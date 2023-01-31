Read full article on original website
mdlottery.com
Powerball Jackpot Rolls, Gives Maryland a $50,000 Winner
The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $700 million after Wednesday’s drawing. And in the process, the game delivered a $50,000 prize on a ticket sold in Prince George’s County and 28,272 other Maryland prizes. No one hit the jackpot, which is now the sixth-largest in Powerball history and the 10th-largest in U.S. lottery history.
Nottingham MD
PARKVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County resident was a first-time player of the Gold X50 scratch-off from the Maryland Lottery and he indeed struck gold, becoming its first $100,000 top-prize winner. The Parkville man said he plays scratch-offs a few times a month and decided to try his luck with the...
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether traveling to Maryland or just exploring the state, several great brunch spots are worth checking out. But where should you go?
Bojangles to open five new restaurants in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Bojangles, the southern fast food staple known for serving up fried chicken and biscuits, will be opening new locations in the Baltimore area, a Maryland franchisee announced Wednesday. Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations throughout the next five years in the region. The chain was started in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977. There are five existing Maryland locations in Hillcrest Heights, New Carrollton, Upper Marlboro, Landover and Oxon Hill. It's unclear where the new locations will be. The news comes after another southern fried chicken joint, Raising Cane's, made its Maryland debut in Towson to much excitement.
mocoshow.com
Three $50,000-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Including One in Montgomery County
A $50,000 winning power ball ticket sold at the Courthouse Exxon on 700 Rockville Pike was among three $50,000 winning tickets sold in Maryland on Monday, January 30. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “After giving one Marylander a $50,000 prize in the Monday, Jan. 30 drawing, Powerball...
mdlottery.com
Itchy Palm Alerts Lottery Player to $50,000 Powerball Win
This loyal Powerball player from Halethorpe discovered his $50,000 prize after awakening with an itchy hand and an odd feeling. Baltimore County man wins third-tier prize in Jan. 25 drawing. A retired U.S. Army veteran from Baltimore County awoke to a strange feeling last week that led to a visit...
mdlottery.com
Lucky Numbers Fall into Place for $50,000 Powerball Double Play Prize
The Jan. 30 Powerball drawing was only hours away when a Woodlawn resident walked into ShopRite of Howard Park in Baltimore and bought a $3 ticket. He added the Double Play option to his ticket for $1, which made the numbers on his ticket eligible to win in both the Powerball drawing and the Double Play drawing.
mdlottery.com
Multi-Match Drawings Moving to Earlier Time Starting March 2
Maryland’s in-state jackpot game switching to Evening Drawings timeslot. The Maryland Lottery’s twice-weekly drawings of Multi-Match are shifting to a new time: Beginning on Thursday, March 2, Multi-Match drawings will be held at approximately 7:56 p.m., the same time that the Lottery conducts the Evening Drawings of Pick 3, Pick 4, Pick 5 and Bonus Match 5.
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County man wins seats to Ravens home games for the next 20 years
MARYLAND (WBFF) — On Wednesday, the Maryland Lottery announced that an Anne Arundel County man won a pair of club-level seats to every Baltimore Ravens home game for the next 20 years. Angelo Contrino, a Pasadena resident claimed his prize today at the M&T Bank Stadium. Earlier today six...
tourcounsel.com
Capital Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Woodlawn, Maryland
Capital Plaza Mall (the region now known as simply Capital Plaza) was a shopping mall located at the intersection of Annapolis Road (Maryland Route 450) and the Baltimore–Washington Parkway in Landover Hills, Maryland. It was built between 1961 and 1963, as a regional shopping center to serve the Bladensburg...
mdlottery.com
Generous Powerball Fan Brings Home a $50,000 Third-tier Win
Rockville man plans to help a friend in need using winnings. A Montgomery County Lottery fan who exclusively plays Powerball is now reaping the benefits of testing his Lottery luck. The grateful 56-year-old won $50,000 with a quick-pick ticket in the Jan. 30 drawing. On Jan. 30, the Rockville man...
NBC Washington
Safety Concerns as More Maryland Drivers Flock to Historic License Plates
A large uptick in historic license plates on Maryland cars is worrying some safety experts. The News4 I-Team found a loophole that could allow thousands of older cars to avoid safety and emissions inspections. One traffic safety expert said Maryland lawmakers should act to close that loophole. Starting during the...
mdlottery.com
Bingo Scratch-off Fan’s Loyalty Rewarded with $100,000 Win
Western Maryland man claims Bingo X10 game’s top prize. He’ll buy a Powerball or Mega Millions ticket once in a while when their jackpots get really big, a Washington County man told Lottery officials, but his real love are bingo-style scratch-off games. Lady Luck rewarded that loyalty with a $100,000 top-prize win on a $10 Bingo X10 scratch-off.
$50,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, MD – The Maryland Lottery has announced a 34-year-old Hyattsville man has won $50,000 on an ‘Extreme Green’ lottery ticket sold at Langley Shop recently. The man picked up the $5 instant ticket while grocery shopping. He told Lottery officials that he doesn’t have any plans yet for his winnings. Langley Shop will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery for its role in selling a $50,000 top-prize winning scratch-off. The post $50,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Hyattsville appeared first on Shore News Network.
Business Monthly
Opinion: Impressions of Wes Moore
I was prepared to be unimpressed with Wes Moore before we were scheduled to meet for an interview at the Dough Roller restaurant in Ocean City during the annual Maryland Association of Counties conference Aug. 20, 2021. He had an impressive resume — bestselling author, Rhodes scholar, 82nd Airborne captain...
Retired Baltimore couple wins $100,000
BALTIMORE, MD – A retired Baltimore couple has won $100,000 on a lottery scratch-off ticket sold at a local grocery store. When they checked the ticket, they didn’t believe their eyes, so they took it to the lottery retailer. According to the Maryland Lottery, Wanting to verify the prize amount, the wife took the $5 scratch-off to one of the store clerks for scanning. The clerk did so and saw the message, “Take to Lottery.” She assured the players that they indeed won a very big prize! The husband signed the instant winning ticket in the store and the pair The post Retired Baltimore couple wins $100,000 appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 3 stores in Maryland among 90 closings nationwide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Home merchandise retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond will be closing 87 stores nationwide, including three stores in Maryland. The chain is apparently close to bankruptcy. Ultimately, the brand intends to close 150 stores.
mdlottery.com
Parkville Man Becomes First Gold X50 Top-Prize Winner
A Baltimore County resident was a first-time player of the Gold X50 scratch-off and he indeed struck gold, becoming its first $100,000 top-prize winner. The Parkville man said he plays scratch-offs a few times a month and decided to try his luck with the new Gold X50 game. He purchased the scratch-off at Frankford Gardens Liquors at 5418 Sinclair Lane in Baltimore and immediately scanned it to find out if he won. Although very happy about his $100,000 win, he didn’t want to bring attention to himself in the store.
