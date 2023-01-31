Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
savannahceo.com
United Way Recognizes Gulfstream Aerospace
United Way of the Coastal Empire’s Fall Giving Campaign was a success, and some of the area’s largest employers and their employees are a big part of the reason why. Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., with more than 11,000 employees based at its Savannah headquarters, easily Chatham County’s largest private employer, remains United Way’s top donor. In 2022, Gulfstream and its employees committed more than $900,000 locally to support United Way of the Coastal Empire.
savannahceo.com
Senior Citizens, Inc. Receives Additional $2,200 from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation
Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for area seniors, has received an additional grant of $2,200 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed local neighbors in their time of need. SCI will use the gift to help fund its Meals on Wheels program.
savannahceo.com
Savannah Technical College selects Battle as Adult Education 2023 Teacher of the Year
Savannah Technical College has selected Marjorie Battle as Outstanding Teacher of the Year for STC’s Adult Education program. In FY2022, she had 70% measurable skills gains with her students at Fort Stewart’s Army Education Center in Hinesville, Ga., setting the standard for these results in the program and throughout the state.
savannahceo.com
Georgia Southern Staff Council Offers Training to Help Employees Understand Needs of Military-connected Students
Georgia Southern University’s Staff Council Professional Development Committee, in coordination with the Office of Military and Veteran Services, will offer Green Zone Training to faculty and staff on the Statesboro and the Armstrong campuses in February. “This training will highlight our military-connected student population, military culture and experiences, and...
savannahceo.com
Henry Plumbing Company’s Tonya Reed Becomes Founding Advisor for National Women in Plumbing and Piping Association
Henry Plumbing Company, a 4th generation locally owned Savannah plumbing company, has joined the first ever National Women in Plumbing and Piping Association. Tonya Reed, Henry Plumbing Company CFO, has become a founding advisor to this newly formed national non-profit that focuses on the inclusion, empowerment and support of women in the plumbing industry. The goal of the National Women in Plumbing and Piping is to support and promote the contributions of women in the plumbing industry.
savannahceo.com
The Progress Project by Hyundai Commences for a Second Year, Supporting Black-Owned Businesses in Georgia
In honor of Black History Month, Hyundai Motor America is kicking off the Progress Project for the second year. The Progress Project by Hyundai provides financial assistance to black-owned small businesses in a region. This year, the area of focus is Savannah, Georgia – home to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, a new dedicated EV and battery manufacturing plant currently being built in Bryan County.
savannahceo.com
Seventh Annual Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend
For the seventh consecutive year The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Georgia is orchestrating another defining Savannah event. The Annual Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend is a three-day series of presentations, tours, and events dedicated to the promotion of Savannah’s robust historic preservation efforts and its best-in-class examples of American architecture and design. The Society is a registered 501c3 organization and all proceeds from the events benefit two of the city’s nineteenth-century treasures, The Andrew Low House Museum and The Green-Meldrim House.
savannahceo.com
Outside Savannah to Host the “Valentine’s On The River” Experience
Outside Savannah, part of the Outside Brands, has announced their special Valentine’s Day excursion, “Valentine’s on the River” from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday February 12. This two-hour guided tour of the Savannah River will start at The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa located at 1 Resort Dr, Savannah, GA 31421.
savannahceo.com
5th Annual Nick Mamalakis Memorial Cornhole Tournament Benefiting HUGS To Be Held on Feb. 4
The 5th Annual Nick Mamalakis Memorial Cornhole Tournament will be held on Saturday, February 4 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Forest City Gun Club, located at 9203 Ferguson Avenue in Savannah. All proceeds will benefit Heads-Up Guidance Services (HUGS), a local non-profit organization that provides affordable and accessible...
savannahceo.com
Seoyon E-HWA Announces New Chatham Manufacturing Facility, Nearly Doubles Georgia Employment
Governor Brian Kemp today announced that Seoyon E-HWA, a global auto parts supplier that manufactures both interior and exterior components, will create 740 new direct and indirect jobs and invest almost $76 million in a new manufacturing facility in Chatham County. “When I announced the largest economic development project in...
Comments / 0