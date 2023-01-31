For the seventh consecutive year The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Georgia is orchestrating another defining Savannah event. The Annual Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend is a three-day series of presentations, tours, and events dedicated to the promotion of Savannah’s robust historic preservation efforts and its best-in-class examples of American architecture and design. The Society is a registered 501c3 organization and all proceeds from the events benefit two of the city’s nineteenth-century treasures, The Andrew Low House Museum and The Green-Meldrim House.

