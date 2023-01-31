Read full article on original website
Dessie I. Casebeer – February 1, 2023
Dessie I. Casebeer, 92, of Goshen, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in Community Hospice-Truman House in New Philadelphia, following a period of declining health. Born in her family’s home in West Chester, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin H. and Mabel P. (Gardner) Tidrick and graduated in 1948 from the former Freeport High School at Freeport. Dessie retired after 27 years as a cook at the former Valley Manor Nursing Home in New Philadelphia and Union Hospital in Dover. In her spare time, she loved crocheting and spending time with both her family and her faithful dog, Sadie.
Rev. Paul Gerycz – February 1, 2023
Rev. Paul Gerycz, 86, of Newcomerstown, went home to be with Jesus on February 1, 2023, surrounded by his family at Truman House, New Philadelphia. He was born September 14, 1936, in Colver, PA to the late Joseph and Mary (Hovraluck) Gerycz. Paul was the son of a Ukrainian Immigrant. Paul was employed at the age of 18 at the Ford Motor Plant in Walton Hills, OH, working for 31 years there before retiring and entering the Methodist Ministry. He served the Lord faithfully for 38 years as a Methodist pastor.
Florence M. Ball – January 30, 2023
Florence M. Ball, age 93, a life-long resident of Dover, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, in Community Hospice Truman House, New Philadelphia, following a brief illness. Born December 8, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Olga Iannelli Oddi. Florence attended St. Joseph School in Dover, and married Byron “Bud” Ball on July 12, 1947. The couple had three children and shared 64 years of marriage prior to Bud’s passing on November 13, 2011. Florence was a loving and devoted homemaker. Her family has fond memories of many, many Sunday spaghetti dinners at home. Florence and her sister, Netta, enjoyed making sauce and meatballs for the former Giuseppe’s Restaurant in Dover. Additionally, Florence had a soft spot for animals throughout her life. She was a member of Dover’s St. Joseph Church.
Wayne E. Sterling – January 29, 2023
Wayne E. Sterling, 87 of Dennison, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, in Park Village Health Care Center at Dover, following a period of declining health. Born in Dennison, Wayne was the son of the late William M. and Pearl L. (Miller) Sterling. He retired from Beaver Excavating where he had worked as a heavy equipment operator and was a member of the Dover Alliance Church at Dover.
Jeffrey Lee “Jeff” Stingel – January 29, 2023
Jeffrey Lee “Jeff” Stingel, age 67, of Dover, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Sunday, January 29, 2023, in Dover’s Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital. Born July 24, 1955, in Winfield, he was the son of Dorothy Marie “Dot” Fulk Stingel of Dover and the late Francis John Stingel. Jeff graduated from Dover High School in 1973. He was employed by Sparta Manufacturing of Columbia, and Fluorocarbon, later Furon, of Dover. Jeff was co-owner of Dover High Performance Plastics and was vice-president of manufacturing until retiring in 2020.
Betty L. Kiste – January 28, 2023
Betty L. Kiste, 95, of Newcomerstown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Riverside Manor Nursing and Rehab in Newcomerstown. Betty was born in Guernsey County on September 11, 1927, to the late Wylie and Addie (Magers) VanScyoc. She was a graduate of Newcomerstown High School in the class of 1945. Betty married John Kiste on October 16, 1948, and they shared many happy years together until his passing in 1975. Betty retired from Kurz-Kasch in 1989, after 28 years. Betty loved Polka and clog dancing.
Michael L. Whipkey – January 28, 2023
Michael L. Whipkey, 74, of Dover passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at his home following a sudden illness. He was born on January 18, 1949. Formerly he worked for Galion Goodwin Truck Body Company. He also owned and operated M&W Auto Repair in Dover until he retired in 2004. He loved cars and enjoyed going to car shows with his ‘34 Chevy Coupe.
School Safety Support Dollars to Area Districts
Nick McWilliams reporting – The next wave of state funding for improved safety in Ohio schools will bring improvements to districts in Tuscarawas County and beyond. As a part of Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program, over 900 schools will be the beneficiaries of dollars from Ohio House Bill 45. A combined $68 million in grants are a part of the fourth round of funding, with an additional round to be announced soon.
Charles Howard Haugh – January 29, 2023
Charles Howard Haugh, age 85, of New Philadelphia, died peacefully, Sunday, January 29, 2023, following a period of declining health while in the care of Schoenbrunn Health Care Center in New Philadelphia. Born in the family home in New Philadelphia on November 19, 1937, Chuck, as he was known to...
Doyle Douglas Stafford – January 30, 2023
Doyle Douglas Stafford, age 74, of Midvale, died peacefully Monday, January 30, 2023 in Mercy Select Care at Canton after a period of declining health. Born April 21, 1948 in Dover, Ohio, he was the son of the late Doyle E. and Susan (Voshall) Stafford. Doug was a 1966 graduate...
Robert E. “Bob” Shaffer – February 1, 2023
Robert E. “Bob” Shaffer, age 93, of Tuscarawas, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at New Dawn Healthcare Center in Dover, following a brief illness. Born July 11, 1929, in Uhrichsville, Bob is the son of the late John Jackson and Helen Catherine (Porcher) Shaffer. From 1950 to...
Brenda Kay (Lienhard) Klein – January 29, 2023
Brenda Kay (Lienhard) Klein, 79, of Beach City passed peacefully away under the care of Crossroads Hospice, Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Country Club Retirement Campus in Dover, surrounded by her family. Her death follows a period of declining health. A life-long resident of Beach City, Brenda was born November...
Gary A. “Smitty” Smith – January 31, 2023
Gary A. “Smitty” Smith, 86, of Strasburg, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. He was born on March 29, 1936, in Lewisville, Ohio, and was the son of the late Charles and Sophia Kestner Smith. In addition to his parents, Gary was also preceded in death by his daughter, Colleen Smith Espenschied; brothers, Ferdinand, Wayne, and Garland Smith; and his sister, Carolyn Smith.
Tuscarawas Chamber Awards Held to Honor Local Citizens
Businesses and individuals were recognized Wednesday evening for notable work within the community. The annual Tuscarawas County Chamber of Commerce awards eight after written nominations are received by their membership in November. For 2022, taking home the Educator of the Year Award is Strasburg-Franklin High School Intervention Specialist Jim Morris,...
Crews Respond to Strasburg Area Fire
Strasburg fire crews and surrounding departments were dispatched to 7003 Winfield Strasburg Road late Tuesday night. The initial call came in at around 9:53 p.m. for a confirmed structure fire at a single-story dwelling with firefighters making an initial attack upon arrival. Strasburg Fire Chief Steven Laskey explains the fire...
New Phila Middle School Student Brings Handgun to School
Welty Middle School staff were notified of the presence of a gun Thursday afternoon. According to an email issued to New Philadelphia City School District parents, a student was found to have a gun in their backpack during dismissal at the middle school. Shortly after 2:30pm, a student, in the...
Gary Lee Struchen – January 30, 2023
Gary Lee Struchen, 88, of Gnadenhutten passed away on January 30, 2023, in Oak Pointe Nursing & Rehab Center in Baltic. He was born September 7, 1934, in Gnadenhutten where he resided his entire life. He was the son of the late Mary (Daurer) and George Franklin “Frank” Sturchen. He graduated from Gnadenhutten High School in 1952 and was all Ohio for basketball and baseball.
Heart Screening at Dover Library
Nick McWilliams reporting – Residents interested in knowing more about their heart health can attend an event at the Dover Public Library. As a part of American Heart Month the library will host the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital for a heart and lipid panel that can be shared with physicians.
Tusc United Way Teams with Clinic for Working Uninsured for Yearly Fundraiser
Nick McWilliams reporting – One of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Tuscarawas County Clinic for the Working Uninsured is back this month. Casino Royale, a fundraiser that has benefited the clinic in years past, features casino games, auctions, a cash bar, and hors d’oeuvres. The...
Allegation in Guernsey County Rape Against NFL Player
Mary Alice Reporting – A 25-year-old has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges and will make an appearance in the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office and Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office issued the Wednesday announcement about the first-degree felonies against Joshua Matthew Sills, of Sarahsville,
