ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellwood City, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ellwoodcity.org

POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter

On January 31st at approximately 3:17 p.m., PA State Police investigated a report of fraudulent bank activity. The 63-year-old female victim lives in Wayne Township, Lawrence County and claims that two bank transactions totaling $6,000.00 were made on her bank account with her permission. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact PA State Police reference PA 2023-133176.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Teens Charged With Destroying Campers In Venango County

A pair of teens, including one from Harrisville, is facing charges for allegedly causing thousands of dollars of damage to campers. State police released details from the incident which happened this past November. A 17-year-old from Harrisville and a 15-year-old from Kennerdell allegedly entered four different campers on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township, Venango County back on November 22nd.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

New details emerged in Ellwood City shooting, homicide

Updates continue with a tragic shooting out of Lawrence County. 23-year-old Keegan Willis-King is behind bars without bond, after police say he shot his girlfriend and killed her mother in Ellwood City Monday night. 24-year-old Cassidy Smith is mourning the loss of her mother but also fighting for her own...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
explore venango

State Police Attempting to Identify Suspect in Mineral Township Burglary

MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a burglary that occurred on January 26 at a Central Electric Co-Op substation located in Mineral Township, Venango County. According to PSP Franklin, around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, an unknown white male actor arrived at the...
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa Police ask residents to keep their doors locked

Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published February 2, 2023 12:25 P.M. (Aliquippa, PA) At Wednesday night’s council meeting Aliquippa Police Chief John Lane reported that 3 teens under the age of 15 were arrested for possession of stolen guns, he told council, “It’s getting crazy the parents aren’t involved. “Babies are having babies.” Some kids have nowhere to sleep, and there is no juvenile detention center since Allencrest closed several years ago. The teens have been stealing guns, drugs, and money, and there have also been thefts from local stores. Two fatalities were reported where stolen guns were used in the murders, the chief said.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Destroying House After Being Fired in Paint Township

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is accused of destroying a house he was assembling in Paint Township after being told he was fired. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Thomas David Ossoff, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Tuesday, January 31.
OIL CITY, PA
venangoextra.com

Man facing drug, assault charges after Pleasantville incident

An Erie County man is facing drug and assault charges in connection with an incident early Tuesday morning in Pleasantville. Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they were called to a residence on South Main Street in Pleasantville at about 1:15 a.m. after Venango County 911 heard something about a gun in the background of a 911 hang-up call.
PLEASANTVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy