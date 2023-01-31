EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police say one person has died after being stabbed Thursday. Police say the Crimes Against Persons unit responded to Las Palmas Medical Center near UTEP where the victim was taken. Police says officers are still trying to determine where the stabbing took place. It is not known if the victim The post One dead after stabbing, location of incident remains unknown appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO