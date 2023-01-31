The Jackson County Pilot has been recognized as one of the top community news media organizations in the state of Minnesota. The Pilot, Jackson County’s top source of local news and information for the past 130 years, earned several major awards at the 156th annual convention of the Minnesota Newspaper Association last week in Brooklyn Park — both for traditional newspaper excellence in areas such as reporting and photography and for new media excellence in categories such as best website.

JACKSON COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO