patient needs, so they won’t waste any of their precious time. The test uses blood and tissue to identify the best...
ATLANTA, GA
albanyceo.com

Technical College System of Georgia Launches Senior Leadership Academy

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) recently launched its Senior Leadership Academy, a professional development program designed to promote career advancement within TCSG and its 22 colleges across Georgia. The first cohort of 25 participants met at TCSG’s system office for a two-day session led by Dr. Alvetta Thomas.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Reps Gaines and Gullett Introduce Legislation to Hold Prosecutors Accountable

State Representatives Houston Gaines (R-Athens) and Joseph Gullett (R-Dallas) today introduced legislation to ensure that district attorneys and solicitors general in Georgia are held responsible for misconduct in office. Reps. Gaines and Gullett introduced two separate measures focused on this issue. “If a prosecutor is not doing his or her...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxg.com

Georgia Aquarium offers discount for Georgia residents

ATLANTA (WFXG) - The United States' largest aquarium, The Georgia Aquarium, is located in downtown Atlanta. Now through February 15, the aquarium is offering a discounted 'resident pass' for Georgia residents. The pass costs the price of a single-day aquarium ticket. Once purchased, Georgia residents can get unlimited visits to...
ATLANTA, GA
alreporter.com

Bill filed to prevent employers from mandating microchips

A bill to be considered by the Alabama Legislature in March would prevent employers from requiring employees to implant a microchip as a condition of employment. Prince Chestnut, D-Selma, said he became aware of the dystopian concept a few months ago while reading on other technologies of the future. “I...
ALABAMA STATE
WJCL

Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction

JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
GEORGIA STATE
beckersspine.com

Dr. Walter McClelland completes Georgia's 1st AR glenoid surgery

Walter McClelland, MD, performed Georgia's first glenoid surgery with Enovis' augmented reality technology, according to a Jan. 28 LinkedIn post from a principal agent with the devicemaker. Enovis' ARvis system was launched in July. It is a wearable device that helps surgeons improve precision. Dr. McClelland is a hand, wrist...
GEORGIA STATE
harbinclinic.com

Don’t Skip a Beat: 5-Star Heart Care Close to Home

Having access to local, 5-start heart care means you don’t have to skip a beat when it comes to getting the care you deserve so you can get back to your routine. February is National Heart Month, and with over 40 cardiovascular providers utilizing over 450 years of experience, Harbin Clinic’s robust and comprehensive heart health programs are available throughout 13 counties of Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama. When necessary, our providers are prepared to serve patients at four regional hospitals in Floyd, Bartow and Gordon counties.
GEORGIA STATE

