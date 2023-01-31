Read full article on original website
ellwoodcity.org
POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter
On January 31st at approximately 3:17 p.m., PA State Police investigated a report of fraudulent bank activity. The 63-year-old female victim lives in Wayne Township, Lawrence County and claims that two bank transactions totaling $6,000.00 were made on her bank account with her permission. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact PA State Police reference PA 2023-133176.
butlerradio.com
Teens Charged With Destroying Campers In Venango County
A pair of teens, including one from Harrisville, is facing charges for allegedly causing thousands of dollars of damage to campers. State police released details from the incident which happened this past November. A 17-year-old from Harrisville and a 15-year-old from Kennerdell allegedly entered four different campers on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township, Venango County back on November 22nd.
Suspect's mental health questioned in Woodpeckers fatal shooting
The lawyer for a Lower Burrell man awaiting trial in a fatal 2021 shooting at an Upper Burrell bar said his client’s mental health could limit his criminal responsibility for the homicide. Public defender Wayne McGrew told a Westmoreland County judge during a hearing Thursday that Daniel Moles should...
Argument leads to police presence in Youngstown
Several police cars were in the area of Glenwood Avenue and Lake Drive just after 5 p.m. Thursday.
2 arrested in connection to deadly fire in Warren
Warren Police have arrested two people connection to the deadly fire that killed Chassidy Broadstone on Jan. 19.
Mahoning County indictments: Feb. 2, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:
WFMJ.com
New details emerged in Ellwood City shooting, homicide
Updates continue with a tragic shooting out of Lawrence County. 23-year-old Keegan Willis-King is behind bars without bond, after police say he shot his girlfriend and killed her mother in Ellwood City Monday night. 24-year-old Cassidy Smith is mourning the loss of her mother but also fighting for her own...
explore venango
State Police Attempting to Identify Suspect in Mineral Township Burglary
MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a burglary that occurred on January 26 at a Central Electric Co-Op substation located in Mineral Township, Venango County. According to PSP Franklin, around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, an unknown white male actor arrived at the...
Investigation into home invasion in Greensburg leads to arrests of 2 men, 1 woman
What started as an investigation into a home invasion in Greensburg led to the arrest of three people.
FBI on scene of raid in Trumbull County
The FBI is conducting a raid in Cortland as of 8 a.m. Friday morning
Man charged with pulling gun on woman, breaking down her door
Alonzo Daniels, 32, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of aggravated burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm and domestic violence.
New details emerge regarding ex-Greensburg police chief arrested on federal drug charges
It’s been one week since Greensburg police chief Shawn Denning was arrested on federal drug charges. The 25-page federal indictment alleged that the chief helped distribute meth and cocaine for two years.
Man charged in local double shooting homicide
Officers were called to an apartment building around 5 p.m. Monday
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Police ask residents to keep their doors locked
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published February 2, 2023 12:25 P.M. (Aliquippa, PA) At Wednesday night’s council meeting Aliquippa Police Chief John Lane reported that 3 teens under the age of 15 were arrested for possession of stolen guns, he told council, “It’s getting crazy the parents aren’t involved. “Babies are having babies.” Some kids have nowhere to sleep, and there is no juvenile detention center since Allencrest closed several years ago. The teens have been stealing guns, drugs, and money, and there have also been thefts from local stores. Two fatalities were reported where stolen guns were used in the murders, the chief said.
explore venango
Oil City Man Accused of Destroying House After Being Fired in Paint Township
PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is accused of destroying a house he was assembling in Paint Township after being told he was fired. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Thomas David Ossoff, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Tuesday, January 31.
Harmar man receives light sentence for 2021 Greensburg apartment shooting
After sentencing Jaron Haten-McCoy for his role in a 2021 Greensburg apartment complex shooting, Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani asked the 19-year-old how he felt. “Blessed,” Haten-McCoy answered. “Blessed extremely.”. Haten-McCoy of Harmar received a light sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to aggravated assault and firearm possession charges.
Toddler injured in multiple car crash on I-680 in Youngstown
Crews were called to mile marker 5 at the Glenwood Avenue exit shortly before 8:30 a.m.
Trumbull County indictments: Feb. 1, 2023
A Trumbull County grand jury returned indictments on Wednesday.
Man pleads, sentenced for 2020 shooting death on North Side
A man pleaded guilty Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a December 2020 shooting death as well as a robbery.
venangoextra.com
Man facing drug, assault charges after Pleasantville incident
An Erie County man is facing drug and assault charges in connection with an incident early Tuesday morning in Pleasantville. Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they were called to a residence on South Main Street in Pleasantville at about 1:15 a.m. after Venango County 911 heard something about a gun in the background of a 911 hang-up call.
