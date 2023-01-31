Well what would they pay an adult for the same job? It’s a joke if $40 a week is going to cause a business to shut down than the business was in a precarious position to begin with….There is a law that was passed to increase the minimum wage there should not be a distinction between the age of the employee…Obviously these young people are getting the job done…So why should they get paid less ? The law was passed period….Another waste of time when there are more important topics that need to be addressed….
do they not realize their are some teenagers out there working because they have a family (children) to support it will make more people on state assistance (adc)
Employees get paid for their ability to perform the work that’s needed to help the business make a profit…Age is not a measuring stick…Profit is the measuring stick…..When employees make their employers profit from their job skills age is a non-issue….This politician was elected to represent his district and all of the people who reside in this district period ….The people voted state wide on the wage increase and it’s the people who voted for the increase without any age requirements period..25 cent increases what a joke if the business is in such a precarious position than maybe they should go out of business….
