M.E. Sack Engineering is privileged to announce they have received the 2023 Georgia Society of Professional Engineers (GSPE) Engineering Employer of the Year Award in the Small Business category. The GSPE Engineering Employer of the Year Awards honors the firms and agencies that are helping build Georgia’s future. This award is given to agencies who have contributed to the engineering industry through the planning, design, and implementation of critical projects through the cultivation of talented professionals and through the advancement of the profession via community involvement and education.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO