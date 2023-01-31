Henry Plumbing Company, a 4th generation locally owned Savannah plumbing company, has joined the first ever National Women in Plumbing and Piping Association. Tonya Reed, Henry Plumbing Company CFO, has become a founding advisor to this newly formed national non-profit that focuses on the inclusion, empowerment and support of women in the plumbing industry. The goal of the National Women in Plumbing and Piping is to support and promote the contributions of women in the plumbing industry.

