FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
royalexaminer.com
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s first annual Casino and Cash Party a sold-out success
On Saturday, January 21st the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® held its first annual Casino and Cash Party at the Elks Lodge in Winchester. The purpose of this event was to raise money to recruit bands for our two parades and to also set funds aside as we plan for the 100th Festival in 2027. Brad Veach, Executive Director stated, “The evening was a sold-out success netting the festival nearly $25,000. This will be a huge boost to our parades and a great start to planning a blockbuster event for our 100th festival.” The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival continues to be so grateful to this community for its years of support in sponsorships and attendance at our events. In an effort to give back to the community, Festival President Sharen Gromling and Veach took advantage of the evening to present a check to the emcee, Charles Harbaugh, Executive Director of Access Independence and Mayor of Middletown, Virginia. This $1,000 check was given as a thank you for his long-time support of the Festival, Access Independence’s assistance in making all our events more accessible, and to purchase accessible ramps to help community members who are mobility-impaired. Gromling stated, “Apple Blossom is trying to be more visible throughout the year and to support the efforts of the local nonprofits serving those most in need in our community.”
blueridgeleader.com
Just Like Nothing (else) on Earth: The OTHER Leesburg High School
You may not remember the name Chuck Thornton – despite the historic line of time for those in the family in this region – but I was fortunate enough to serve under his management during my early tenure as news director at Wage Radio in Leesburg – beginning more than a quarter century ago at the time of this writing.
8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West Virgina
WEST VIRGINIA - Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you.
NBC Washington
‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month
There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
stlouiscnr.com
Contegra Construction Completes 192,000 SF Distribution Center in Cumberland, Maryland.
Contegra Construction Co. has completed a new transport distribution center in Cumberland, Maryland. The 192,000-square-foot highly functional facility was built for Kansas City-based Jones Development. Located at 12000 Mexico Farms Rd, in Cumberland, MD, the facility is constructed with tilt-up concrete panels and features 10,000 square feet of office space,...
abc27.com
Brink announces candidacy for Franklin County District Attorney
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican Ian Brink has announced his candidacy for Franklin County District Attorney. Brink has practiced law in Franklin County since 2005 and over the past 18 years served as the county’s Chief Deputy District Attorney and Chief Public Defender. Brink says he has...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Justice touts income tax proposal in Martinsburg
MARTINSBURG — Gov. Jim Justice held a town hall meeting Tuesday in the historic courthouse in Martinsburg, where he presented his proposal for a personal income tax reduction over the next three years. The proposal, House Bill 2526, passed the House by a 95-2 vote and now sits in...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Martinsburg, WV
Martinsburg is the county seat of Berkeley County and the largest city in eastern West Virginia. It is located in the lower Shenandoah Valley at the very tip of the state's Eastern Panhandle. Martinsburg is often referred to as the "Gateway to Shenandoah Valley" and has been named the "fastest...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!
Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
wfmd.com
Frederick City Official Talks About Former Frederick Towne Mall, Local Economy
The owners have proposed the former mall be turned into an entertainment venue. Frederick, Md (KM) What to do about the former Frederick Towne Mall has been a topic of discussion among Frederick City Officials. At one time, the mall, now known as District 40, had JC Penny and Montgomery...
Proposed water rate hike not sitting well with Jefferson County, W.Va. consumers
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — A proposed water utility hike is causing concern in Jefferson County, one of West Virginia’s fastest-growing counties. The concern centers around a proposed buyout of local utilities by West Virginia American Water. “We going to have to pay higher rates. It’s going to affect us all. It would […]
tmpresale.com
Bret Michaels-Parti Gras Tour 2023 in Charles Town, WV Jun 24th, 2023 – presale code
The newewst Bret Michaels-Parti Gras Tour 2023 pre-sale code has finally been added:. While this special pre-sale opportunity is in progress, you have the chance to get Bret Michaels-Parti Gras Tour 2023 event tickets before their public sale. If you don’t get your tickets to Bret Michaels-Parti Gras Tour 2023’s...
mocoshow.com
Paul Stanley of KISS to Appear at Montgomery Mall
Paul Stanley, the co-founder, singer, and guitarist of legendary rock band KISS, will be appearing at the Wentworth Gallery at Westfield Montgomery Mall (7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda) on Friday, February 24 from 7-9pm. Stanley’s art is currently on display at the gallery and individuals who purchase one of his paintings will have the opportunity to meet him at event. According to his website, “Paul Stanley creates portraits and abstracts that are emotionally charged compositions. The scale is huge, the paint laid on thickly; the colors have been chosen in order to generate a powerfully physical and emotional effect. Paul’s work can be associated with the Abstract Expressionists of the late 1940’s and 1950’s. He aims to maximize the direct, physical impact of his paintings through scale, texture, color and simplicity of images.” We will post additional details about this event as they are released. Stanley will also be appearing the Wentworth Gallery at Tysons Galleria on Saturday, February 25.
foxbaltimore.com
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 3 stores in Maryland among 90 closings nationwide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Home merchandise retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond will be closing 87 stores nationwide, including three stores in Maryland. The chain is apparently close to bankruptcy. Ultimately, the brand intends to close 150 stores.
poolesvillepulse.org
“Two years, too long”: White’s Ferry dispute continues
White’s Ferry was the last cable ferry service that operated on the Potomac River. While in operation, the ferry transported approximately 600 to 800 vehicles a day. The ferry ceased operations on December 28, 2020, following a Circuit Court opinion in a private lawsuit over the use of private land for the ferry landing in Virginia.
theburn.com
Slapfish seafood restaurant closed at One Loudoun
A fast-casual seafood restaurant at One Loudoun has closed its doors — but it’s unclear if it’s permanent or only temporary. We’re talking about Slapfish, which bills itself as a “modern seafood shack.”. Slapfish opened at One Loudoun back in 2018 in a corner spot...
WHSV
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - Three teens in Culpeper County are facing charges after a high school student overdosed on Fentanyl at school. In a Facebook post, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old female student was found unresponsive at Eastern View High School on Friday. Staff administered Narcan,...
wsvaonline.com
Winchester Man Sentenced to Three Years in Jail for Hitting Woodstock Woman
WOODSTOCK, Va – It is three years in jail for a Winchester man convicted of beating up a woman in Shenandoah County two years ago. According to online records, Christopher Lawson was sentenced to 16 years in jail during a hearing Wednesday afternoon in the circuit court. However, a judge suspended 13 of those years.
wfmd.com
Accident In Frederick County Sends One Person To Trauma Center
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A multi-vehicle accident in Frederick County occurred Tuesday, January 31 leaving one person with life-threatening injuries . The crash involved three vehicles and three adults. At least one person involved in the crash was trapped in their vehicle. One adult was transported by ground to a trauma...
