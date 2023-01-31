February is all about spreading and sharing the love, and The Works has a variety of events planned throughout the month that are sure to prevent those winter blues! Put your knowledge and axe-throwing skills to the test at American Axes’ Trivi-Axe. Cheer on the winning team at the LVII Super Bowl watch party. Enjoy a romantic evening with your loved one while tasting fabulous wines at Taste Wine Bar & Market. Celebrate Mardi Gras season with drinks, delicious food and of course, King Cake! February may be short, but there’s plenty to do at The Works this month.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO