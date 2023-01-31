Read full article on original website
defensenews.com
US Air Force awards Boeing $2.3B contract for 15 more KC-46s
WASHINGTON — The Air Force has awarded Boeing a $2.3 billion contract for 15 more KC-46 Pegasus refueling tankers. In a contract announcement Friday evening, the Pentagon said the latest batch of KC-46s will make up the ninth production lot of the tankers, and their construction is expected to be completed by the end of August 2026.
Boeing unveils stealth cargo plane concept for high-end conflicts
Boeing has come up with a new advanced airlifter concept with stealth features to meet the growing need for more durable cargo and tanker planes.
Qantas Airways Boeing plane issues mayday call after engine fails with a 'bang,' lands safely
A Boeing 737-888 plane operated by Qantas Airways landed safely in Sydney, Australia after its crew reported an engine malfunction and mayday call.
I flew on Singapore's Airbus A380 for 12 hours in economy from Germany to Singapore. The seat was surprisingly amenity-heavy and made the long trek easy.
I had more than enough space, but the seat's generous pitch and width should be comfortable for even larger passengers.
Billionaire Richard Branson calls the Boeing 747 a 'wonderful beast' after the last jumbo jet is delivered but says it was 'too expensive'
Richard Branson bid farewell to the Boeing 747, but said the daily fuel costs across the Atlantic became too expensive, per Reuters.
MySanAntonio
The Largest Plane in the World Just Completed Its Longest Test Flight
As far as aviation developments go, the predominate focus, by and large, has on speed — how fast an aircraft can travel without crashing. The startup Boom Supersonic has even developed a demonstrator aircraft, their vision for which would have huge implications for the industry if it were to come to fruition.
Alabama mom-of-3 ‘violently’ sucked into plane engine was warned to stay back: NTSB
An Alabama airport worker who was sucked into a plane engine was pulled in so violently that it shook the entire aircraft, killing her after she had been repeatedly warned to keep her distance, federal investigators found. Mom-of-three Courtney Edwards, 34, has been identified as the ground handling agent who was killed in the accident at Montgomery Regional Airport on New Year’s Eve. She had been working as a ground handling agent for Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released on Monday. The report revealed that prior to her death, a...
United Airlines told a woman they'd deliver her lost bag — then she tracked it to an apartment complex
Holiday travel was nothing short of chaotic in recent days as a massive winter storm swept across the nation, forcing airlines to cancel thousands of flights. But for one woman, the mayhem was made even worse after her luggage went missing — and she said her Apple AirTag revealed it was not where the airline claimed.
Two planes collide at JFK days after near-miss
A JetBlue flight at JFK Airport in New York City bumped into another plane just days after a near-collision at the airport sparked an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The most recent incident took place on Wednesday morning, WABC reported. Officials said that Flight 1603 to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was set to take off at 6am, but the aircraft was taken back to the gate and out of service after it struck the tail of another plane operated by the same airline. The aircraft that was struck had no one inside it. The flight took...
I flew on the world's longest flight in business class and thought the 18-hour trip from Singapore to New York was nearly flawless
Though it was long, I wouldn't hesitate to make the trek again if it included Singapore Airlines' huge lounger and delicious food.
I was a flight attendant for 4 years. Here are 11 things passengers should never do on their flight.
I worked on domestic and international flights for years and saw people walk around barefoot, wipe babies' butts on tray tables, and smoke cigarettes.
This New Chopper-Like VTOL Is 40% Less Expensive to Fly Than a Conventional Helicopter
ARC Aerosystems is moving from unmanned to manned. The UK startup, which has designed two UAVs for cargo transportation to date, has just unveiled its first passenger plane. The new ARC Linx P9, which debuted at the Airfinance Journal event in Dublin last week, has been billed as the “world’s most advanced nine-seater aircraft with vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capability.” Designed as a cost-effective, low-carbon solution to intercity travel, the newcomer offers the flexibility of a helicopter with the performance of a fixed-wing utility aircraft. The cabin roughly doubles the payload of typical eVTOL air taxis, meaning it can take more...
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
Boeing will open new assembly line to build 737 Max planes
Boeing will add a fourth assembly line to produce more 737 Max aircraft, as it tries to more quickly translate a backlog of orders into cash-generating deliveries of new planes.
How 110 Bags Are Stacked in the Belly of a Plane Shocks Internet
Several users on TikTok were surprised by the latest viral video, with some fearing the claustrophobia the poster might feel.
msn.com
There’s One Main Reason Ukraine Might Prefer German Tanks Over U.S. Tanks—The American Vehicles Guzzle Fuel
Pressure is mounting on the German government to sign off on various European countries’ proposals to donate German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. But German officials, clearly desperate to avoid the appearance of arming Ukraine for offensive action, told The Wall Street Journal they wouldn’t approve the Leopard 2s unless U.S. officials agreed to give Ukraine some of America’s own M-1 tanks.
aircargonews.net
Boeing delivers last ever Boeing 747 to Atlas
Boeing is delivering its last ever B747 to cargo airline Atlas Air today. The final airplane, a B747-8 freighter, is the 1,574th manufactured during 55 years of production. Boeing said in a press release on January 24: “Thousands of people – including current and former employees as well as customers and suppliers – will celebrate the final delivery in the factory constructed to produce the iconic widebody with the distinctive hump.”
Boeing Bids Farewell to 747 Jumbo Jet
Boeing has officially bid farewell to its 747 jet, with the final one leaving the factory on Tuesday in Washington.
The Newest Ships in the US Navy
The British Empire more or less ruled the world during the 18th century through its naval power. The British Navy was more advanced, with newer ships that could outmaneuver those of Spanish and French rivals. However, this power would eventually wane as the American Revolutionary War and Napoleonic Wars took their toll on the empire, […]
Boeing's 747, known as the 'Queen of the Sky,' set to take off for final time
EVERETT, Wash. — It took its first flight here in western Washington more than 50 years ago. Now the last Boeing 747-8 freighter, now painted and ready to officially take flight, will be delivered to Atlas Air on Tuesday. It’s considered the plane that changed travel around the world....
