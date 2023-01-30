Read full article on original website
BBC
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
BBC
Judge's concern after girl 'marooned' in hospital
A High Court judge has raised concern over a shortage of suitable placements for vulnerable children waiting to leave hospital. Mr Justice Mostyn was told how a 12-year-old girl had been "marooned" in hospital. Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council had been unable to find accommodation for the girl, who has severe...
BBC
More than 30 dogs rescued in Kent after owner's death
More than 30 terriers have been rescued from a bungalow after the owner died. The property in Rainham, Kent, was thought to be home to six dogs, but the RSPCA found many more spread across heavily-cluttered rooms. The animal charity set up traps and cameras to catch the more fearful...
BBC
Child abuser Andrew Hadwin dies in HMP Durham awaiting sentence
A child abuser who fed his victims soap and forced them into boiling showers has died in prison while awaiting sentence. Andrew Hadwin, 39, and his partner Cheryl Pickles, 35, both of Bowburn, County Durham, were found guilty of child neglect in January. Hadwin, who was also convicted of raping...
BBC
Oliver Steeper: Appeal launched by parents after baby death case dropped
The parents of a baby who died after choking on food at a nursery have launched an appeal after learning no-one will face criminal charges. Oliver Steeper died in hospital in September 2021, days after the medical emergency at Jelly Beans Day Nursery in Ashford, Kent. His parents said they...
BBC
Snapchat: Ricky Davies filmed driving while smoking drugs
An unlicensed driver killed a close friend in a crash after a weekend of drink and drugs, a court heard. Snapchat footage showed Ricky Davies, 30, from Rhymney, Caerphilly, smoking cannabis as he drove and a passenger shouting "we ain't coming home". Dafydd Hughes, 18, from Abertysswg, died after they...
BBC
Lincolnshire Police saddened by negative reaction to LGBT+ post
Police have said they were "saddened" after a social media post in support of LGBT+ History Month was met with negative comments online. The post, on Lincolnshire Police's Facebook page, reiterated the force's commitment to celebrating equality, diversity and inclusion. However, one comment said the police should focus on actual...
BBC
Somerset police inquiry after man kissed girl, 11, in street
Police are hunting a man who kissed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school. The man, believed to be in his 20s, approached the girl on Glastonbury Road in Wells on Monday. He asked the girl to take a photograph of him and then kissed her when she...
BBC
Salmonella: Chicken recall 'not needed in NI' over contamination fears
A recall of Irish raw chicken products that are potentially contaminated with salmonella is not required in Northern Ireland, food authorities have said. The Food Safety Authority in the Republic of Ireland has extended a recall of some items. The affected products, by processor Western Brand, are sold in stores...
BBC
'A blood test saved my life' says young cancer patient
"A simple blood test saved my life," Nella Pignatelli tells the BBC, and she wants others to have one too if they don't feel right. Nella, 24, was diagnosed with leukaemia 18 months ago after feeling fatigued and out of breath when walking, something she passed off as long Covid.
BBC
Patient who broke paramedic's jaw in Leominster attack jailed
A man who broke the jaw of a paramedic who was trying to treat him has been jailed for two years. Henry Grain, 20, from Leominster, Herefordshire, punched Steve Raven in the face after emergency services were called to help the unresponsive man at Shooters bar in the town. The...
BBC
'Shameful and inhumane' - Black officers reckon with death of Tyre Nichols
The death of Tyre Nichols has brought renewed focus on the issue of race and policing in the US. The 29-year-old died after a violent encounter with five black officers who have since been charged. The BBC spoke to serving and retired black officers about what happened - and what needs to change.
BBC
Nicola Bulley: Missing dog walker's parents speak of their dread
The parents of a missing mother-of-two have spoken of their "dread" at the thought of never seeing her again as the search continued for a seventh day. Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking her dog next to the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, at about 09:15 GMT on Friday.
BBC
A38 crash: Parents want teenager to be 'remembered with love'
The parents of a 19-year-old who was killed in a crash want their daughter to be remembered "with love". Bethany Branson, from Bridgwater, had been travelling on the A38 with a friend on 8 November 2022, when their car was involved in a collision. Luke Hawkes, 28, has been jailed...
BBC
'I'm obsessed with my smart meter'
When Karen Alexandra moved into her new house she found it had an energy smart meter. She quite liked how it told her much she was spending in real time. But as energy prices rocketed over the past year she found checking the meter was becoming an obsession. "I realised...
BBC
Brecon Beacons: Holiday couple drowned at waterfall - inquest
The provisional cause of death for two women who died near a popular waterfall was drowning, an inquest has heard. Helen and Rachael Patching, aged 52 and 33, from Kent, were visiting Ystradfellte, Powys, in the Brecon Beacons National Park while on holiday. The alarm was raised at about 11:45...
BBC
Nicola Bulley: Missing mum's sister urges people to keep open mind
The sister of a missing mother who disappeared on a dog walk is urging members of the public to "keep an open mind" and continue the search. Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen next to the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire a week ago. Lancashire Police said...
BBC
Bailey Atkinson: Three teenagers charged with Walsall stab murder
Three teenagers have been charged with murdering a 20-year-old man who was stabbed in Walsall town centre. Bailey Atkinson was attacked in High Street in the early hours of last Saturday, West Midlands Police said. A boy aged 15 and two 16-year-olds have been charged with his murder and are...
BBC
Grays lorry deaths: Romanian man in court over 39 migrant deaths
A Romanian man has appeared in court facing manslaughter charges after the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants found suffocated in a sealed lorry trailer. The victims, including 10 teenagers, were discovered in Essex in 2019. Marius Mihai Draghici is charged with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to assist unlawful...
BBC
Crawley crash: Cement mixer overturns and catches fire
A cement mixer overturned and caught alight after it was involved in a crash with two cars. The fire from the vehicle spread to nearby telegraph lines and the porch of a property. The crash happened at about 09:30 GMT in London Road, between Stone Lane and the B2110, in...
