Jackson County Pilot
Pilot one of state’s best
The Jackson County Pilot has been recognized as one of the top community news media organizations in the state of Minnesota. The Pilot, Jackson County’s top source of local news and information for the past 130 years, earned several major awards at the 156th annual convention of the Minnesota Newspaper Association last week in Brooklyn Park — both for traditional newspaper excellence in areas such as reporting and photography and for new media excellence in categories such as best website.
Letter: Locals help project reach milestone
I am writing to thank Lakefield area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the United States, the project collected more than 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Ballfield complex could run $11.5M
A three-field ballfield complex built east of the Jackson Liquor Store at a cost of $11.5 million. Maybe, say members of the Jackson City Council.
Mental health, drugs top public safety concerns
The top public safety issues in Jackson County continue to be mental health and drugs. That’s the word from Jackson County Sheriff Shawn Haken, who said the story’s been the same f...
Benda, Finck lead Huskies past Arrows
Payten Benda won two events and all-around as the Jackson County Central gymnastics team got back in the win column with a 127.875-125.6 victory last Thursday in Pipestone. Benda’s two wins came ...
Eagles blanked in battle of the birds
The Windom Area girls’ hockey team outshot Waseca Monday night, but wasn’t able to get any of its 34 shots in the net. Waseca scored a goal in each of the final two periods to win 2-0. The loss drop...
Huskies hit first skid
For the first time all season, the Jackson County Central boys’ basketball team has lost more than one game in a row. After each of its first three losses, the Huskies bounced back to win their n...
Huskies throttle the Bucs, then drop two tight games
The Jackson County Central girls’ basketball team steamrolled Blue Earth Area last Tuesday, but then lost close games at Mt. Lake Area/Comfrey last Thursday and Waseca Saturday. The Huskies are n...
Eagles rally, then lose late to Luverne
The Windom Area boys’ hockey team overcame an early 4-0 deficit to tie Luverne twice this past Saturday, but the Cardinals scored the final goal to win 6-5. Luverne scored four goals in the first...
Eagle girls rally, then hold off Huskies
The Windom Area girls’ basketball team used a 10-2 run to pull ahead of Jackson County Central Thursday night, then held off the Huskies in the final minutes. JCC led 35-31 at the half, but the game was eventually tied at 51. The lead changed hands five times, with the Eagles hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to take a 63-57 lead they never relinquished.
Rogotzke sets school record in win over Windom
Jackson County Central senior Travis Rogotzke scored a school-record 48 points and the Huskies were one point shy of the team record for points in a 106-91 win over Windom Friday night in Jackson. Rogotzke scored 17 points in the first half and 31 after the break to help the...
