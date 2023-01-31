Read full article on original website
savannahceo.com
Seventh Annual Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend
For the seventh consecutive year The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Georgia is orchestrating another defining Savannah event. The Annual Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend is a three-day series of presentations, tours, and events dedicated to the promotion of Savannah’s robust historic preservation efforts and its best-in-class examples of American architecture and design. The Society is a registered 501c3 organization and all proceeds from the events benefit two of the city’s nineteenth-century treasures, The Andrew Low House Museum and The Green-Meldrim House.
WJCL
TikTok favorite Crumbl Cookies opens this week in Pooler
POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Crumbl prepares for opening in Cincinnati. If you are using TikTok, you have probably seen videos of people eating cookies out of a pink box. On Friday, those pink boxes will be all around coastal Georgia. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based cookie chain, is opening...
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is fast approaching, but what are your plans? Here are some events you can participate in this weekend in the great city of Savannah. Colonial Faire and Muster School Day When: Friday, February 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Wormsloe State Historic Site Price: $2-$10 Birding Hike […]
savannahceo.com
Outside Savannah to Host the “Valentine’s On The River” Experience
Outside Savannah, part of the Outside Brands, has announced their special Valentine’s Day excursion, “Valentine’s on the River” from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday February 12. This two-hour guided tour of the Savannah River will start at The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa located at 1 Resort Dr, Savannah, GA 31421.
Winterfest block party is Friday night downtown
The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will host the WinterFest block party on West Main St. and West Vine St. this First Friday, February 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. This WinterFest block party will provide an evening for you to enjoy with family, friends, and even your pets. You...
eatitandlikeit.com
Coming Very Soon: Waters Café
Clinton Edminister can best be described as a fixture on Savannah’s civic scene. For years he’s been a business owner in the Starland District. Ever an advocate for development growth outside of Savannah’s historic district, he’s decided to put his money where his mouth is once again.
Cows tongue tossed; Not the crab dip and oysters!; Perfect scores: Food inspection report for Jan.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Starting the new year off right the Georgia Department of Health is continuing to inspect eateries to make sure food products are handled and prepared according to state and local regulations in order to protect the public. Here’s how some eateries in Chatham County scored in January. Grandma’s Diner located at 2108 […]
eatitandlikeit.com
Eat It and Like It – VICI Rooftop Brunch Event
On the heels of another very successful Fried Chicken and Champagne event at The Perry Lane Hotel in January, we are turning our focus to Spring and Brunch. We are throwing a rooftop party and you are invited. Eat It and Like It is partnering with VICI, Savannah’s Newest Rooftop...
savannahceo.com
Step Up Savannah, Bank of America, Prosperity Now, & Park Place Outreach
Today, Step Up Savannah announced a partnership with Prosperity Now, Park Place Outreach, andBank of America to host a historic roundtable discussion entitled The State of the Racial Wealth Divide in Savannah onFebruary 3, 2023, at Noon ET. It will be held at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center on 201 Montgomery Street in downtown Savannah.
savannahceo.com
5th Annual Nick Mamalakis Memorial Cornhole Tournament Benefiting HUGS To Be Held on Feb. 4
The 5th Annual Nick Mamalakis Memorial Cornhole Tournament will be held on Saturday, February 4 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Forest City Gun Club, located at 9203 Ferguson Avenue in Savannah. All proceeds will benefit Heads-Up Guidance Services (HUGS), a local non-profit organization that provides affordable and accessible...
hiltonheadsun.com
Beach music lovers honor the state dance with shag weekend
Most of us remember the bond and camaraderie we enjoyed in our youth from friendships formed by shared experience. Participation in football, drama clubs, soccer, basketball, cheerleading, or other group activities was not only fun, but it also gave an opportunity to belong to a group that gave us joy.
wtoc.com
Hyundai donates to three Black-owned Savannah businesses
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While construction continues on Hyundai’s Metaplant in Bryan County, the automaker is giving back in Savannah. To celebrate Black History Month, Hyundai recently gave three Black-owned business in the Hostess City a combined $45,000. Owners of The Culturist Union, Luxe The Salon and Savannah Sauce...
savannahceo.com
The Progress Project by Hyundai Commences for a Second Year, Supporting Black-Owned Businesses in Georgia
In honor of Black History Month, Hyundai Motor America is kicking off the Progress Project for the second year. The Progress Project by Hyundai provides financial assistance to black-owned small businesses in a region. This year, the area of focus is Savannah, Georgia – home to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, a new dedicated EV and battery manufacturing plant currently being built in Bryan County.
savannahceo.com
Henry Plumbing Company’s Tonya Reed Becomes Founding Advisor for National Women in Plumbing and Piping Association
Henry Plumbing Company, a 4th generation locally owned Savannah plumbing company, has joined the first ever National Women in Plumbing and Piping Association. Tonya Reed, Henry Plumbing Company CFO, has become a founding advisor to this newly formed national non-profit that focuses on the inclusion, empowerment and support of women in the plumbing industry. The goal of the National Women in Plumbing and Piping is to support and promote the contributions of women in the plumbing industry.
WSAV-TV
Honoring Black History: A family of champions
Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Prosecutors ask for Leilani Simon’s dental records, …. New subpoenas have been filed in the case charging a Chatham County mother with killing her toddler. Former Fort Stewart soldier sentenced to life in...
Statesboro entrepreneur Josh Rogers shares his keys to success
Josh Rogers, born and raised in Bulloch County, has been an entrepreneur since a remarkably young age. He shared with me, during our interview, the story of how his very first business experience was selling Little Debbie Snacks out of his locker for $1 each. He learned about profit and success at an early age until the school administration shut him down. But he didn’t let getting shut down in elementary school limit his dreams to one day be a successful business owner.
savannahceo.com
Senior Citizens, Inc. Receives Additional $2,200 from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation
Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for area seniors, has received an additional grant of $2,200 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed local neighbors in their time of need. SCI will use the gift to help fund its Meals on Wheels program.
connectsavannah.com
INTRODUCTIONS: Meet Moncello Stewart, An entrepreneur and activist sowing seeds in Savannah
Moncello Stewart is a local leader and grass-roots organizer who is very involved in his community. A native of Savannah, Stewart is an advocate for the underserved, always working to amplify the voices of the historically marginalized. He is the founder of OneSeed, Inc., which is a nonprofit organization that works to elevate and enrich smaller nonprofits in the local community. Through OneSeed, Stewart has been able to provide small grants and opportunities to several local charities including B.E. Loved Moore Foundation, Save Our Youth Savannah, Shelter from the Rain, M.A.L.E. Dreamers and Operation Kid Forward among others.
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In
Watching movies with family or friends is a nice way to spend time together. We often do it at home or at the local movie theater. But have you ever enjoyed a fun family outing watching movies under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In?
cityofbeaufort.org
2nd spec building expected to break ground in spring
BEAUFORT, S.C. (Feb. 2, 2023) – Magnus Development Partners expects to break ground on a 72,000-square-foot Class A spec building at Beaufort Commerce Park by the end April. The building, at 123 Schork Road, will be the second spec building constructed in the last two years at Commerce Park.
