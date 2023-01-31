Read full article on original website
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Clearing the air on New York's gas furnace ban proposal
As we peel back the governor’s proposed budget, we’re learning more about what exactly is banned under the state’s proposal on fossil fuel usage in new builds starting later this decade.
Largest Electric Vehicle Charging Station Opens in Southern Tier
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the largest open-access fast charging station for electric vehicles is now open in the Southern Tier. In a press release on Tuesday, Governor Hochul announced that the 16-charger site at the Hancock Town Hall in Delaware County is now open. Governor...
Lack of snow tough on snowmobilers, businesses who rely on sled traffic during winter months
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The weather has put the brakes on snowmobile season in Western New York, and that's affecting businesses that bank on snowmobile traffic this time of year. Dealerships, service shops, restaurants, and gas stations are all feeling the pinch because there aren't any riders heading to their businesses like they normally would when the trails are open and the riding is good.
newyorkupstate.com
NY State Fair ticket, parking prices would double under state budget proposal
The price of admission and parking at the New York State Fair would double this year under Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal to ease the fair’s growing financial losses. The $227 billion budget plan the governor submitted today proposed raising ticket prices from $3 to $6 per adult and increasing parking prices from $5 to $10 per vehicle, according to the governor’s office.
Burning Trash Is Illegal In New York, Ask This Capital Region Guy
When I was a kid we had an old metal barrel in our backyard and I remember my grandmother burning leaves in that can every fall. I can still smell the smoke in the air and based on what I recall, you can probably still see it. Every once and a while she would throw a paper plate or two in there as well.
All cars in New York State going electric by 2035, weighing the pros and cons
If you're headed to the auto show this week, you'll see an entire room dedicated to EV's or electric vehicles. More people are making the switch.
BREAKING: Eggs Under $3 at Western New York Grocery Store
True story. Eggs are under 3 bucks at all of the chain's stores in Western New York!. I can't believe that this is making so many people excited, but then again, it is pretty good news. Egg prices, which have hit an all-time high in the United States, are causing...
State Budget includes details on proposed natural gas ban
Governor Kathy Hochul’s $227 Billion state budget proposal includes details on the much talked-about push away from natural gas. For all the buzz, what does the Governor actually propose?
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekend
(SYRACUSE, NY) Ice sculptures, entertainment and food will fill the New York State Fairgrounds in the middle of winter for Winter Fair 2023 this weekend. Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5, over 20,000 people are expected to attend the fourth edition of the annual event. The presenting sponsor for this year's event is the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Amazon will also sponsor entertainment offerings on the Amazon Winter Fair Stage. Local performers and high school bands will take the stage over the weekend. Henninger, East Syracuse Minoa and Christian Brothers Academy pep bands will compete against each other in a competition for a $500 grand prize.
cnycentral.com
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
syracuse.com
National office supply store to close its last CNY location
Cicero, N.Y. – OfficeMax/Office Depot plans to close its Cicero retail office supply store at the end of March, store officials said. The location at 5671 E. Circle Drive is the last OfficeMax/Office Depot in the Central New York area. Officials at the store said they didn’t know why the location is closing. Store officials said they don’t have an exact closing date yet.
Western New York Company Planning $76 Million Expansion
Western New York is not on the same level as other parts of the country, in terms of economic growth, but things have been looking more up for the region over the last decade. There are new businesses coming to the Buffalo area and that's with many different types of businesses and areas in food service, hospitality, management and so on.
How Much Will It Cost To Switch To Electric Under NY’s Gas Ban
New York State has been on a banning spree lately. From backyard fires to pit bulls, toy guns to reptiles, and laundry detergent to bullet-proof vests, it seems like New York is less and less free every day. Back in 2019, New York began the legal process to begin banning...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Is it legal to charge a credit card fee during a transaction?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about whether businesses can charge you more for using credit instead of cash. The next time you buy something with a credit card, pay extra attention to your total. At some businesses, you might notice that your total is different with a card than if you had used cash. This price difference is nothing new, and it is legal here under one condition.
Hochul’s all-electric building plan would ban gas stoves in new houses, not existing homes
Gov. Kathy Hochul, who wants to remove fossil fuels from buildings to fight climate change, unveiled proposed legislation Wednesday that lays out details and answers a question many have asked: What about cooking with gas?. In short, Hochul’s new bill would ban cooking equipment that uses natural gas or other...
Lake Effect Snow Warning In Place for Parts of New York State
The month of February is going to be getting much colder for New York state this upcoming weekend, as temperatures will drop into the teens and single digits by Friday. Those kind of temperatures are dangerous and is part of a cold front that is sweeping through the state just before the weekend.
How Low Did it Go? It Once Reached 110 Below in New York State
It's about to get COLD in Central New York. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for temperatures that could go as low as 35 below. That's nothing compared to one day it dropped into triple digits in New York. Temperatures reached -110 at the top of Whiteface Mountain back...
‘We have no other option’: NYS hears first round of complaints from NYSEG customers
ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – NYSEG customers got the chance to bring their complaints to the New York State Department of Public Services on Tuesday, in the first of five forums regarding late bills, overpriced electricity, and bad customer service. Starting at 1:00 p.m. on January 31, 2023, the DPS heard three-minute complaints from NYSEG and […]
No One Hit Powerball Jackpot But Someone Did Win $2 Million in New York
No one hit the big $653 million Powerball jackpot. But there's one lucky $2 million winner in New York. One winning ticket matched all 5 Powerball numbers and the Powerplay in the Empire State. Was it yours?. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, February 1 Powerball were:. 31-43-58-59-66 +9. The...
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.
Over the past few years, tenants have been overdosing due to a lack of responsibility. To fill vacant apartments its been known that Lillian Cooper managers have been letting drug addicts move in without proper screening. Over the summer a candlelight visual was set alongside the property for a resident who had lived on the 3rd fl. Just a few months before another woman was found deceased in her bathroom on the 4th. Of both incidents, family and friends had said neither one of the victims had ever indulged in fentanyl.
