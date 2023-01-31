ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinesville, GA

WSAV News 3

What the homeless in Savannah want you to know

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Homelessness in the United States has increased overall in the past two years, according to a Dec. 2022 report by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In Georgia, Chatham County has the second highest rate of homelessness out of all other counties in Georgia. There are over 1,000 homeless individuals […]
SAVANNAH, GA
MilitaryTimes

Church accused of preying on military members has funds seized

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a motion in Georgia earlier this month to seize funds from a church accused of preying on veterans and military members across the United States. In June, the FBI raided House of Prayer churches across the country after a veterans advocacy organization sent a...
HINESVILLE, GA
savannahceo.com

Step Up Savannah, Bank of America, Prosperity Now, & Park Place Outreach

Today, Step Up Savannah announced a partnership with Prosperity Now, Park Place Outreach, andBank of America to host a historic roundtable discussion entitled The State of the Racial Wealth Divide in Savannah onFebruary 3, 2023, at Noon ET. It will be held at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center on 201 Montgomery Street in downtown Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

Henry Plumbing Company’s Tonya Reed Becomes Founding Advisor for National Women in Plumbing and Piping Association

Henry Plumbing Company, a 4th generation locally owned Savannah plumbing company, has joined the first ever National Women in Plumbing and Piping Association. Tonya Reed, Henry Plumbing Company CFO, has become a founding advisor to this newly formed national non-profit that focuses on the inclusion, empowerment and support of women in the plumbing industry. The goal of the National Women in Plumbing and Piping is to support and promote the contributions of women in the plumbing industry.
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

United Way Recognizes Gulfstream Aerospace

United Way of the Coastal Empire’s Fall Giving Campaign was a success, and some of the area’s largest employers and their employees are a big part of the reason why. Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., with more than 11,000 employees based at its Savannah headquarters, easily Chatham County’s largest private employer, remains United Way’s top donor. In 2022, Gulfstream and its employees committed more than $900,000 locally to support United Way of the Coastal Empire.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Honoring Black History: A family of champions

Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Prosecutors ask for Leilani Simon’s dental records, …. New subpoenas have been filed in the case charging a Chatham County mother with killing her toddler. Former Fort Stewart soldier sentenced to life in...
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

Georgia Southern Staff Council Offers Training to Help Employees Understand Needs of Military-connected Students

Georgia Southern University’s Staff Council Professional Development Committee, in coordination with the Office of Military and Veteran Services, will offer Green Zone Training to faculty and staff on the Statesboro and the Armstrong campuses in February. “This training will highlight our military-connected student population, military culture and experiences, and...
STATESBORO, GA
savannahceo.com

The Progress Project by Hyundai Commences for a Second Year, Supporting Black-Owned Businesses in Georgia

In honor of Black History Month, Hyundai Motor America is kicking off the Progress Project for the second year. The Progress Project by Hyundai provides financial assistance to black-owned small businesses in a region. This year, the area of focus is Savannah, Georgia – home to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, a new dedicated EV and battery manufacturing plant currently being built in Bryan County.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Unexploded military device found while dredging the Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An unexploded device was found during dredging at the entrance channel of the Savannah River on Jan. 25. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the device was found during a routine dredging operation. The vessel captain called the U.S. Coast Guard Command Duty Officer to report the find.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Chatham County public school enrollment decreases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Chatham County public school enrollment is declining and expected to keep dropping in the future. The school board met Wednesday, and talked about that issue and more. “Where have all the children gone?”. That’s a question Savannah Chatham public schools’ staff presented to their board...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty Co. School System to hold recruitment fair

LIBERTY COUTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Schools across the nation are seeing teacher shortages including right here in the Coastal Empire. According to the Liberty County school system’s website, they have around 80 positions open. That includes teachers, school psychologists, and counselors. To fill those positions, they’re hosting a recruitment...
wtoc.com

Streets closed around Federal Courthouse in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several streets and businesses surrounding the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah are being closed due to safety concerns. According to Savannah Police, there are structural integrity concerns. Crews are out accessing the situation, including the Savannah Fire Department. The following roads are closed until further notice:
SAVANNAH, GA

