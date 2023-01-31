Read full article on original website
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
14850.com
Valhalla Cafe closing this weekend after just weeks on Route 13
Valhalla Cafe, which opened in late fall on Route 13 just over the line from Newfield into Cayuta, is closing this weekend due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to the owners. The restaurant will be open Thursday through Sunday, with several specials as they use up their supplies. “Valhalla...
ithaca.com
NORTHSTAR HOUSE: A Fall Creek Hangout Features Comfort Food and Beverage
It seems like ages ago that my favorite night-on-the-town was dinner at Willow restaurant followed by a short walk to the adjacent Fall Creek Cinemas to enjoy a movie. Now, both those institutions are gone, and the restaurant footprint has been replaced by Northstar House, a cozy hangout for the Fall Creek community as well as the rest of us. It’s not a large establishment: in clement weather, with the patio operational, it can seat about four dozen patrons.
What Triple Cities Locations Could Support Chick-fil-A Restaurants?
Anyone who says the Greater Binghamton area is not growing hasn't been out and around the community lately. Just look at all the new construction that has going on over the past 5 years or so. Sure, we've seen a few local businesses close lately, but there are many new...
Kansas Chicken & Burger planned for Vestal Parkway
A burger joint that's popular with BU students is coming to the Vestal Parkway.
JoAnn Fabrics moving to Parkway Plaza
A popular retailer that's been a fixture on the Vestal Parkway for decades is moving down the road.
theithacan.org
Towers Marketplace reopens as a retail dining option
Towers Eatery, formerly known as Towers Marketplace, is one of Ithaca College’s retail dining locations and has reopened under a new name after a semester of being closed because of staffing shortages. At the Students and Families Virtual Gathering on Jan. 9, Reginald Briggs, associate director of Dining Services,...
syracuse.com
National office supply store to close its last CNY location
Cicero, N.Y. – OfficeMax/Office Depot plans to close its Cicero retail office supply store at the end of March, store officials said. The location at 5671 E. Circle Drive is the last OfficeMax/Office Depot in the Central New York area. Officials at the store said they didn’t know why the location is closing. Store officials said they don’t have an exact closing date yet.
cnycentral.com
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
Quality Inn owners say hotel is not for sale
The owners of the Quality Inn on the Vestal Parkway want to set the record straight, their property is not for sale.
School closings in Central NY: Sub-zero windchills cause districts to close, Friday Feb. 3
Central New York schools started making closing announcements on Thursday afternoon and evening due to the frigid air and snow that was forecast to hit the region. We updated and will continue to update the list of school closings today. The low is forecast to hit 5 degrees at 10...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse City declares Skyline Apartments unfit; tenants left without hot water this week
The City of Syracuse has filed an "unfit notice" with the Skyline Apartments on James Street, ordering the owners to stop collecting rent, according to city records. Documentation indicates that the building has failed at least two complaint inspections this week, including Thursday. Records further indicate that code enforcement investigated an issue in at least one apartment that did not have access to hot water on Monday. Another complaint references a lack of hot water in addition to some kind of infestation; two additional complaints indicate other units have not had hot water for over two days.
Loose Concrete Prompts Removal of Route 201 Noise Barriers in JC
Several see-through noise reduction panels have been taken down along a section of the Route 201 flyover in Johnson City. The noise barriers were removed by crews last week over Boland Drive were removed by workers last week. Noise barriers were being removed from Route 201 north of Chrisfield Avenue...
Vestal House Featured in Taylor Swift Music Video To Be Torn Down
It was the winter of 2010 and excitement buzzed all around Binghamton as a film crew rolled into town and rumors began to swirl that perhaps a music video was being filmed in Broome County and for a major name artist. Broome County residents didn't have to wait long for...
VOTE: Best diner in Binghamton
We read all the comments and put together a poll for the best diner in Binghamton. It's time for our readers to decide, not Yelp.
Two arrested for afternoon armed robbery in Endicott
Two men have been arrested for sticking up a bodega on Washington Avenue.
14850.com
New music from Motherwort, Madd Daddy, and more in time for Bandcamp Friday
Ithaca and Tompkins County are blessed with a wealth of musical talent, and many of the area’s performers are also prolific recording artists. If you’ve got a favorite local band, why not share some of their work with one of your gift recipients, whether it’s for the Spring Equinox or a birthday?
Part of Vestal Parkway to be closed tomorrow
Tomorrow, part of the Vestal Parkway (NYS Route 434) will be closed to westbound traffic for utility work.
Protest shuts down Wegmans in Johnson City
Local protesters angry over the death in Memphis of Tyre Nichols shut down the Wegmans in Johnson City last night.
Chick-Fil-A pledges 3 Broome County locations
Following years of speculation as to whether a Chik-Fil-A restaurant might locate either on the Vestal Parkway or in the renovated Oakdale Commons, the answer may be both plus 1.
cnycentral.com
House fire draws large response overnight in Cato
CATO, N.Y. — Multiple crews responded early Thursday morning to a large house fire in Cato. Emergency crews were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to the home on Route 176 between Route 370 and Sunnyside Road. No details have been provided about whether anyone has been injured. This story will...
