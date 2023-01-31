Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
Vidalia city hall moving to a new location
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Vidalia’s city hall is moving to a new location in a few weeks. Not only are they moving into a bigger space, but they believe it’s safer too. The Vidalia Municipal Annex building, which is where the police department is also located, is where people will come to pay bills and get access to city services starting in March.
savannahceo.com
Seventh Annual Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend
For the seventh consecutive year The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Georgia is orchestrating another defining Savannah event. The Annual Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend is a three-day series of presentations, tours, and events dedicated to the promotion of Savannah’s robust historic preservation efforts and its best-in-class examples of American architecture and design. The Society is a registered 501c3 organization and all proceeds from the events benefit two of the city’s nineteenth-century treasures, The Andrew Low House Museum and The Green-Meldrim House.
savannahceo.com
Outside Savannah to Host the “Valentine’s On The River” Experience
Outside Savannah, part of the Outside Brands, has announced their special Valentine’s Day excursion, “Valentine’s on the River” from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday February 12. This two-hour guided tour of the Savannah River will start at The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa located at 1 Resort Dr, Savannah, GA 31421.
Winterfest block party is Friday night downtown
The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will host the WinterFest block party on West Main St. and West Vine St. this First Friday, February 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. This WinterFest block party will provide an evening for you to enjoy with family, friends, and even your pets. You...
savannahceo.com
The Progress Project by Hyundai Commences for a Second Year, Supporting Black-Owned Businesses in Georgia
In honor of Black History Month, Hyundai Motor America is kicking off the Progress Project for the second year. The Progress Project by Hyundai provides financial assistance to black-owned small businesses in a region. This year, the area of focus is Savannah, Georgia – home to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, a new dedicated EV and battery manufacturing plant currently being built in Bryan County.
connectsavannah.com
PROPERTY MATTERS: Savannah Bananas, The Jinx, and Savannah Bee Company get busy moving to new home bases
While some people binge Netflix, I binge building permits and meeting agendas. This column is based on what I find. Savannah Bananas making move towards new home base. Plans are also moving forward for the Savannah Bananas’ new headquarters at 2934 Bee Road, with the submission this month of a building permit application and renovation plans.
Cows tongue tossed; Not the crab dip and oysters!; Perfect scores: Food inspection report for Jan.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Starting the new year off right the Georgia Department of Health is continuing to inspect eateries to make sure food products are handled and prepared according to state and local regulations in order to protect the public. Here’s how some eateries in Chatham County scored in January. Grandma’s Diner located at 2108 […]
wtoc.com
House fire in Liberty Co. leaves one person without a home
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is without a home after a fire on Thursday night in Liberty County. According to Liberty Fire Services Chief Brian Derby, the fire began just after 9 p.m. at a two story house on the 700 block of Pate Rogers Road. The second...
savannahceo.com
Georgia Southern Staff Council Offers Training to Help Employees Understand Needs of Military-connected Students
Georgia Southern University’s Staff Council Professional Development Committee, in coordination with the Office of Military and Veteran Services, will offer Green Zone Training to faculty and staff on the Statesboro and the Armstrong campuses in February. “This training will highlight our military-connected student population, military culture and experiences, and...
WJCL
'We want this company gone': Ogeecheeton Community pushing back against company, citing health
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Ogeecheeton Community is pushing back against a company they believe has been contributing to toxins in their area for decades. Johnnie M. Law says her husband’s mother moved into the neighborhood in 1926. “We want this company gone,” said Law. That’s more than...
Statesboro entrepreneur Josh Rogers shares his keys to success
Josh Rogers, born and raised in Bulloch County, has been an entrepreneur since a remarkably young age. He shared with me, during our interview, the story of how his very first business experience was selling Little Debbie Snacks out of his locker for $1 each. He learned about profit and success at an early age until the school administration shut him down. But he didn’t let getting shut down in elementary school limit his dreams to one day be a successful business owner.
WJCL
TikTok favorite Crumbl Cookies opens this week in Pooler
POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Crumbl prepares for opening in Cincinnati. If you are using TikTok, you have probably seen videos of people eating cookies out of a pink box. On Friday, those pink boxes will be all around coastal Georgia. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based cookie chain, is opening...
WJCL
Georgia DNR: Midway man lands 14-pound sheepshead fish, tying all-time record
MIDWAY, Ga. — Above video: Thursday morning headlines. A Midway man is tied for being the state record holder for sheepshead. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources certified his catch Thursday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near...
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update
An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. 1 displaced after Fleming house fire. One person was displaced Thursday...
wtoc.com
Hyundai donates to three Black-owned Savannah businesses
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While construction continues on Hyundai’s Metaplant in Bryan County, the automaker is giving back in Savannah. To celebrate Black History Month, Hyundai recently gave three Black-owned business in the Hostess City a combined $45,000. Owners of The Culturist Union, Luxe The Salon and Savannah Sauce...
Bulloch School District may have broken state, federal law by asking for journalist video
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A seventh-grade teacher at a Bulloch County middle school is trying to keep his job after a video shows him shoving a student as classes changed. The incident, which happened in early December, was the focus of a hearing in Statesboro on Tuesday. Testifying in front of the school board, […]
wtoc.com
‘Silence or English:’ Chatham County school bus driver told students they can only speak English on bus
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An investigation is underway after a Chatham County school bus driver told students they couldn’t speak Spanish, their native language. “You cannot be telling these children they cannot speak Spanish on the bus ma’am.”. Alex Morales’s sisters attend Gould Elementary School. On Tuesday,...
wtoc.com
Gov. Kemp announces auto parts supplier building facility in Chatham Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A global auto parts supplier that makes both interior and exterior parts is set to bring more than 700 new jobs to Chatham County. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made that announcement Wednesday. The company known as Seoyon is expected to invest almost $76 million in a...
Hyundai supplier plans $76M Georgia plant, hiring 500
A Hyundai Motor Group supplier announced Wednesday that it will invest $76 million in a new plant near Savannah to manufacture parts for the automaker’s upcoming in plant in nearby Ellabell, hiring more than 500 workers.
savannahceo.com
Seoyon E-HWA Announces New Chatham Manufacturing Facility, Nearly Doubles Georgia Employment
Governor Brian Kemp today announced that Seoyon E-HWA, a global auto parts supplier that manufactures both interior and exterior components, will create 740 new direct and indirect jobs and invest almost $76 million in a new manufacturing facility in Chatham County. “When I announced the largest economic development project in...
Comments / 0