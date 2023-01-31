Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Flew To Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Immediately After Royal Rumble 2023
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens gave incredible performances at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, but made sure to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe. Briscoe died earlier this month in a car accident minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. He was 38. Earlier this week,...
nodq.com
Backstage news regarding Roman Reigns having a singles match against Sami Zayn
As previously noted, unified WWE world champion Roman Reigns will be reportedly be facing Sami Zayn at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18th 2023 in Montreal, Canada. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match taking place at the Chamber event instead of Wrestlemania 39…. “This...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Not Happy With One Royal Rumble Performance
Despite a successful night for WWE in the Alamodome at the Royal Rumble, a report has suggested that one performance left a lot to be desired. The 2023 Royal Rumble was a night of shocks and unparalleled drama with Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes booking their places at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
wrestlingheadlines.com
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
PWMania
WWE RAW Review – 1/30/2023
This week’s Raw kicked off with a recap of Royal Rumble from this past Saturday. Speaking of the Royal Rumble here comes the winner of the 2023 Royal Rumble Cody Rhodes as he makes his way down to the ring. Rhodes jokingly asks fans what they want to talk...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Confirms How Bianca Belair's WrestleMania 39 Opponent Will Be Decided
With Rhea Ripley challenging Charlotte Flair for her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, who will step up against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, CA? According to WWE's Twitter account, the "WWE Raw" Women's Champion's opponent will be determined via the Elimination Chamber and there are already four women that will compete in the match.
WWE Raw video highlights: Cody Rhodes addresses challenging Roman Reigns
Women's Rumble winner Rhea Ripley also revealed her WrestleMania decision.
ewrestlingnews.com
Update On Nia Jax’s WWE Status After Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax’s return to WWE may not be a long-term deal after all, as multiple signs point to her not being fully back with the promotion. At the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Jax was the #30 entrant in the Women’s Rumble match in her first WWE appearance since being released in November 2021.
bleedingcool.com
Elimination Chamber Plans Revealed at Post-Rumble WWE Raw
The lineup for the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE is starting to shape up after the first WWE Raw following the 2023 Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble is the first stop on the Road to WrestleMania, but when traveling on the Road to WrestleMania, one must first stop for a bathroom break at the rest stop's punishing metal urinal known as The Elimination Chamber! Following the Royal Rumble PLE and last night's episode of WWE Raw, we now know that men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on "the grandest stage of them all," while women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley will challenge Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. But other plans also started to shape on Raw this week, including for the Elimination Chamber PLE and beyond.
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn Posts On Social Media For The First Time Since WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has posted on social media for the first time since WWE Royal Rumble. In the main event of the January 28 event, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Following the bout, the Bloodline continued to beat Owens down. Sami Zayn ultimately turned...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Match Added to Next Week’s WWE RAW Card
A big Steel Cage match has been announced for next week’s WWE RAW. The match will see Becky Lynch and Bayley face off inside the Steel Cage. This bout was supposed to happen at the RAW 30th Anniversary show last week, but WWE did an angle where Damage CTRL attacked Lynch in the cage instead. It was later reported that the match at RAW 30 was nixed due to timing issues.
tjrwrestling.net
Seth Rollins Calls Top WWE Star “Selfish S.O.B.”
Seth Rollins had some strong words to say about a former WWE rival that had an impressive showing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. When it comes to interviews, Seth “Freakin” Rollins is known for speaking his mind. Whether he’s doing it as a character or simply speaking as his true self, Rollins is known to ruffle feathers a bit. Recently, Rollins called former WWE and AEW World Champion CM Punk a “cancer” among other things as he made it clear that WWE doesn’t want Punk back even if he is available.
ewrestlingnews.com
Will Ospreay Announced For WrestleCon 2023 In Los Angeles, CA
WrestleCon has announced New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Ospreay for their 2023 flagship event in Los Angeles, CA. Ospreay will compete at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow on Thursday, March 30th at the Globe Theatre. The show will stream live on Highspots TV. You can check out the official...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Charlotte Flair Reveals She Learned Of Winning WWE SmackDown Women’s Title The Day Of Show
Charlotte Flair was away from WWE for several months in 2022 after losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash because she got married to Andrade and also had a major issue with her teeth. Flair returned on the December 30th edition of SmackDown to beat...
ewrestlingnews.com
New Match Announced For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced a huge eight-man tag team match for tonight’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. As announced via Twitter, (Cody) Deaner, (Alan) Angels and Kon will team up with their new stablemate, (Sami) Callihan, to take on the team of Impact World Champion Frankie Kazarian, Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, and Yuya Uemura.
ewrestlingnews.com
Gunther On Possible Lesnar Match, Why He Loves Feuding With Sheamus
Gunther has had a hell of a run as the Intercontinental Champion. He had some memorable clashes with Sheamus in 2022, including a five-star match at Clash at the Castle. He also had an outstanding Royal Rumble performance, which included a staredown with Brock Lesnar. Gunther spoke with the Battleground...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW News – HOOK Signs With The Big Event, AEW’s First House Show
Reigning FTW Champion HOOK has signed with The Big Event for convention appearances and autograph signings. HOOK will make his inaugural appearance for The Big Event on Saturday, March 11 at The Big Horror Event. You can check out the official announcement below:. GUEST ANNOUNCEMENT! The ink is officially dry…...
PWMania
No Creative Plans for WWE SmackDown Star Who Has Been Cleared of Injury for Months
Aliyah has been absent from WWE SmackDown for months, but it appears that her absence is not due to an injury. In September, Aliyah suffered an elevated first rib and an AC sprain. She was working on SmackDown with Raquel Rodriguez at the time, and the injury forced her to miss a few weeks.
