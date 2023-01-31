Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
unm.edu
Latinx Visions conference to be hosted at UNM
The Latinx Visions: Speculative Worlds in Latinx Art, Literature, and Performance conference will be held March 9-11 at The University of New Mexico. Assistant professor Matthew David Goodwin of the Department of Chicana/o Studies, Santiago Vaquera Vásquez of the Department of Spanish and Portuguese, and Cathryn Merla-Watson University from Texas-Rio Grande Valley are coordinating the event.
unm.edu
Engineering professor receives National Science Foundation grant to design 6G public safety networks
A new project at The University of New Mexico funded by the National Science Foundation will strive to create new solutions for 6G-enabled networks aimed at improving public safety. Eirini Eleni Tsiropoulou, an assistant professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, is collaborating with the New Mexico Institute...
unm.edu
Mortar Board Senior Honor Society applications open until Feb. 17
The University of New Mexico Mortar Board Senior Honor Society MAIA Chapter is accepting applications for next year. Students interested in joining the organization must have a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or above and have at least 90 credit hours by the end of the Summer 2023 semester. Applicants cannot be graduating earlier than December of this year. Students can make their applications shine with a history of leadership or involvement in other organizations.
unm.edu
Science of Life
UNM Undergraduate Biochemistry Program Wins Re-Accreditation. The University of New Mexico School of Medicine’s undergraduate biochemistry program – an important pipeline for premed students applying to the MD degree track – has been re-accredited for seven years. The re-accreditation by the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular...
unm.edu
Headlines for January 31, 2023
ABQ Journal - UNM College of Nursing programs receive high ranking from U.S. News & World Report. ABQ Journal - ‘It’s been a great ride’: Longtime Balloon Fiesta executive director is retiring. Los Alamos Daily Post - Leadership Los Alamos Session #4: Education. Corrales Comment - More...
unm.edu
Cristina Rodriguez to present distinguished lecture at UNM School of Law
Cristina Rodríguez, J.D., will present, "Partisan Polarization, the Supreme Court, and Prospects for Reform" at The University of New Mexico School of Law on Thursday, Feb. 23. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Registration is required and can be completed on the UNM School of Law website.
unm.edu
Engineering professor’s ACS Petroleum Research Fund grant provides new energy to her research
Shuya Wei, an assistant professor in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering at The University of New Mexico, is the recipient of an American Chemical Society Petroleum Research Fund (ACS-PRF) Doctoral New Investigator grant. The award, for $110,000, begins Sept. 1, 2023, and ends Aug. 31, 2025. The title...
unm.edu
Hammersley artists to exhibit works together for first time
For the first time since its inception, all six Frederick Hammersley Artist Residency recipients ̶ Maja Ruznic (2022), Henni Alftan (2021), Ellen Lesperance (2020), Danielle Orchard (2019), Luke DuBois (2018), and Matthew Shlian (2017) ̶ will be exhibited together at the Tamarind Institute, a division of the College of Fine Arts at The University of New Mexico.
unm.edu
Largest greenhouse gas emitters overlooked in state climate policy, report finds
A new report from The University of New Mexico and PSE Healthy Energy examines which communities in New Mexico are most impacted by pollution from large facilities. The report, “Climate, Health, and Equity Implications of Large Facility Pollution Sources in New Mexico,” determined that facilities like power plants, gas processing plants and compressor stations, mines, and other stationary facilities contribute approximately one quarter of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions and many of the communities most impacted are lower-income and have high populations of people of color.
