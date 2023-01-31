Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
savannahceo.com
Seventh Annual Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend
For the seventh consecutive year The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Georgia is orchestrating another defining Savannah event. The Annual Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend is a three-day series of presentations, tours, and events dedicated to the promotion of Savannah’s robust historic preservation efforts and its best-in-class examples of American architecture and design. The Society is a registered 501c3 organization and all proceeds from the events benefit two of the city’s nineteenth-century treasures, The Andrew Low House Museum and The Green-Meldrim House.
savannahceo.com
Outside Savannah to Host the “Valentine’s On The River” Experience
Outside Savannah, part of the Outside Brands, has announced their special Valentine’s Day excursion, “Valentine’s on the River” from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday February 12. This two-hour guided tour of the Savannah River will start at The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa located at 1 Resort Dr, Savannah, GA 31421.
savannahceo.com
Georgia Southern Staff Council Offers Training to Help Employees Understand Needs of Military-connected Students
Georgia Southern University’s Staff Council Professional Development Committee, in coordination with the Office of Military and Veteran Services, will offer Green Zone Training to faculty and staff on the Statesboro and the Armstrong campuses in February. “This training will highlight our military-connected student population, military culture and experiences, and...
savannahceo.com
The Progress Project by Hyundai Commences for a Second Year, Supporting Black-Owned Businesses in Georgia
In honor of Black History Month, Hyundai Motor America is kicking off the Progress Project for the second year. The Progress Project by Hyundai provides financial assistance to black-owned small businesses in a region. This year, the area of focus is Savannah, Georgia – home to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, a new dedicated EV and battery manufacturing plant currently being built in Bryan County.
savannahceo.com
Senior Citizens, Inc. Receives Additional $2,200 from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation
Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for area seniors, has received an additional grant of $2,200 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed local neighbors in their time of need. SCI will use the gift to help fund its Meals on Wheels program.
savannahceo.com
Georgia Ports Expanding Refrigerated Container Capacity
The Georgia Ports Authority is increasing chilled cargo capacity to stay ahead of anticipated growth in demand. “Expansion among our cold storage partners in the Savannah market will drive greater volumes of chilled cargo crossing our docks,” said GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch. “While the Port of Savannah already accommodates the most refrigerated containers on the South Atlantic and Gulf coasts, enhancing our on-terminal capacity will better support the jobs and opportunity sparked by private investment.”
savannahceo.com
Seoyon E-HWA Announces New Chatham Manufacturing Facility, Nearly Doubles Georgia Employment
Governor Brian Kemp today announced that Seoyon E-HWA, a global auto parts supplier that manufactures both interior and exterior components, will create 740 new direct and indirect jobs and invest almost $76 million in a new manufacturing facility in Chatham County. “When I announced the largest economic development project in...
Comments / 0