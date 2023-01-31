Read full article on original website
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather For Thursday
Oh, you want a Winter prediction? It’s gonna be cold, it’s gonna be grey, and it’s gonna last you for the rest of your life. Happy Groundhog Day. Phil saw his shadow, and I’ve seen my also, for what it’s worth. (There are 46 days of Winter left on the calendar, no matter what.)
WISH-TV
Nearly 20 Indiana counties remain under travel advisories
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The lingering effects of snow and ice had nearly 20 of Indiana’s 92 counties under travel advisories Wednesday afternoon. The yellow “advisory” category is the lowest level of travel restriction. It means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous road conditions. Drivers should use caution or avoid those areas.
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
Travel advisory for much of southwestern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, much of southwestern Indiana is under a level one yellow travel advisory. The yellow level is the lowest level threat out of the three, meaning routine actives and travel may be restricted because of a hazardous situation. Those traveling during a level yellow […]
This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana
One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
WIBC.com
Slick Roads Led to Multiple Crashes Monday Night
STATEWIDE — Frigid temperatures led to hazardous road conditions in some parts of the state Monday night. Multiple counties in southern Indiana saw crashes and weather that affected I-65 and I-74, among other roads. Crashes in counties including Bartholomew and Jackson involved semis. Indiana State Police Sergeant Stephen Wheeles...
What’s Up with Those Mysterious Mounds in Indiana?
How tight a schedule do you put yourself on when you're on a road trip? For example, do you leave yourself some room for incidental entertainment...something you didn't plan?. I always do. If there's something fascinating enough on the side of the road, I gotta check it out. I'm thinking that's a genetic trait; my dad was the exact same way. That's why he drove into Mitchell SD in 1963 and took a picture of the Corn Palace, a structure made entirely--you guessed it--out of corn. I took a picture of it, too, 48 years after he did and from the same location.
WISH-TV
Winter weather not sole reason for higher utility bills in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers experienced sticker shock when opening up utility bills in January. Utility companies told I-Team 8 that weather played a role in the high bills, but it wasn’t the only reason. “Frankly, heat just goes right out the window,” said utility customer David Elscer, who...
indypolitics.org
Indiana Hospitals Say they Need Help
Indiana hospitals say they experienced their most difficult financial year since the beginning of the pandemic last year, according to a new analysis by Kaufman Hall. Record-high hospital expenses coupled with losses in operating income left Indiana hospitals with cumulative negative margins in 2022. According to the report, Indiana hospitals...
NWS Issues Special Weather Statement About Hazardous Travel Conditions Overnight
The first snow day at home with kids is kind of delightful. You go outside and play, bake cookies, snuggle in, and watch movies. Day two, you don't really mind if they spend three hours watching StupidKidShow and send them outside with the dog that doesn't really want to be a playmate. By day three, you hand over the remote with zero restrictions, feed them five-day-old pizza for lunch, and lock yourself in a room with a bucket of ice cream that you swear is "too spicy for them to eat."
pv-magazine-usa.com
50 states of solar incentives: Indiana
The solar market in Indiana has been restricted to large utility-scale projects in recent years, as May 2017 saw the reversal of a net metering mechanism destroy the value of rooftop solar for its 6.8 million residents. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) projects Indiana will add just under 7.4...
INDOT discusses plans ahead of icy winter weather
Gary Brian with the Indiana Department of Transportation joined us on Eyewitness News First at Four to discuss how crews will be able to treat roads overnight in southwestern Indiana.
Meijer offers discount to SNAP customers through March
Meijer announced Thursday they are taking steps to help SNAP families stretch their dollars even further on fresh produce.
wevv.com
Icy road conditions take over the Tri-State
Crews with both the Kentucky and the Indiana Department of Transportation have been out on the roadways treating conditions throughout the day. They are expected to stay on the roadways throughout the evening and overnight hours. The main roads in the tri-state are clear but there are fears they could...
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
Children from at least 40 Native American tribes forced to attend residential school in Indiana
WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — An ongoing investigation into the grounds of a former residential school for Native American children has uncovered the scope of how many tribes were impacted by at least one of the institutions in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources discovered at least 40 Native...
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
Indiana lawmakers want to crack down on data privacy. What about license plate readers?
State lawmakers are prioritizing multiple bills in the current legislative session that seek to increase data privacy and give Hoosiers more say over how their personal information is stored. But Republican legislators remain reluctant to enact policy around increasingly common surveillance technology like license plate readers used by law enforcement. The Indiana State Police (ISP) […] The post Indiana lawmakers want to crack down on data privacy. What about license plate readers? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
