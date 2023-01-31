Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Police in Maryland arrest man for phishing theft of $375,000 from Connecticut town
SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A police department in Maryland arrested a man for his role in a phishing scam that led to the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Town of Seymour. Charles Ukasanya, 48, of Gaithersburg, MD, was taken into custody on an extraditable warrant in...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Fight At Parsons Center
On January 29, 2023, officers were dispatched to the Parsons Center Gymnasium for a fight. The victim stated that they were at a youth basketball game when a woman from an opposing team began using profanity and yelling very loudly. The victim asked the woman not to use offensive language and moved away from the.
Bridgeport man cruelty to persons charge in suspicious death
State Police James Mosley, 72, and took him into custody without incident. He’s charged with tampering with physical evidence and intentional cruelty to persons. The person dies in Oxford last June.
NBC New York
Suspect in Deadly Poughkeepsie Hotel Shooting Charged In Connection to Another Murder
One of the suspects charged in the deadly Marriott hotel shooting of a Long Island father visiting Poughkeepsie for a college family weekend has also been charged in connection with another murder. Devin Taylor is accused of shooting and killing Darren Villani on Aug. 9 in Poughkeepsie, the Dutchess County...
Eyewitness News
Local police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols video
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fallout continues following the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. As protests continue across the country, Eyewitness News is hearing from police departments in Connecticut. Police chiefs said they are outraged after seeing that video of Tyre Nichols. In Hartford, the police chief has...
FBI accepting applications for student law enforcement camp
Thirty selected students throughout Connecticut will participate in a week-long overnight camp chaperoned by law enforcement and FBI employees.
mycitizensnews.com
DNA sample secured from accused baby killer
WATERBURY — Naugatuck police obtained a DNA sample from accused baby killer Christopher Francisquini as part of their investigation into the death of his 11-month-old daughter last November. Waterbury Superior Court Judge Joseph Schwartz on Wednesday approved a prosecutor’s request to have Naugatuck police obtain a buccal swab from...
Death of Tyre Nichols: Dozens gather in Norwalk to peacefully protest
A somber and spiritual gathering brought together on the Town Green dozens of residents and officials to protest the brutal death of Nichols.
NBC Connecticut
Woman Arrested in Connection to Hartford Hotel Room Murder
A woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection to a homicide that happened in a Hartford hotel room several months ago. Hartford Police said 39-year-old Lisa Kittrell, of Bridgeport, was taken into custody Thursday after turning herself in at the police department. Authorities said 32-year-old Angel King was...
Man dies in New Haven Sherman Pkwy. hit-and-run
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died in a hit-and-run on Sherman Parkway in New Haven Wednesday morning. New Haven officers responded to Sherman Parkway near West Division Street after a passerby reported a man was on the ground bleeding from his head around 3 a.m. Police said officers found the man in the […]
Eyewitness News
Violent NYC fugitive found hiding under pile of clothes in Hartford, U.S. marshals say
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A violent fugitive wanted for a shooting that started over a parking space in New York City was found hiding in an apartment in Hartford. U.S. marshals, with help from Hartford police, said they arrested Jason Bernard on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Bernard...
NBC Connecticut
Three Armed Carjackers Rob Man in New Haven: Police
A man who fell asleep in his car while waiting for his girlfriend in New Haven Wednesday evening woke to find a carjacker pointing a gun at him, according to police. Then two more people with guns showed up and they stole the victim’s car, wallet and phone. Officers...
Increased police presence after threat found in North Haven High School bathroom
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police are investigating after a threatening message was found inside a restroom stall at North Haven High School on Thursday morning. Police said the threat was brought to the attention of the school resource officer at the high. Detectives are working with the Board of Education to investigate. […]
darientimes.com
Hartford police sergeant punching woman in custody was 'not excessive,' internal probe finds
HARTFORD — An internal affairs investigation into a city police sergeant who punched a woman while she was in custody has found his actions were "not excessive," according to a report obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media Group. Nearly two years after Hartford Police Sgt. James Guzie was charged with...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Robberies Continue To Plague Ganimville
2023-02-01@12:00AMish—#Bridgeport CT– A viewer said Sergio’s Pizza on 780 Madison Avenue was robbed at gunpoint today shortly after 12am. Two black males robbed cash from the register.
Man shot on May Street in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being Tuesday evening in Hartford, according to police. Officers received a ShotSpotter notification at about 6:50 p.m. indicating that someone had been shot in the area of 21 May Street. The victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound while […]
greenwichfreepress.com
GPD Charge Waterbury Man with Multiple counts of Identity Theft, Forgery, Impersonation
Greenwich Police have made yet another arrest involving a fraudulent retail transaction in the area of Greenwich Avenue. On the morning of Jan 24 several officers responded to a store on a report the fraud was in progress. Plain clothes officers detained and identified a Waterbury man, Steven Charlton Stephenson,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh ShotSpotter alert for person wounded by gunfire
NEWBURGH – City of Newburgh Police are investigating the latest incident of gun violence. A ShotSpotter activation alerted them to shots fired in the Washington and Federal Street area in the early evening on Wednesday. At about the same time, a gunshot victim was brought by a personal vehicle...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Seeking Public Aid to Help Identify Woman Relating to Counterfeit Currency Investigation
The Bridgeport Police Department is turning to the community to assist in helping solve an ongoing investigation involving a female. Bridgeport Police Officer Robert “Bobby” Gregor is heading up the investigation that involves the criminal activity. The activity with the female is for counterfeiting and just recently happened.
Husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide in Bethel
Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a husband and wife were found shot inside a home late Tuesday night in Bethel.
