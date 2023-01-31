Florence M. Ball, age 93, a life-long resident of Dover, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, in Community Hospice Truman House, New Philadelphia, following a brief illness. Born December 8, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Olga Iannelli Oddi. Florence attended St. Joseph School in Dover, and married Byron “Bud” Ball on July 12, 1947. The couple had three children and shared 64 years of marriage prior to Bud’s passing on November 13, 2011. Florence was a loving and devoted homemaker. Her family has fond memories of many, many Sunday spaghetti dinners at home. Florence and her sister, Netta, enjoyed making sauce and meatballs for the former Giuseppe’s Restaurant in Dover. Additionally, Florence had a soft spot for animals throughout her life. She was a member of Dover’s St. Joseph Church.

DOVER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO