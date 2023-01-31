Read full article on original website
Related
petapixel.com
Photographer Catches ‘Angry Bird’ in Real-Life
A wildlife photographer in Nebraska has captured a photo that proves the birds from the hit game Angry Birds really do exist in the real world. Photographer Scott Taylor of Coleridge, Nebraska, was called over to his parents’ house after his father spotted an assortment of colorful birds at their bird feeder. After arriving with his camera at their kitchen window overlooking the backyard, Taylor noticed a number of cardinals at the feeder and in the surrounding trees.
Fstoppers
How to Cheaply Upgrade Light Seals in Any Film Camera
Light leaks in your camera can spoil the pictures you make. For just a few dollars and a little bit of time, you can easily replace the seals yourself at home. If your film camera has been around for a while, then chances are, some of its parts may have seen better days. This can be all too true for the light seals that help to stop light from leaking in and spoiling the undeveloped film. This week, Jonathan Paragas of KingJvpes has made an insightful video showing the process of replacing these seals.
Fstoppers
How to Use a Wide Angle Lens for Landscape Photography
When it comes to landscape photography, wide angle lenses are the most frequently chosen tools, but they can be particularly challenging to work with. If you are new to landscape photography and wondering how to best handle a wide angle lens, check out this fantastic video tutorial that features an experienced landscape photographer sharing useful tips and techniques and a lot of examples images sure to help you improve your photos.
Fstoppers
A Beginner's Guide to Macro Photography
The beauty of macro photography is that you do not have to travel, book a model, or do anything involved to produce fantastic and compelling work. We are literally surrounded by potential subjects everywhere we go, and with a little bit of knowledge and patience, you can capture an entirely different world hidden in plain sight. If you are new to macro photography, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you everything you need to get started.
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Two Canadian Women Give Hilarious Commentary Watching A White Moose: “Oh My Blessed Redeemer, Look At The Size Of Him Nancy”
I didn’t know something could be so rare and funny at the same time. Moose in general are quite spectacular. They are the largest member of the deer family weighing up to 1500 pounds regularly and standing over 6 foot tall at the shoulder. They sport unique antlers that form paddle shape and can weigh over 40 pounds, alone.
Camera Catches Mysterious Creature Running Through the Forest Fully Dressed
Even if it is an animal, why does it have clothes?
Grizzly Bear Has Hilarious Reaction To Seeing His Reflection In The Mirror For The First Time
There are some days where you roll out of bed, about still half past drunk after staying up until 4 AM with some of your buddies. You go to the bathroom to try and recollect yourself, and you look in the mirror, and you’re looking at yourself like you had just been through warfare…
LOOK: Wildlife Photographer Captures Insane Moment Buffalo Tosses Lion Into the Air
Who’s winning in a matchup: a lion or a buffalo? While one might assume the big cat could take down the buffalo, these new pictures show a buffalo effortlessly tossing a lion as if it were a ragdoll. Mario Paul, a wildlife photographer and guide from Wild Photo Africa...
Futurism
Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies
Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
WATCH: Wild Hog Fights Off Entire Wolf Pack in Intense Video
A clip featuring rare footage of a wild hog tussling with a wolf pack is leaving internet users scared of their bacon. Slwomir Skukowski, a wildlife photographer, captured the stunning footage in a Polish forest near the small village of Mrzeżyno. Skukowski posted the three-minute clip captured using a trail camera to his Youtube on December 13th. It’s since earned hundreds of thousands of views. This jaw-dropping scene depicts a massive Eurasian boar unyieldingly fending off seven wolves working in tandem to take it down.
Camera Captures What Appears to be a Strange Shadow Creature Attacking a Goat
It has a shiny black coat with patches of pink skin but then seems to melt into a shadow.
WATCH: Huge Bobcat Masterfully ‘Juke’s Rabbit in Wild Hunt
Cats, big or small, are all built to kill. And this enormous bobcat proves it with a super sleek maneuver that’ll have you going back for the replay. In sports, it’s a juke, a jab step, or all around excellence in evasive maneuvers. In nature, it’s the difference between life and death. One of the latest wild clips from Nature Is Metal shows exactly this as a large bobcat (Lynx rufus) displays phenomenal hunting experience as she takes down a rabbit.
Bloodhound Repeatedly Slapping Old Dog Caught on Camera: 'Better Each Time'
"The last hit was personal," one user said.
iheart.com
Watch: Security Camera Films Ghostly Figure Walking Alongside Family's Dog
An Australian family were understandably unsettled after their home security system captured footage of what appears to be a ghostly figure walking alongside their dog. The eerie incident reportedly occurred this past Sunday at Matthew and Lauren Kane's house in the village of Nerriga. While checking on instances in which the motion-sensor camera stationed inside their home had recently been activated, they were stunned to see a spooky moment wherein their dog can be seen crossing through a room as what seems to be a figure briefly manifests and walks with the animal before vanishing into thin air.
WATCH This Bobcat Execute a Perfect Attack On… A Turkey Decoy
We all know disappointment, but somehow this poor bobcat attacking a turkey decoy feels even worse than disappointment. Most of us humans can’t even begin to imagine this struggle anymore. Food is just about the easiest thing to come by, which is startling when you think how long this was not the case for our species. Like all other wildlife, homo sapiens (that’s us) had to hunt and gather what we ate for millennia. Also like all other wildlife, this hunting and gathering was largely unsuccessful.
Comments / 0