Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient
DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
toledo.com
Destination Toledo receives Ohio Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus Tourism Industry Award
Ohio Association of Convention & Visitor Bureaus (OACVB) held its annual educational conference and State Tourism Achievement Recognition (STAR Awards) luncheon January 25-26 in Columbus where Destination Toledo was recognized for marketing excellence. Destination Toledo won First Place in Specialty Marketing for the 2022 Partner Newsletter that is distributed monthly...
13abc.com
Cherry Street Life Revitalization Center temporarily closed to outside guests for maintenance
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Life Revitalization Center at Cherry Street Mission Ministries will be temporarily closed to outside guests while maintenance crews repair a water pipe issue. CSMM says the closure will last through Feb. 3 and any appointments or meetings that are scheduled within the building will be...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Abandoned house turned playground on Burton Ave
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Burton Avenue in Toledo, just north of Willys Park, sits an abandoned house that according to neighbors has become a playhouse for neighborhood kids. Neighbors told 13abc they are concerned and want the place gone because the house is not safe. Cheryl Wagner has lived...
toledocitypaper.com
Marketplace Changes: February 2023
Another great coffee shop has popped up in downtown Toledo. The Flying Joe, which originally launched at Levis Commons, can now also be found at 215 N. Summit St. Suite C, in the same building as Balance Pan-Asian Grille. In addition to coffee and tea drinks, the menu includes pastries and breakfast sandwiches. Open weekdays 7am-2pm, closed weekends. theflyingjoe.com/
13abc.com
Toledo’s first black-owned barber college opening its doors soon
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The first black-owned barber college in the 419 is planning on opening its doors at the corner of Byrne rd and Glendale to students in the next month. Antwaun Turner, the founder of Toledo Barber College, says it all started as a small idea in his head and he’s proud to see how far it has come.
13abc.com
Finds in the 419 - Historic Church of St. Patrick
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks learns the history behind the Historic Church of St. Patrick in Toledo. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
WTOL-TV
Check out 'The Flying Joe' in downtown Toledo for fresh coffee, treats | Good Day on WTOL 11
Local coffee shop 'The Flying Joe' opened their second location in northwest Ohio in December. Here's what to expect from their new location.
toledo.com
Hollister x Midwest Kids: Pre-Launch Event Wednesday, February 1st
Hollister at Franklin Park Mall is having a party to celebrate the release of Hollister & Midwest Kids’ exclusive product drop. The event will include exclusive merchandise and a meet & greet with Toledo-native Darryl Brown, founder of Midwest Kids & the mind behind this one-of-a-kind collaboration on Wednesday, February 1st from 6 - 8pm.
toledo.com
Metroparks Receives Awards for Conservation, Glow Event
Two projects by Metroparks Toledo, the expansion of Howard Marsh and a glow-in-the-dark outdoor expo at Glass City, received first place awards in an annual contest sponsored by the Ohio Park and Recreation Association. The awards are being presented tonight at a banquet during OPRA’s annual Conference and Trade Show...
bgfalconmedia.com
Students live in hazardous conditions on campus
Students at Bowling Green State University are living in dormitories overrun with hazardous mold and pest infestations, according to evidence provided by building residents and residence life staff. Residents are to expect bumps in the road when it comes to adjusting to life on a college campus. Making new friends...
toledo.com
8 Great Ways to Enjoy Imagination Station
From inventors under age five to adult amateur scientists, Imagination Station has a program to excite you! Whether you pop downtown or catch their outreach on the road, you can always learn something new from Toledo’s treasured science resource. Science at the Station. Located in downtown Toledo overlooking the...
WTOL-TV
Paula Hicks-Hudson, Toledo's first Black mayor, inspires young, Black women
Paula Hicks-Hudson served as the first Black female mayor of Toledo. From there, her political career moved to the Ohio Senate.
13abc.com
Otters spotted at Metroparks, among multiple species coming back
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Otters have been spotted on the banks of the Maumee River. It’s a rare sight, one that’s virtually unheard of since the 1930s, when habitat loss and overhunting decimated otter populations. “Otters are still relatively rare here,” said Metroparks Master Interpreter Kim High. “I...
toledo.com
The Fair Housing Center Proudly Announces the Appointment of a New CEO
The Fair Housing Center is pleased to announce the appointment of George Thomas as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023. Mr. Thomas brings a wealth of experience and leadership skills to the organization, and we are confident they will help us expand The Center’s positive impact in our community.
sciotopost.com
Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition
OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
Ashes stolen from car in Toledo parking lot returned Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: Hanson told WTOL 11 Thursday the ashes have been returned. He said he's happy the people who took them did the right thing. His friend will be put to rest as planned. Original story:. Waterville resident Parker Hanson is asking for the return of...
toledo.com
Toledo Humane Society Receives $100,000 Grant From PetSmart Charities to Improve Accessible Veterinary Care
Fifty million pets in the U.S. experience a lack of access to even basic veterinary care. Rising costs and other barriers mean these pets struggle to access services such as spay/neuter procedures, vaccinations and critical medical and preventative care. With as many as 70% of households now including pets, this issue affects families in nearly every community.
13abc.com
Sunny Farms landfill fights for its operating license
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Leaders at Sunny Farms landfill in Seneca County say they’re ready to fight for their license after getting notice from the county health board that they may not get it renewed. With clean inspections in both 2021 and 2022, there are questions about why this...
oh.gov
TOL Team Treasure: TPD Patrolman Becomes First Black Officer to Receive Badge No. 1
Toledo Police Department Officer Dana Slay recalls it being winter when she started her 33-year career on the force. “I remember the exact day. It was December 14, 1990,” Officer Slay said. Despite not having aspirations to become a police officer from a young age, she was encouraged to...
