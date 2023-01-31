Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12news.com
Valley football legend DJ Foster joins Arizona State’s support staff
PHOENIX — Consider the Valley activated! First-year head coach Kenny Dillingham added 43 new players as part of Arizona State’s 2023 signing class. Several incoming players are Arizona high school football products who are either coming home or staying home. But it's not just players we're talking about. Saguaro High School and ASU alum, DJ Foster, has joined Dillingham’s staff as Sun Devil football’s manager of player development.
Pinnacle athletes commit to Pac-12 schools on National Signing Day
PHOENIX — It was standing room only for National Signing Day at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix. Two of the Pioneers’ key contributors to their 6A State Championship appearance, wide receiver Myles Libman and tight end Coleson Arends, signed their letters of intent to play at to Stanford and Arizona State, respectively.
KTAR.com
Putting World, with 18-hole indoor course, opens in Scottsdale
PHOENIX – “Drive for show, putt for dough” is a well-worn golf adage that a new Scottsdale attraction is taking to heart. Putting World debuted Thursday in The Promenade Scottsdale shopping center at Scottsdale Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard. “Our vision is to transform putting from...
KGUN 9
Arizona football adds top new talent to 2023 signing class
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — National Signing Day wraps a bow on top of the 2023 signing class for the Arizona Wildcats. It's been nearly two months since we last heard from head coach Jedd Fisch on the status of the incoming class. "In the last ten years, they signed...
520sportstalk.com
Aztecs Women’s Basketball overcome grueling second quarter to stymie Scottsdale CC
(Scottsdale, AZ) The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (18-4, 11-3 in ACCAC) displayed how it can overcome adversity on the court in its matchup on Wednesday at Scottsdale Community College (13-7, 8-6). The No. 12 ranked Aztecs defeated the Artichokes 75-66 for their seventh straight win and 12th...
520sportstalk.com
Defense and Dimes Propel ASU to 68-57 Victory vs. Oregon State Sun Devils close final 11:30 on 21-11 scoring e
The Sun Devils (16-7, 7-5) and Beavers (9-14, 3-9) were never separated by more than six points for the first 34 minutes of the game. ASU used a 21-11 scoring advantage of the final 11:30 to seal an 11-point victory. ASU had 18 assists on 22 made field goals, good...
MaxPreps
Arizona high school basketball star Bradey Henige is a 7-foot force to be reckoned with
Bradey Henige of Cactus (Glendale, Ariz.) is among high school basketball's national leaders in rebounding and putting himself on the radar of Division I college programs thanks to a string of absurd statlines. The 7-foot junior scored 40 points and grabbed 23 rebounds in a win over Goldwater (Phoenix) back on Jan. 20 and piled up 39 points and 26 rebounds last week to help the Cobras beat Estrella Foothills.
CBS Sports
Kenny Dillingham aims to revitalize Arizona State with youth, energy and a battalion of transfers
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Kenny Dillingham has had plenty of time to think. Never mind that, at age 32, he is the youngest FBS head coach. Never mind that his recruiting philosophy resembles that of a teenager who has been given a Corvette for his birthday. The only certainty? In both...
Western Midget Racing Opens New Era With Southwest Region Debut This Saturday at Adobe Mountain
The new Southwest Region of Western Midget Racing fires off for its inaugural championship chase on Saturday night from the Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz. The one-fifth mile dirt track hosts its first of seven appearances for WMR in 2023, part of a 13-race slate for the drivers in the Southwest championship.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
Golf Digest
Pay $500 to play for $20 million: You bet the WM Phoenix Open's Monday qualifier is drawing huge interest
It was only logical after the PGA Tour announced the WM Phoenix Open was raising its purse to $20 million, that Feb. 6, 2023 would become one of the most anticipated days in professional golf for a certain subset of players. Monday qualifiers, the 18-hole tournaments that provide an entry...
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Phoenix
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in Phoenix to support local Black businesses. 2. Honey Bear’s BBQ. 3. The Larder + The Delta. 4. Monroe’s Hot Chicken. 5. Ocho Rios Jerk Spot.
KTAR.com
Breakfast restaurant Over Easy plans to open 3 Valley locations this year
PHOENIX — Breakfast and brunch restaurant Over Easy announced plans to debut three new locations across the Valley this year. The newest locations are set to open in Chandler, Tempe and Glendale, bringing the total amount of stores in Arizona to 14, according to a press release. The East...
Black Rock Coffee Bar is Booming in Arizona with the Announcement of its 30th Store Opening in the State
The coffee chain founded in Oregon is announcing a new drive-thru-only location in Phoenix
fsrmagazine.com
Twin Peaks to Open New Unit in Phoenix Market
Sports fans looking for a break from the heat or those cold desert nights will soon have a Twin Peaks Restaurant in Deer Valley to get away from the weather and enjoy gameday. Located at 3063 W. Agua Fria Fwy., next to Deer Valley Town Center, the new sports lodge will be the perfect spot for everyone to gather and watch a game or to simply enjoy scratch-made food, 29-degree beers and scenic views. When the Phoenix area’s second Twin Peaks opens in the coming months, it’ll mark the brand’s fifth location in Arizona and push the brand to almost 100 lodges systemwide.
johnnyjet.com
Whoa: American Airlines Charging $139 Hidden Fee for Phoenix Departures the Day After Super Bowl
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. If you thought baggage fees were annoying, wait until you get a load of this… Thanks to John Dekker from Surf City Travel for alerting me that American Airlines is charging a $139 hidden fee per ticket for departures out of Phoenix, Arizona the day after Super Bowl. RELATED: 12 Things in Travel You Need to Know Today.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
9th Annual Concours in the Hills Rolls into Fountain Hills This Weekend
Attention all car, motorcycle and military vehicle fanatics! The 9th annual Gila River Resorts & Casinos Concours in the Hills, presented by Matson Money is back Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fountain Park in Fountain Hills. The free, family-friendly event will have plenty of horsepower for everyone while supporting the top-notch care that Phoenix Children’s Hospital provides.
azbigmedia.com
7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
Phoenix real estate market falls out of the top 10
For the fifth straight month, the Case Shiller index for the Phoenix market has fallen. Even with the most recent fall, home prices are still higher than at the same time last year.
