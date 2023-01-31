Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published February 2, 2023 12:25 P.M. (Aliquippa, PA) At Wednesday night’s council meeting Aliquippa Police Chief John Lane reported that 3 teens under the age of 15 were arrested for possession of stolen guns, he told council, “It’s getting crazy the parents aren’t involved. “Babies are having babies.” Some kids have nowhere to sleep, and there is no juvenile detention center since Allencrest closed several years ago. The teens have been stealing guns, drugs, and money, and there have also been thefts from local stores. Two fatalities were reported where stolen guns were used in the murders, the chief said.

ALIQUIPPA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO