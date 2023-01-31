ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Former First Lady of Atlanta Bunnie Jackson-Ransom dies at 82

ATLANTA - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, a well-respected Black entrepreneur, public relations specialist, and the ex-wife of Atlanta’s first Black mayor has died. She was 82. "I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mrs. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom. My deepest condolences are extended to her family, friends, and colleagues," Atlanta City Council member Michael Julian Bond wrote in a statement on Thursday.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Wife of former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr. dies

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, the first wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr., has died at the age of 82. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was born Burnella Hayes Nov. 16, 1940 in Louisburg, North Carolina. She married Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1965 and had three children with him before their divorce in 1976. Jackson-Ransom later married Raymond Ransom, the bassist for funk band Brick.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

WATCH: ANF+ Sports Tonight covers National Signing Day 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - College football signing day is February 1. Athletes will have the chance to sign their letters of intent through Apr. 1 for D1 football and Aug. 1 for D2 football. For a look at the top commitments set to take place Wednesday click here.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
justshortofcrazy.com

5 Reasons Why Woodstock, GA Is An Unexpected Must-See City Near Atlanta

Woodstock, GA is the perfect place to stay that’s close to Atlanta but with outdoor activities, great dining and plenty to do. Just thirty-five minutes north of Atlanta on I-75/575, it offers a surprising array of sophisticated and entertaining amenities with a welcoming, small-town feel. Woodstock, Georgia, has established...
WOODSTOCK, GA
insideradio.com

Ramona De Breaux

Ramona De Breaux, the longtime midday host at Audacy urban contemporary “V-103” WVEE Atlanta, has exited. De Breaux has been with the station since 2007. “Parting is such sweet sorrow. The time has come that when to continue on my journey I must change course. For that reason, I have decided that it’s time for me to leave V-103,” De Breaux posted on Instagram. “As many of you know it’s been my home for many years, and I’ve been blessed to spend a great deal of time with the people of Atlanta who have become my family. While I’m not a native I’ve been here since my teen years and Atlanta has become my home like it has for so many of us.”
ATLANTA, GA
beckersasc.com

Atlanta names city's 22 most powerful healthcare leaders

Twenty-two healthcare leaders have been named among the most powerful leaders in the city of Atlanta for 2023, according to a Jan. 27 report from Atlanta Magazine. 1. Tom Andrews. President and CEO of Saint Joseph's Health System and Mercy Care (Atlanta). Mr. Andrews became president of Mercy Care in 2003, and was named president and CEO of Saint Joseph's in 2012.
ATLANTA, GA
winemag.com

Welcome to Georgia’s Dahlonega Plateau AVA

Affectionately called “Napa of the South,” the Dahlonega (pronounced ‘duh-lah-neeguh’) Plateau AVA offers wine lovers a dose of Southern comfort. Tucked away about an hour north of Atlanta, the Dahlonega Plateau is one of two American viticultural areas in the state of Georgia—the other being the Upper Hiwassee Highlands AVA shared with North Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy