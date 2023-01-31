ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

14850.com

Valhalla Cafe closing this weekend after just weeks on Route 13

Valhalla Cafe, which opened in late fall on Route 13 just over the line from Newfield into Cayuta, is closing this weekend due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to the owners. The restaurant will be open Thursday through Sunday, with several specials as they use up their supplies. “Valhalla...
CAYUTA, NY
ithaca.com

NORTHSTAR HOUSE: A Fall Creek Hangout Features Comfort Food and Beverage

It seems like ages ago that my favorite night-on-the-town was dinner at Willow restaurant followed by a short walk to the adjacent Fall Creek Cinemas to enjoy a movie. Now, both those institutions are gone, and the restaurant footprint has been replaced by Northstar House, a cozy hangout for the Fall Creek community as well as the rest of us. It’s not a large establishment: in clement weather, with the patio operational, it can seat about four dozen patrons.
ITHACA, NY
theithacan.org

Towers Marketplace reopens as a retail dining option

Towers Eatery, formerly known as Towers Marketplace, is one of Ithaca College’s retail dining locations and has reopened under a new name after a semester of being closed because of staffing shortages. At the Students and Families Virtual Gathering on Jan. 9, Reginald Briggs, associate director of Dining Services,...
ITHACA, NY
syracuse.com

National office supply store to close its last CNY location

Cicero, N.Y. – OfficeMax/Office Depot plans to close its Cicero retail office supply store at the end of March, store officials said. The location at 5671 E. Circle Drive is the last OfficeMax/Office Depot in the Central New York area. Officials at the store said they didn’t know why the location is closing. Store officials said they don’t have an exact closing date yet.
CICERO, NY
cnycentral.com

School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold

Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse City declares Skyline Apartments unfit; tenants left without hot water this week

The City of Syracuse has filed an "unfit notice" with the Skyline Apartments on James Street, ordering the owners to stop collecting rent, according to city records. Documentation indicates that the building has failed at least two complaint inspections this week, including Thursday. Records further indicate that code enforcement investigated an issue in at least one apartment that did not have access to hot water on Monday. Another complaint references a lack of hot water in addition to some kind of infestation; two additional complaints indicate other units have not had hot water for over two days.
SYRACUSE, NY
14850.com

New music from Motherwort, Madd Daddy, and more in time for Bandcamp Friday

Ithaca and Tompkins County are blessed with a wealth of musical talent, and many of the area’s performers are also prolific recording artists. If you’ve got a favorite local band, why not share some of their work with one of your gift recipients, whether it’s for the Spring Equinox or a birthday?
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

House fire draws large response overnight in Cato

CATO, N.Y. — Multiple crews responded early Thursday morning to a large house fire in Cato. Emergency crews were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to the home on Route 176 between Route 370 and Sunnyside Road. No details have been provided about whether anyone has been injured. This story will...
CATO, NY

