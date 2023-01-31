A new report from The University of New Mexico and PSE Healthy Energy examines which communities in New Mexico are most impacted by pollution from large facilities. The report, “Climate, Health, and Equity Implications of Large Facility Pollution Sources in New Mexico,” determined that facilities like power plants, gas processing plants and compressor stations, mines, and other stationary facilities contribute approximately one quarter of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions and many of the communities most impacted are lower-income and have high populations of people of color.

