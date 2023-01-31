Read full article on original website
metroatlantaceo.com
The Athlete's Foot Welcomes Cam Kirk to The Impact Council
The specialty footwear and lifestyle chain, The Athlete's Foot (TAF) is proud to announce the addition of renowned Atlanta photographer, and Cam Kirk Studios founder Cam Kirk to its Impact Council. The proud Morehouse college alum joins fellow thought leaders in the education, sports, fashion, arts, social justice, inclusion, and diversity sectors. The mission of the council is to uplift neighborhoods by cultivating and sponsoring programs such as recreational sports leagues, playgrounds, college scholarships, clothing, and food drives that directly impact underserved communities.
metroatlantaceo.com
Fulton County to Host Airport Master Plan Update
Fulton County is inviting the public to take a final look at the County’s Executive Airport’s 2023 Master Plan. A Public Meeting for the Airport Master Plan will be held February 16 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Aviation Community Cultural Center located at 3900 Aviation Cir NW, Atlanta, GA 30336.
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond Announce Protection and Enhancement of the Environment and Local Economy as Part of Planned Public Safety Training Center
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond are partnering to ensure the planned Atlanta Public Safety Training Center will protect and enhance the surrounding environment, spur local business and job development and serve as a community resource. The City of Atlanta owns more than 380 acres of...
metroatlantaceo.com
CobbWorks hosts a Workforce Service Center Building Dedication Ceremony
The new Workforce Development Service Center will be the preeminent resource for education, employment, and economic development for residents and employers in Cobb County. The service center will alleviate poverty by improving employment and education outcomes for residents and building talent pipelines for employers. The new service center will provide access to workforce services for the South Cobb area job seekers and businesses. It will offer co-working spaces for businesses, meeting rooms, and employment and education services.
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. Seeks Developer for Innovative Mixed-Use Project in Buckhead near Lindbergh
Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. (ABI) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the development of a 2.68-acre site at 579 Garson Drive, a unique opportunity for development in Buckhead located on the future Atlanta BeltLine Northeast Trail. The BeltLine is seeking a developer for the site that will share its...
metroatlantaceo.com
The Original Hot Chicken Set to Host Restaurant Grand Opening of First Georgia Location With Special Guest Joey Chestnut
Today, The Original Hot Chicken announces plans to host a grand opening party in Woodstock, GA, on January 28th in partnership with the world’s greatest competitive eater Joey Chestnut. The Original Hot Chicken, launched by Atlanta-based Experiential Brands, is an American fast casual restaurant specializing in Nashville-style hot chicken.
metroatlantaceo.com
Spread the Love This Month with a Fun Lineup of Events at The Works
February is all about spreading and sharing the love, and The Works has a variety of events planned throughout the month that are sure to prevent those winter blues! Put your knowledge and axe-throwing skills to the test at American Axes’ Trivi-Axe. Cheer on the winning team at the LVII Super Bowl watch party. Enjoy a romantic evening with your loved one while tasting fabulous wines at Taste Wine Bar & Market. Celebrate Mardi Gras season with drinks, delicious food and of course, King Cake! February may be short, but there’s plenty to do at The Works this month.
metroatlantaceo.com
Clearwave Fiber Holds Ribbon Cutting Celebration with Opening of New Office in Conyers
Clearwave Fiber held a grand opening event and commemorative ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its newest office in Conyers, Ga. The Internet services provider also made a $5,000 donation to Rockdale Emergency Relief (RER) as part of the festivities. The new location at 1510 Klondike Road supports...
metroatlantaceo.com
Kennesaw State’s Coles College Introduces Building Bold Connections Podcast
Succeeding in business is all about making connections, and Kennesaw State’s Coles College of Business has launched a podcast to explore how prominent business leaders have used networking to succeed. The Building Bold Connections podcast, launched Jan. 17, is a conversation with business leaders from a range of professions...
metroatlantaceo.com
Commercial Real Estate Partner Joins Troutman Pepper's Growing National Team in Atlanta
Donna Beezhold, a commercial real estate attorney with demonstrated expertise in the healthcare industry and the single family and build-to-rent sectors of the housing industry, has joined Troutman Pepper's national Real Estate Practice Group in Atlanta as a partner. She joins the firm from Nelson Mullins. Beezhold represents healthcare providers...
metroatlantaceo.com
Institute of Government Adds Three New Communities to PROPEL
The University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government is expanding efforts to support rural communities in Georgia thanks to funding from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development as well as resources provided by the University of Georgia Foundation. The Institute of Government is a Public Service and Outreach unit at UGA.
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta Named Among Top 5 U.S. Smart Cities, Study Reveals
Atlanta has been named the fifth smartest city in the U.S., according to new research by real estate technology company ProptechOS. Austin took the crown of U.S. city best prepared for a smart future. New technologies can only support us as much as the infrastructure and environment around us are...
metroatlantaceo.com
New Cobb Chamber Chair to Confront Workforce Challenges Head-on
Greg Teague waited an extra year for his turn, but it has finally come. The CEO of Marietta-based Croy Engineering, Teague, 49, is the Cobb Chamber of Commerce's 2023 chairman, a role he was set to fill in 2022 before COVID threw things a bit off course. See more.
metroatlantaceo.com
Georgia State University Alumni Association Announces 40 Under 40 Class of 2023
The Georgia State University Alumni Association has selected the honorees for its 2023 class of remarkable alumni under the age of 40. “These incredible Georgia State alumni are making their mark in every imaginable field,” said Georgia State President M. Brian Blake. “They’re leading, innovating and making contributions that bring pride to the university. Congratulations to this year’s outstanding class.”
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta Fed Promotes Five to Executive Vice President
The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta board of directors recently approved the promotions of senior vice presidents Brian Bowling, Leah Davenport, Jeff Devine, Richard Jones, and Jason Molfetas to executive vice president. The promotion of these executive leadership committee members was effective January 1, 2023. The committee provides strategic senior-level...
