Texas State

Never Mind the Groundhog…Here In Texas It’s Bee Cave Bob Day

Things are already warming up. When it comes to predicting the weather, science is always the way to go, right? Not necessarily. Computers have studied the accuracy of almanac formulas to derive long-range forecasts. Surprisingly, in many cases, the almanacs achieve nearly identical success rates. With that in mind, history...
BEE CAVE, TX
Have You Ever Noticed Few Texas Homes Have A Basement?

Where I grew up a majority of the homes have basements. Having lived all over Texas, from Corpus Christi to San Angelo, I've noticed that basements are not common here. In fact, I have seen lively and viral social media discussions that assert that basements are illegal in Texas. That certainly isn't true. The state capitol building in Austin has a basement. Illegal? No.
TEXAS STATE
A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways

Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Texas Workers #1 Most Stressed…10 Reasons Why

According to a Lensa study, Texas has the most stressed workers in the nation. According to Lensa, the reasons include salary pressures, working hours, commute times and Google searches for burnout. The Lensa study also pointed out the low health insurance rates. We've identified ten other possible reasons workers in...
TEXAS STATE
Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts Faces Backlash for Reaction to Pregnant Wife Fainting During Campaign Announcement

Presidential hopeful Rollan Roberts II is facing backlash for how he reacted to his pregnant wife's sudden collapse during his campaign announcement. On Jan. 20, Roberts was mere minutes into his campaign speech when his wife, Rebecca Lea Roberts, who was standing off to his side, began to stumble. She suddenly fell to the ground, taking an American flag down with her.
San Angelo, TX
