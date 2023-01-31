ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

conroetoday.com

Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 02/03/2023

HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Employee shot in chin during robbery in north Houston

HOUSTON — Four guys were seen on surveillance video barging into a north Houston store to rob the place and while they were doing so, police said one of the store employees was shot. It happened near the intersection of Airline Drive and West Road on Jan. 16. One...
HOUSTON, TX
conroetoday.com

Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 02/03/2023

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 02-03-2023. All warrants confirmed active as of 02-02-2023. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
KHOU

HPD: Suspect asks random driver for ride to Wisdom HS after police shooting

HOUSTON — Three suspects, at least two of them teenagers, were arrested Thursday after a police shooting and school lockdown in west Houston. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said this chain of events unfolded shortly before noon after a team of officers was watching a "very violent crew of individuals" on Westheimer Road near Hillcroft Avenue.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Do you recognize him? Man wanted for questioning after deadly shooting in west Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say is a “person of interest” in a deadly shooting that took place in December. The person of interest is described as a Black man, medium height and build, with tied-back locks and a mustache and beard. He was wearing a black Adidas jogging suit, red sweatpants, black shoes and glasses.
HOUSTON, TX
scttx.com

Constables Arrest Suspect for Forgery Involving Prescriptions

January 31, 2023 - Constable Josh Tipton reports the arrest of Jamon M. Lee, 40, of Houston for forgery, felony 3, following his arrest after allegedly presenting false prescriptions at Bussey Drug in Timpson. According to Constable Tipton, individuals from Houston called in prescriptions from a doctor’s office in Nacogdoches...
TIMPSON, TX
conroetoday.com

WANTED-Person Responsible for Deadly Hit & Run - Cameron Scott

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Hit and Run – Failure to Stop and Render Aid – Fatality. Reward of up to $5,000 leading to the charging and arrest of...
HOUSTON, TX
thevindicator.com

Pct. 4 Constable makes another bust in Liberty

The Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable's Office conducted an investigation regarding. the sale of marijuana from a residence located on Maryland Street in Liberty after receiving information from an anonymous source. Pct. 4 Investigators were able to establish probable cause for a search warrant issued by Liberty County 253rd Judicial...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Man wanted by authorities after allegedly shooting his girlfriend in the head

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Deputies are searching for a man who allegedly shot his girlfriend in the head during an argument last week in northwest Harris County. On Friday, Jan. 27 around 4 p.m., deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office investigated a shooting where a woman was taken to Houston Northwest Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Ring camera catches man abusing puppy in northwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH)- A Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator and constables from Harris County Precinct 1 rescued a 3-month-old puppy at a northwest Houston apartment complex after a ring doorbell camera caught the owner abusing the dog. One of the videos showed the owner aggressively picking the dog up by the...
HOUSTON, TX

