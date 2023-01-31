ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Vidalia city hall moving to a new location

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Vidalia’s city hall is moving to a new location in a few weeks. Not only are they moving into a bigger space, but they believe it’s safer too. The Vidalia Municipal Annex building, which is where the police department is also located, is where people will come to pay bills and get access to city services starting in March.
Seventh Annual Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend

For the seventh consecutive year The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Georgia is orchestrating another defining Savannah event. The Annual Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend is a three-day series of presentations, tours, and events dedicated to the promotion of Savannah’s robust historic preservation efforts and its best-in-class examples of American architecture and design. The Society is a registered 501c3 organization and all proceeds from the events benefit two of the city’s nineteenth-century treasures, The Andrew Low House Museum and The Green-Meldrim House.
Outside Savannah to Host the “Valentine’s On The River” Experience

Outside Savannah, part of the Outside Brands, has announced their special Valentine’s Day excursion, “Valentine’s on the River” from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday February 12. This two-hour guided tour of the Savannah River will start at The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa located at 1 Resort Dr, Savannah, GA 31421.
Winterfest block party is Friday night downtown

The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will host the WinterFest block party on West Main St. and West Vine St. this First Friday, February 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. This WinterFest block party will provide an evening for you to enjoy with family, friends, and even your pets. You...
The Progress Project by Hyundai Commences for a Second Year, Supporting Black-Owned Businesses in Georgia

In honor of Black History Month, Hyundai Motor America is kicking off the Progress Project for the second year. The Progress Project by Hyundai provides financial assistance to black-owned small businesses in a region. This year, the area of focus is Savannah, Georgia – home to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, a new dedicated EV and battery manufacturing plant currently being built in Bryan County.
PROPERTY MATTERS: Savannah Bananas, The Jinx, and Savannah Bee Company get busy moving to new home bases

While some people binge Netflix, I binge building permits and meeting agendas. This column is based on what I find. Savannah Bananas making move towards new home base. Plans are also moving forward for the Savannah Bananas’ new headquarters at 2934 Bee Road, with the submission this month of a building permit application and renovation plans.
Cows tongue tossed; Not the crab dip and oysters!; Perfect scores: Food inspection report for Jan.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Starting the new year off right the Georgia Department of Health is continuing to inspect eateries to make sure food products are handled and prepared according to state and local regulations in order to protect the public. Here’s how some eateries in Chatham County scored in January. Grandma’s Diner located at 2108 […]
Georgia Southern Staff Council Offers Training to Help Employees Understand Needs of Military-connected Students

Georgia Southern University’s Staff Council Professional Development Committee, in coordination with the Office of Military and Veteran Services, will offer Green Zone Training to faculty and staff on the Statesboro and the Armstrong campuses in February. “This training will highlight our military-connected student population, military culture and experiences, and...
Statesboro entrepreneur Josh Rogers shares his keys to success

Josh Rogers, born and raised in Bulloch County, has been an entrepreneur since a remarkably young age. He shared with me, during our interview, the story of how his very first business experience was selling Little Debbie Snacks out of his locker for $1 each. He learned about profit and success at an early age until the school administration shut him down. But he didn’t let getting shut down in elementary school limit his dreams to one day be a successful business owner.
TikTok favorite Crumbl Cookies opens this week in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Crumbl prepares for opening in Cincinnati. If you are using TikTok, you have probably seen videos of people eating cookies out of a pink box. On Friday, those pink boxes will be all around coastal Georgia. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based cookie chain, is opening...
Georgia DNR: Midway man lands 14-pound sheepshead fish, tying all-time record

MIDWAY, Ga. — Above video: Thursday morning headlines. A Midway man is tied for being the state record holder for sheepshead. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources certified his catch Thursday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near...
Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update

An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. 1 displaced after Fleming house fire. One person was displaced Thursday...
Hyundai donates to three Black-owned Savannah businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While construction continues on Hyundai’s Metaplant in Bryan County, the automaker is giving back in Savannah. To celebrate Black History Month, Hyundai recently gave three Black-owned business in the Hostess City a combined $45,000. Owners of The Culturist Union, Luxe The Salon and Savannah Sauce...
