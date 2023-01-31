Read full article on original website
trentondaily.com
Thomas Edison State University Military Student Receives NAIMES Award
Thomas Edison State University students continually make a difference in Trenton and beyond. As such, when TESU students are recognized for their achievements, it is a cause for celebration for the entire community!. SSgt. Leo Gilbert Bunting, a Thomas Edison State University Bachelor of Science degree program student, is the...
Freedom High School student awarded full scholarship to Princeton: ‘The disbelief hasn’t worn off’
He’s near the top of his class at Freedom High School in Bethlehem. Next, he’s going to Princeton — on a full scholarship. Family, faculty, staff and other dignitaries congratulated Jerry Rivera on Tuesday for the award that will allow him not only to be the first in his family to go to college, but to attend the prestigious Ivy League university. His mother, Gladys, beamed proudly alongside Jerry and his brother Victor.
foreigndesknews.com
Princeton University English Department to Host ‘Blatantly’ Antisemitic Speaker for Memorial Lecture
Mohammed el-Kurd, a controversial pro-Palestinian activist whom Jewish groups have accused of “blatant” antisemitism, will speak at Princeton University on Feb. 8, according to announcement by the university’s Department of English. Currently a columnist for the left-wing magazine The Nation, the 24-year-old el-Kurd has trafficked in antisemitic...
Ready to Roll on Prospect Avenue -- Princeton University Orchestrates Its Big Move
Princeton, NJ –Consider it a gigantic game of musical houses. It began last year when Princeton University moved a large Queen Anne-style house at 110 Prospect Avenue to a position behind the two houses next door. That move cleared a site on Prospect adjacent to the Prospect Avenue Garage. After several months of work the University’s contractors prepared a new foundation on that site, and also – working across the street -- lifted the former Court Club off its original foundation and onto temporary steel beams. The power lines along the street were re-routed. And this Wednesday, February 1, Prospect Avenue...
Former Student Sues Rutgers Prep School, Former Coaches & Teachers
Laffey, Bucci & Kent, a personal injury firm based in Philadelphia, filed a lawsuit on January 24 against Rutgers Preparatory School, the school’s former teachers and assistant coaches Matthew J. Rennie and Ranait Griff, and others in connection with the sexual abuse of a former student, who was then a minor.
Memorial Middle School's Malcolm Ballard Middlesex/Monmouth Wrestling Champ
OLD BRIDGE, NJ - Memorial Middle School seventh grader Malcolm Ballard has one more championship to add to his first-ever wrestling season. On Tuesday, Ballard took home the 85-pound wrestling championship at the Middle School Monmouth County/Middlesex County Wrestling meet at the Salk Middle School in Old Bridge. Ballard won the Middlesex County Small School title in the 85-pound weight class last week and then won the Middlesex County Big School versus Small School title on Monday. His victory Tuesday moves him into the Ocean County tournament which takes place on Thursday. Ballard is now 11-2 in his first wrestling season. The seventh grader came out for the Colts wrestling team after being cut from Memorial's boys' basketball team. "Malcolm came out after not making the basketball team and quickly picked up the sport and began to see success," said Memorial Middle School wrestling coach Daniel Krainski. "Malcolm is a very athletic student athlete who also plays football in the fall."
Mercer County Police Academy Graduates 44 Including 5 Hamiltonians
WEST WINDSOR, NJ — Law enforcement ranks across New Jersey -- including Hamilton Police Division ant the Mercer County Sheriff's Office -- welcomed the newest Mercer County Police Academy graduates. Forty-four cadets from the 28th basic class of police officers celebrated their commencement ceremonies from the Mercer County Police Academy at Mercer County Community College (MCCC) surrounded by hundreds of family members, friends, Mercer County dignitaries and law enforcement officials from around State of New Jersey. The graduates completed 21 challenging weeks of training at the academy in all aspects of law enforcement and will now serve in police agencies within Mercer County and elsewhere Three of...
Daily Princetonian
‘Justice for Tyre’ march draws members of Princeton community
Over 70 Princeton community members marched through town on Sunday, Jan. 29, as part of a nationwide wave of protests following the death of Tyre Nichols and the release of body cam footage of the killing earlier this month by the Memphis Police. The march harkened back to town events...
Children Aged Five will be Eligible for Full Day Kindergarten in East Brunswick
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Children who will be five years of age on or before October 31, 2023, are eligible for the East Brunswick Public School full-day kindergarten program for the 2023-2024 school year, according to a press release from the school district. For more information, and to register, please click here. Incoming Kindergarten students must be registered by June 1, 2023, in order to participate in the June Kindergarten classroom visit and screening. All additional information can be found on the district's website.
Princeton swears in four new police officers
Four Princeton Police Department probationary police officers are now officers with the department. Mayor Mark Freda swore in the officers with family by their side at the Princeton Council’s Jan. 23 meeting. Probationary police officers Anthony Leone III, Mark McCoy, Ryan Mostrangeli and Nia Toombs were chosen from among...
trentondaily.com
City of Trenton Announces Black History Month Celebrations
With February now upon us, Black History Month celebrations are officially underway! The City of Trenton is no exception and has a calendar full of exciting activities for the community. Throughout February, the City of Trenton will offer residents two beautiful ways to celebrate Black History Month. First, through February,...
Warrington Librarian Faces Backlash from School For Displaying Quote from Nobel Prize-Winning Author
In one of the latest controversies to come out of a Bucks County school district, a librarian is being forced to remove a quote from a famous writer. Andrew Lapin wrote about the incident for the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
edisoninsider.com
Students and teachers crave a snow day
Recently, with the temperatures rising dramatically in New Jersey, snow days have not been as common in the past few years. However, most people enjoyed snow days before, and we asked Edison Intermediate School students and staff what they love doing when there is a snow day during the school week. Students and teachers take advantage of snow days, and all had fun doing different activities. Eighth grade English Language Arts teacher Mrs. Kimberly Swenson said, “I love snow days; I love that they are unexpected and that everything is closed. I usually enjoy shoveling snow and drinking hot chocolate.”
Princeton Police Report: Memorial for Fallen Officer; Social Media Threat at Middle School
Princeton, NJ –The public is invited to join members of the Princeton Police Department Thursday, February 2, at 10 a.m. outside of the Princeton Municipal Building, 400 Witherspoon Street, for a memorial service in honor of Officer Walter Harris. He was killed in the line of duty 77 years ago after responding to the sounds of gunfire at a social club near his home on John Street. All members of the public are encouraged to attend. Middle School Social Media Incident. Police were summoned to the Princeton Middle School on Monday morning, January 30, after school officials became aware of a potential...
trentondaily.com
Fan-Favorite Café 128 to Reopen with Support of the City of Trenton
If you’re looking for a new coffee spot in town, you can look forward to reuniting with an old favorite on West State Street!. Before COVID-19, Café 128 was a favorite spot for locals and elected officials alike. Unfortunately, like many businesses, the pandemic proved too much, and the beloved café shut its doors. Now, Taraun Tice, her husband, and business partner are bringing new life to the property and restoring it to its former glory. To celebrate the opening, Mayor Reed Gusciora and Councilwoman Jennifer Williams gathered to highlight the improvements made at Café 128, which have been co-financed by the City of Trenton through the Trenton Business Improvement Incentive Program.
Yardbarker
South Jersey schools announce late start for day after Super Bowl
South Jersey is Eagles country and with the team just one win away from their second Super Bowl championship, it seems some area schools have learned their lesson by taking a proactive approach to their upcoming schedules. Take the Walt Whitman Bridge into New Jersey and five minutes later you’ll...
5 of Our Favorite Sushi Restaurants in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - When it comes to savoring delicious sushi in NJ, many options are available. In this article, we'll highlight three top New Jersey sushi restaurants. Ninja Sushi in Nutley, Kim's Sushi in West Orange, and Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park. Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood also makes a list.
New Jersey Monthly
The Princeton Pizzeria You Must Try
Pizzeria offering classic and eccentric creations on its signature thin crust. John and Jan Ordway created the kind of eatery they wanted for their young daughters—a friendly, community-minded spot with a focus on organic, farm-fresh ingredients. Gluten-free crust is available; all sauces and toppings are gluten free. THE MENU.
wmmr.com
South Jersey School District Issues 2-Hour Delay for Monday After Super Bowl
South Jersey’s Gloucester City School District has granted the two-hour delay we all wish we had. With the Eagles on their way to Super Bowl LVII, students and staff of the district will start their morning late the Monday after what will hopefully be a second championship win for The Birds.
CEO of Yardley Pharmaceutical Company Retires After 13 Years, Company’s President to Take Over
As the longtime CEO of a major Bucks County company announces his retirement, his replacement has already been chosen and announced. John George wrote about the change in leadership in the Philadelphia Business Journal. Optinose, a pharmaceutical company located at 1020 Stony Hill Road in Yardley, recently announced that their...
