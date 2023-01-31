Cobb County’s favorite entertainment and dining destination welcomes guests for Mardi Gras and more. The Battery Atlanta has lined up a lively mix of events and offerings the community is sure to appreciate this month. From cheering on the cornhole competitors in the championship game, to partying like you are in the French Quarter at Live! at The Battery Atlanta, The Battery Atlanta provides guests with a plethora of possibilities for a fantastic February! Music enthusiasts can also visit the Coca-Cola Roxy for live performances from artists like Ari Lennox and more.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO