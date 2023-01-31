Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Family members of Vietnam veterans celebrate protentional name change of VA clinic
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The VA Clinic in Hinesville could soon have a new name to honor four Vietnam veterans killed in combat with ties to Liberty County. The City of Riceboro was the first city to officially put their support behind the renaming of the VA clinic in Liberty County.
What the homeless in Savannah want you to know
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Homelessness in the United States has increased overall in the past two years, according to a Dec. 2022 report by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In Georgia, Chatham County has the second highest rate of homelessness out of all other counties in Georgia. There are over 1,000 homeless individuals […]
MilitaryTimes
Church accused of preying on military members has funds seized
The U.S. Department of Justice filed a motion in Georgia earlier this month to seize funds from a church accused of preying on veterans and military members across the United States. In June, the FBI raided House of Prayer churches across the country after a veterans advocacy organization sent a...
wtoc.com
Gov. Kemp announces auto parts supplier building facility in Chatham Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A global auto parts supplier that makes both interior and exterior parts is set to bring more than 700 new jobs to Chatham County. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made that announcement Wednesday. The company known as Seoyon is expected to invest almost $76 million in a...
savannahceo.com
Step Up Savannah, Bank of America, Prosperity Now, & Park Place Outreach
Today, Step Up Savannah announced a partnership with Prosperity Now, Park Place Outreach, andBank of America to host a historic roundtable discussion entitled The State of the Racial Wealth Divide in Savannah onFebruary 3, 2023, at Noon ET. It will be held at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center on 201 Montgomery Street in downtown Savannah.
savannahceo.com
Henry Plumbing Company’s Tonya Reed Becomes Founding Advisor for National Women in Plumbing and Piping Association
Henry Plumbing Company, a 4th generation locally owned Savannah plumbing company, has joined the first ever National Women in Plumbing and Piping Association. Tonya Reed, Henry Plumbing Company CFO, has become a founding advisor to this newly formed national non-profit that focuses on the inclusion, empowerment and support of women in the plumbing industry. The goal of the National Women in Plumbing and Piping is to support and promote the contributions of women in the plumbing industry.
WJCL
'We want this company gone': Ogeecheeton Community pushing back against company, citing health
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Ogeecheeton Community is pushing back against a company they believe has been contributing to toxins in their area for decades. Johnnie M. Law says her husband’s mother moved into the neighborhood in 1926. “We want this company gone,” said Law. That’s more than...
wtoc.com
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and residents react to demolition proposal for Yamacraw Village
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While they are for demolition of the Yamacraw Village development , Mayor Van Johnson says federal guidelines require the property to stay low income housing. According to the Housing Authority director, they still haven’t sent in their application to Housing Urban Development or HUD, after hitting...
savannahceo.com
United Way Recognizes Gulfstream Aerospace
United Way of the Coastal Empire’s Fall Giving Campaign was a success, and some of the area’s largest employers and their employees are a big part of the reason why. Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., with more than 11,000 employees based at its Savannah headquarters, easily Chatham County’s largest private employer, remains United Way’s top donor. In 2022, Gulfstream and its employees committed more than $900,000 locally to support United Way of the Coastal Empire.
WSAV-TV
Honoring Black History: A family of champions
Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Prosecutors ask for Leilani Simon’s dental records, …. New subpoenas have been filed in the case charging a Chatham County mother with killing her toddler. Former Fort Stewart soldier sentenced to life in...
savannahceo.com
Georgia Southern Staff Council Offers Training to Help Employees Understand Needs of Military-connected Students
Georgia Southern University’s Staff Council Professional Development Committee, in coordination with the Office of Military and Veteran Services, will offer Green Zone Training to faculty and staff on the Statesboro and the Armstrong campuses in February. “This training will highlight our military-connected student population, military culture and experiences, and...
savannahceo.com
The Progress Project by Hyundai Commences for a Second Year, Supporting Black-Owned Businesses in Georgia
In honor of Black History Month, Hyundai Motor America is kicking off the Progress Project for the second year. The Progress Project by Hyundai provides financial assistance to black-owned small businesses in a region. This year, the area of focus is Savannah, Georgia – home to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, a new dedicated EV and battery manufacturing plant currently being built in Bryan County.
wtoc.com
Unexploded military device found while dredging the Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An unexploded device was found during dredging at the entrance channel of the Savannah River on Jan. 25. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the device was found during a routine dredging operation. The vessel captain called the U.S. Coast Guard Command Duty Officer to report the find.
WJCL
Looking for work? The Housing Authority of Savannah is hosting a job fair
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Housing Authority of Savannah (otherwise known as HAS) is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Feb. 15. It will include on-the-spot interviews and job offers, so make sure you dress to impress. They are currently looking to fill several different positions. They include the following:
savannahceo.com
Savannah Technical College selects Battle as Adult Education 2023 Teacher of the Year
Savannah Technical College has selected Marjorie Battle as Outstanding Teacher of the Year for STC’s Adult Education program. In FY2022, she had 70% measurable skills gains with her students at Fort Stewart’s Army Education Center in Hinesville, Ga., setting the standard for these results in the program and throughout the state.
WJCL
Quinton Simon: Mother's attorneys fight order to hand over dental records, journal entries
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Leilani Simon indicted on 19 counts for killing toddler son. Attorneys for Leilani Simon, the young mother accused of killing her 20-month-old son and dumping his body in a dumpster, are fighting a subpoena to turn over her dental records and personal writings in the days leading up to his murder.
wtoc.com
Savannah Chatham County public school enrollment decreases
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Chatham County public school enrollment is declining and expected to keep dropping in the future. The school board met Wednesday, and talked about that issue and more. “Where have all the children gone?”. That’s a question Savannah Chatham public schools’ staff presented to their board...
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. School System to hold recruitment fair
LIBERTY COUTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Schools across the nation are seeing teacher shortages including right here in the Coastal Empire. According to the Liberty County school system’s website, they have around 80 positions open. That includes teachers, school psychologists, and counselors. To fill those positions, they’re hosting a recruitment...
wtoc.com
Streets closed around Federal Courthouse in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several streets and businesses surrounding the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah are being closed due to safety concerns. According to Savannah Police, there are structural integrity concerns. Crews are out accessing the situation, including the Savannah Fire Department. The following roads are closed until further notice:
Family of Bonnie Lanier Rushing asks for community support
The family of Bonnie Lanier Rushing has asked the Statesboro-Bulloch County community to show their support and solidarity during the trial for her murder by wearing certain colors each day. Their schedule is as follows:. Tuesday, January 31: Black. Wednesday, February 1: Tan. Thursday, February 2: Navy. Friday, February 3:...
