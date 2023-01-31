Read full article on original website
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond Announce Protection and Enhancement of the Environment and Local Economy as Part of Planned Public Safety Training Center
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond are partnering to ensure the planned Atlanta Public Safety Training Center will protect and enhance the surrounding environment, spur local business and job development and serve as a community resource. The City of Atlanta owns more than 380 acres of...
Georgia State University Alumni Association Announces 40 Under 40 Class of 2023
The Georgia State University Alumni Association has selected the honorees for its 2023 class of remarkable alumni under the age of 40. “These incredible Georgia State alumni are making their mark in every imaginable field,” said Georgia State President M. Brian Blake. “They’re leading, innovating and making contributions that bring pride to the university. Congratulations to this year’s outstanding class.”
CobbWorks hosts a Workforce Service Center Building Dedication Ceremony
The new Workforce Development Service Center will be the preeminent resource for education, employment, and economic development for residents and employers in Cobb County. The service center will alleviate poverty by improving employment and education outcomes for residents and building talent pipelines for employers. The new service center will provide access to workforce services for the South Cobb area job seekers and businesses. It will offer co-working spaces for businesses, meeting rooms, and employment and education services.
Draffin Tucker Promotes Team Members to Key Positions
Draffin Tucker, a leading accounting and consulting firm, is proud to announce the promotions of Ivie S. Wright, Matthew T. Mitchell, Arliss T. Barrameda, and Lindsay O. Brumbaugh. Ivie S. Wright, based in the Albany office, has been promoted to Associate II in the Healthcare practice. With a Bachelor of...
Atlanta Named Among Top 5 U.S. Smart Cities, Study Reveals
Atlanta has been named the fifth smartest city in the U.S., according to new research by real estate technology company ProptechOS. Austin took the crown of U.S. city best prepared for a smart future. New technologies can only support us as much as the infrastructure and environment around us are...
Kennesaw State’s Coles College Introduces Building Bold Connections Podcast
Succeeding in business is all about making connections, and Kennesaw State’s Coles College of Business has launched a podcast to explore how prominent business leaders have used networking to succeed. The Building Bold Connections podcast, launched Jan. 17, is a conversation with business leaders from a range of professions...
Parties, Cornhole and Live Concerts Planned for The Battery Atlanta this February
Cobb County’s favorite entertainment and dining destination welcomes guests for Mardi Gras and more. The Battery Atlanta has lined up a lively mix of events and offerings the community is sure to appreciate this month. From cheering on the cornhole competitors in the championship game, to partying like you are in the French Quarter at Live! at The Battery Atlanta, The Battery Atlanta provides guests with a plethora of possibilities for a fantastic February! Music enthusiasts can also visit the Coca-Cola Roxy for live performances from artists like Ari Lennox and more.
Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. Seeks Developer for Innovative Mixed-Use Project in Buckhead near Lindbergh
Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. (ABI) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the development of a 2.68-acre site at 579 Garson Drive, a unique opportunity for development in Buckhead located on the future Atlanta BeltLine Northeast Trail. The BeltLine is seeking a developer for the site that will share its...
The Original Hot Chicken Set to Host Restaurant Grand Opening of First Georgia Location With Special Guest Joey Chestnut
Today, The Original Hot Chicken announces plans to host a grand opening party in Woodstock, GA, on January 28th in partnership with the world’s greatest competitive eater Joey Chestnut. The Original Hot Chicken, launched by Atlanta-based Experiential Brands, is an American fast casual restaurant specializing in Nashville-style hot chicken.
