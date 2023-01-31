Read full article on original website
Elizabethtown Christian Academy Wins Big at NC Junior Beta Convention
The 31st Annual NC Junior Beta Club Convention was held January 29-31 in Greensboro. The conference hosted over 3500 elementary and junior Beta students from across the state to compete in academic, art, talent and group events. This year’s theme was “The Power of Beta.” In the first general session, students were entertained by guest speaker, Kelly Barnes, who emphasized the impact Beta members can have with small things.
3 Things To Know For Friday
1. High School Basketball: Today. West Bladen is home against Red Springs in a Southeastern Athletic Conference tripleheader. East Bladen is scheduled to play at Fairmont. Junior varsity boys games start at 4:30 p.m. followed by varsity girls about 6 p.m. and varsity boys about 7:30 p.m. (STANDINGS) 2. Community...
Adult Co-Ed Volleyball Registration Underway
Bladen Recreation’s Adult Co-Ed Volleyball registration is now underway and will continue through February 24. Fee is $30 per person. Teams must have at least 8 players and the maximum per team is 12 players. Each player must have a signed registration form on file with Bladen Recreation. Players...
Middle School Girls Basketball: Clarkton School School of Discovery 13, Bladenboro 8
BLADENBORO – Nevaeh Brown scored 5 of her game-high 7 points in the 2nd half as Clarkton School of Discovery rallied for a 13-8 Waccamaw Middle School Conference girls‘ basketball victory over Bladenboro Thursday. Coach Hakeem Swindell’s Lady Blue Devils moved into 1st place in the Waccamaw’s ‘A’...
Bladen Recreation Blastball Registration Now Open
Bladen Recreation’s Blastball registration is now open and will continue through March 3. Blastball is coed for ages 3-5. Age is determined as of April 1, 2023. The fee is $30 to play. Registration can be completed online (Registration Link) or in person at the Bladen County Parks and...
Wilmington Black History Month celebrations kicking off
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The City of Wilmington is celebrating the role many African Americans played in Southeastern North Carolina history. “Black History Month for the City of Wilmington should be a time of celebration. Often times if you infuse it with other history throughout the year, it tends to get lost in the shuffle. This is a time for us to actually focus on our own history and the folks that contributed to this great city that we have,” said Joe Conway, Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer with the City of Wilmington.
Middle School Girls Basketball: Elizabethtown 28, Tar Heel 7
TAR HEEL – Sana’a Singletary and Aaliyah Monroe fired in 8 points each Thursday to lead Elizabethtown to a 28-7 Waccamaw Middle School ‘AA’ Division girls’ basketball victory over Tar Heel. Singletary battled inside for a trio of 1st quarter baskets, and point guard Aaliyah...
Couch Potato: Bladen Basketball Teams Gear Up For Stretch Drive
Down the stretch we come and still a lot on the line with two weeks remaining in the high school basketball regular season. There’s a three-way tie for first place in the Southeastern Athletic Conference boys standings with only three games remaining. East Bladen (15-4 overall), Red Springs (15-6) and St. Pauls (11-10) each are 7-2 in league play with West Bladen (15-6) only a game back at 6-3.
Community invited to job fair and veterans’ stand down event in Bladen Co.
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - A job fair and veterans’ stand down will be held at Elizabethtown Baptist Church on Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the church’s gymnasium, and a previous event held 4-5 years ago saw over 400 attendees, according to an N.C. Department of Commerce representative. The church is located at 1800 West Broad Street.
Fayetteville Woman Wins Nearly Half-Million In Cash 5 Jackpot
A Fayetteville woman is nearly a half million dollars richer, as she won a recent North Carolina Education Lottery Cash 5 jackpot. Teresa Logan bought her $1 Cash 5 ticket using the lottery’s Online Play system, and won $491,451. She matched all five white balls in last Wednesday’s drawing.
Couch Potato: High School Spring Sports Games Begin End Of February
Basketball season is red-hot. Take Monday’s East Bladen at West Bladen boys game as an example with the homestanding Knights winning against their county rivals in overtime. The ACC is heading into the home stretch with Clemson surprisingly on top. North Carolina is lurking, NC State is winning and Duke beat Wake Forest 75-73 on Tuesday in a thriller.
ABC11 Black History Month: Darrell T. Allison, J.D.
Darrell T. Allison, J.D. is the 12th Chancellor of Fayetteville State University, the second-oldest public university in the UNC System. Under his leadership, he has successfully boosted institutional resources, revitalized the campus, and led efforts to participate in affordable tuition as part of the NC Promise Tuition Plan.
Girls Basketball: Fairmont 56, West Bladen 31
FAIRMONT – A 15-2 2nd quarter spurt propelled Fairmont to a 24-10 halftime lead and eventual 56-31 Southeastern Athletic Conference girls basketball victory over West Bladen Wednesday night. Senior Lainey Autry sparked the Lady Knights to the early lead, sinking a free throw, turning a Megan Pait assist into...
North Carolina Woman 'Soaking It All In' After Scoring Lottery Jackpot
The lucky player hit the jackpot in a recent Cash 5 drawing.
Dunn, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
Officials investigating social media threats against local school districts
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Law enforcement officials in eastern North Carolina are investigating threatening social media posts directed toward local school districts. Law enforcement agencies in Pitt and Duplin counties posted information about the threats Wednesday morning. A teenager in Wayne County was arrested on a juvenile petition Tuesday for “communicating a threat of mass […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Elizabethtown experiencing technical difficulties
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday night, The Town of Elizabethtown sent out an advisory to the community regarding technical difficulties. The advisory stated that their computer system is experiencing difficulties that disable the town’s ability to process administrative actions until the problem is resolved. This is affecting all...
WECT
Columbus, Bladen Co. communities chosen by state for recreation program
BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) - White Lake in Bladen County and Sandyfield in Columbus County are among 34 communities chosen by the state to take part in the Creating Outdoor Recreation Economies (CORE) program. Per an announcement from the N.C. Department of Commerce, the communities will work with local stakeholders...
NC couple adds to retirement fund after winning Cash 5 jackpot: 'Honey, we won, we won.'
Teresa Logan plans to use the money for retirement and home renovations.
