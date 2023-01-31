Read full article on original website
Related
Inside the Magic
Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
Inside the Magic
Ryan Gosling Seemingly Confirmed For Iconic MCU Role
Ryan Gosling is one of Hollywood’s more well-known actors, and reports claim that Marvel has big plans for the actor. Phase Five of the MCU is starting to lean away from introducing more super heroes and focusing more on exploring the deeper connections with the Multiverse and the characters we have begun to love so much. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) promises to not only bring Kang the Conqueror into the MCU in a big way but also explain some of the bigger questions around the villain.
Inside the Magic
Grooming Allegations May Force Marvel to Recast Doctor Strange Actor
Marvel Studios has remained hush on a scandalous topic that was raised at the end of 2022, but will the outcome result in the actor who plays Doctor Strange being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch since 2016’s Doctor Strange movie from director Scott...
James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'
DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Hugh Jackman might not be the only X-Men star in ‘Deadpool 3’ as MCU fans find a way to save ‘Thunderbolts’
It’s still early days on Deadpool 3, but the latest word on the street points to it being even more exciting for X-Men maniacs than we already thought. Elsewhere, forward-thinking fans may have thought up a way to help save Thunderbolts after it recently hit a big setback, the cast for Captain America: New World Order just keeps on growing, and Marvel‘s most cursed movie of Phase Five finally gets back on track… but is it too late to regain the fandom’s interest?
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Disney Plus release backfires as Chris Pratt’s next superhero role after Star-Lord takes shape
After DC definitely dominated the superhero side of the internet yesterday, Marvel wrestled to take back control today as we welcomed in February by delivering something fans have been waiting months for. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now at last available to view at your leisure on Disney Plus, after the single longest gap between an MCU film’s theatrical release and its streaming arrival since the platform began. You’d think this might keep folks happy, but actually you’d be wrong…
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn’s most surprising announcement casts a major question mark over Tom Holland’s Spider-Man
The bar was set skyscraper-high for James Gunn‘s 10-year plan for the DC Universe, given the fierce competition from what is still the most cohesive super-hero multiverse out there, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As exciting as the long list of announcements the writer-director made on Tuesday is, there is one aspect which might just catapult the Warner Bros. franchise to the front of the race and set it apart from its adversary.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Pratt is already being touted as Zachary Levi’s Shazam replacement in James Gunn’s DCU, because of course he is
And so it begins. In the fallout surrounding what many have taken as an anti-vaccination tweet, many are calling for the replacement of Zachary Levi in the Shazam! franchise. And one of the front-runners to take up the mantle of the World’s Mightiest Mortal is everyone’s favorite voice actor, Chris Pratt.
wegotthiscovered.com
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
digitalspy.com
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie, You Hurt My Feelings, has received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. You Hurt My Feelings is the new film by Nicole Holofcener. The picture follows a novelist (Louis-Dreyfus), whose longstanding marriage is suddenly thrown into turmoil when she hears her husband's honest opinion of her new book.
James Gunn On Whether Or Not The DC Universe Will Have Avengers-Style Team-Up Projects
James Gunn has revealed some fascinating details about how the DC Universe's canon will have a different approach to crossovers and events.
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
Goonies 2? What The Cast And Steven Spielberg Have Said About A Sequel To The Classic Over The Years
The Goonies 2 has been talked about for nearly 40 years, what have those involved said about a possible sequel?
Upcoming releases Marvel 2023
The comics that were born in 1939 that have achieved so much success throughout the world already have their next release dates in movies and series for 2023 to 2025. The post-Thanos depression is over. Marvel has concluded Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and has decided that it is time to step on the accelerator again. The Stan Lee factory thus inaugurates the multiverse saga and has announced all its series and movies for between 2022 and 2025. Dozens of superheroes and villains will thrill us again in the coming months with a final event:Avengers: Secret Wars, in November 2025, mentioned Daniel Arroyo from MeriStatio.
thedigitalfix.com
Two Marvel movies confirmed for Super Bowl trailers
With its enormous audience and prestige, the Super Bowl is the gold standard advertising platform for new movies, and huge blockbusters will often use it to debut trailers and to get millions of people interested who might otherwise have missed news about the releases. In 2022, the likes of Doctor Strange 2, the fantasy series Rings of Power, and the Jordan Peele movie Nope that made use of the Super Bowl, and each went on to be major commercial successes.
Ant-Man Writer Explains Why Edgar Wright’s Version Of The First Movie Didn’t Work In The MCU
Almost a decade after the first Ant-Man was released, co-writer Joe Cornish has further explained why his draft with Edgar Wright didn't work for Marvel.
IGN
The Tobey Maguire Spider-Man Movies are Leaving Netflix Tomorrow
If you have a Netflix account and love the original Spider-Man trilogy, we have some bad news for you. The Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies will be leaving Netflix on February 1 among a few other great titles. These classic comic book movies will likely be moved over to Disney Plus at some point in the future, but if you want to watch them before they leave Netflix, today is your last day to do so.
James Gunn Updates The Status Of Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, And More In The Rebooting DC Universe
James Gunn has provided a few updates about where Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and more stand in the DC Universe.
EW.com
Superman reboot, Wonder Woman series, and more kick off new wave of DC movies
After weeks of speculation and early reports, James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new heads of DC Studios over at Warner Bros., have officially announced their plans for the first phase of a new era of superhero movies. A Superman movie reboot, a Supergirl film, a sequel to The Batman,...
Comments / 0