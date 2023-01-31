Read full article on original website
metroatlantaceo.com
Parties, Cornhole and Live Concerts Planned for The Battery Atlanta this February
Cobb County’s favorite entertainment and dining destination welcomes guests for Mardi Gras and more. The Battery Atlanta has lined up a lively mix of events and offerings the community is sure to appreciate this month. From cheering on the cornhole competitors in the championship game, to partying like you are in the French Quarter at Live! at The Battery Atlanta, The Battery Atlanta provides guests with a plethora of possibilities for a fantastic February! Music enthusiasts can also visit the Coca-Cola Roxy for live performances from artists like Ari Lennox and more.
metroatlantaceo.com
Spread the Love This Month with a Fun Lineup of Events at The Works
February is all about spreading and sharing the love, and The Works has a variety of events planned throughout the month that are sure to prevent those winter blues! Put your knowledge and axe-throwing skills to the test at American Axes’ Trivi-Axe. Cheer on the winning team at the LVII Super Bowl watch party. Enjoy a romantic evening with your loved one while tasting fabulous wines at Taste Wine Bar & Market. Celebrate Mardi Gras season with drinks, delicious food and of course, King Cake! February may be short, but there’s plenty to do at The Works this month.
metroatlantaceo.com
The Original Hot Chicken Set to Host Restaurant Grand Opening of First Georgia Location With Special Guest Joey Chestnut
Today, The Original Hot Chicken announces plans to host a grand opening party in Woodstock, GA, on January 28th in partnership with the world’s greatest competitive eater Joey Chestnut. The Original Hot Chicken, launched by Atlanta-based Experiential Brands, is an American fast casual restaurant specializing in Nashville-style hot chicken.
metroatlantaceo.com
The Athlete's Foot Welcomes Cam Kirk to The Impact Council
The specialty footwear and lifestyle chain, The Athlete's Foot (TAF) is proud to announce the addition of renowned Atlanta photographer, and Cam Kirk Studios founder Cam Kirk to its Impact Council. The proud Morehouse college alum joins fellow thought leaders in the education, sports, fashion, arts, social justice, inclusion, and diversity sectors. The mission of the council is to uplift neighborhoods by cultivating and sponsoring programs such as recreational sports leagues, playgrounds, college scholarships, clothing, and food drives that directly impact underserved communities.
metroatlantaceo.com
Diamond Awards to Honor Excellence in Entertainment, Politics, Business, Education, & DEI Leadership
Actors Corbin Blue (The Mahalia Jackson Story) and Jimmy Odukoya (The Woman King), sports commentator Ahmad Rashad, Goodwill North Georgia President & CEO Keith Parker, and a host of mayors and higher education leaders will be among the distinguished guests honored at the 2023 Diamond Awards on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Byers Theatre for Performing Arts in Sandy Springs. Red carpet begins at 5 p.m.
metroatlantaceo.com
Clearwave Fiber Holds Ribbon Cutting Celebration with Opening of New Office in Conyers
Clearwave Fiber held a grand opening event and commemorative ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its newest office in Conyers, Ga. The Internet services provider also made a $5,000 donation to Rockdale Emergency Relief (RER) as part of the festivities. The new location at 1510 Klondike Road supports...
metroatlantaceo.com
The Cobb Chamber's 81st Annual Dinner
The Cobb Chamber celebrated its many accomplishments of 2022 at the 81st Annual Dinner celebration, presented by Wellstar, on Jan. 28 at the Cobb Galleria Centre. Over 1,000 business and community leaders attended the black-tie optional dinner affair, including military leaders, economic development partners and elected officials. Atlanta broadcast legend Monica Kaufman Pearson of WGCL/WPCH TV served as the event’s master of ceremonies.
metroatlantaceo.com
CobbWorks hosts a Workforce Service Center Building Dedication Ceremony
The new Workforce Development Service Center will be the preeminent resource for education, employment, and economic development for residents and employers in Cobb County. The service center will alleviate poverty by improving employment and education outcomes for residents and building talent pipelines for employers. The new service center will provide access to workforce services for the South Cobb area job seekers and businesses. It will offer co-working spaces for businesses, meeting rooms, and employment and education services.
metroatlantaceo.com
Kennesaw State’s Coles College Introduces Building Bold Connections Podcast
Succeeding in business is all about making connections, and Kennesaw State’s Coles College of Business has launched a podcast to explore how prominent business leaders have used networking to succeed. The Building Bold Connections podcast, launched Jan. 17, is a conversation with business leaders from a range of professions...
metroatlantaceo.com
New Cobb Chamber Chair to Confront Workforce Challenges Head-on
Greg Teague waited an extra year for his turn, but it has finally come. The CEO of Marietta-based Croy Engineering, Teague, 49, is the Cobb Chamber of Commerce's 2023 chairman, a role he was set to fill in 2022 before COVID threw things a bit off course. See more.
metroatlantaceo.com
Draffin Tucker Promotes Team Members to Key Positions
Draffin Tucker, a leading accounting and consulting firm, is proud to announce the promotions of Ivie S. Wright, Matthew T. Mitchell, Arliss T. Barrameda, and Lindsay O. Brumbaugh. Ivie S. Wright, based in the Albany office, has been promoted to Associate II in the Healthcare practice. With a Bachelor of...
metroatlantaceo.com
Georgia State University Alumni Association Announces 40 Under 40 Class of 2023
The Georgia State University Alumni Association has selected the honorees for its 2023 class of remarkable alumni under the age of 40. “These incredible Georgia State alumni are making their mark in every imaginable field,” said Georgia State President M. Brian Blake. “They’re leading, innovating and making contributions that bring pride to the university. Congratulations to this year’s outstanding class.”
