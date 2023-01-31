On Saturday, January 21st the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® held its first annual Casino and Cash Party at the Elks Lodge in Winchester. The purpose of this event was to raise money to recruit bands for our two parades and to also set funds aside as we plan for the 100th Festival in 2027. Brad Veach, Executive Director stated, “The evening was a sold-out success netting the festival nearly $25,000. This will be a huge boost to our parades and a great start to planning a blockbuster event for our 100th festival.” The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival continues to be so grateful to this community for its years of support in sponsorships and attendance at our events. In an effort to give back to the community, Festival President Sharen Gromling and Veach took advantage of the evening to present a check to the emcee, Charles Harbaugh, Executive Director of Access Independence and Mayor of Middletown, Virginia. This $1,000 check was given as a thank you for his long-time support of the Festival, Access Independence’s assistance in making all our events more accessible, and to purchase accessible ramps to help community members who are mobility-impaired. Gromling stated, “Apple Blossom is trying to be more visible throughout the year and to support the efforts of the local nonprofits serving those most in need in our community.”

WINCHESTER, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO