ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Blair Co. “Souper Sunday” returns for second year

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)— “Souper Sunday” is returning for the second year this Sunday, February 5th. People can come to the event to buy one of the 24 different soups, which are eight dollars a quart. Additionally, folks can try some of the baked goods and eat-in options. All funds raised for the events benefit the […]
ALTOONA, PA
State College

SpringBoard expands in downtown Bellefonte

BELLEFONTE — SpringBoard, a coworking space and small-business innovation center, is set to open in a new location in the heart of downtown Bellefonte. The community is invited to Open Coworking hours from noon to 4 p.m. with a kick-off party from 4 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 8 at SpringBoard’s new location, 221 W. High St., No. 1300, Bellefonte. Cocktails and snacks will be provided by The Cakeshop by Tati and Gourmet Girl.
BELLEFONTE, PA
The Daily Collegian

Bike Den to host winter biking workshop Feb. 8

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State students, faculty and staff, as well as local community members (ages 18 and older), are encouraged to attend a free winter biking 101 workshop from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Bike Den at University Park. This workshop will teach participants...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Altoona to exhibit ‘Carpe Noctem’ by Maddie Quinn

ALTOONA, Pa. — “Carpe Noctem,” a body of work by Maddie Quinn, will run from Feb. 16 through March 16 in the McLanahan Gallery of the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts. The exhibition is free and open to the public. Quinn is an artist from Altoona,...
ALTOONA, PA
tourcounsel.com

The Johnstown Galleria | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

The Johnstown Galleria is a two-level shopping mall in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. It is anchored by Boscov's and J. C. Penney. Boscov's opened before the mall on September 19, 1992, and was the chains first store constructed in Central/Western Pennsylvania. The Johnstown Galleria was built by Zamias Services, Inc. and opened...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
pabucketlist.com

Exploring the Big Valley Antique Center in Mifflin County

If you’re looking information about the Big Valley Antique Center near Milroy in Mifflin County, you’re in the right place!. The Big Valley Antique Center features nearly 150 vendors, spread out over 2 floors and 40,000 square feet of shopping space. Hours and Directions. Big Valley Antique Center...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

DelGrosso’s Park to be cashless starting the 2023 season

BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – DelGrosso’s Park & Laguna Splash have announced that the 2023 season is bringing a change for patrons. The park will be cashless starting this season. But what does this mean? Debit, Credit, and Park Gift Cards will be accepted at every Park Point-of-Sale (POS) location throughout the season. The only […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Sheetz pulls ‘smile policy’ from handbook after employee feedback

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz came under fire recently for a ‘smile policy’ and has since decided to do away with it after getting feedback from their employees. The policy in the handbook related to the dental hygiene of their employees, saying applicants with “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability) […]
ALTOONA, PA
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Altoona to host poet Cameron Barnett Feb. 16

ALTOONA, Pa. — Cameron Barnett will give a reading of his works on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 12:15 p.m. in the Titelman Study of the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts on the Penn State Altoona campus. Barnett is the author of “The Drowning Boy's Guide to Water,” winner...
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

Franklin Borough exits Act 47 program

The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development announced on Tuesday that Franklin Borough’s status as a distressed municipality under Act 47 has been terminated. The purpose of Act 47, or the Municipality financial recovery act, is to provide help with fiscal management, planning as well as financial aid....
JOHNSTOWN, PA
The Daily Collegian

Schreyer Honors College information session set for Feb. 16

ALTOONA, Pa. — Penn State Altoona's Honors Program will welcome Richard Stoller, assistant dean for Academic Affairs from the Schreyer Honors College, from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, in the Fireside Lounge of the Slep Student Center. Stoller will be on hand to provide information about...
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Windmill superloads to travel on Friday, Monday

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements scheduled in the county Friday, Feb. 3, and Monday, Feb. 6. Route details are: On Friday, parts will leave Falls Creek at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and noon. None of these […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Home raided in lottery theft investigation in Centre County

Centre County, Pa. - State police are conducting an investigation into an alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties. WTAJ was first to report on the matter. WTAJ's report says that on Feb. 2, state police executed multiple search warrants at a home in PA Furnace as part of the investigation. Although details are limited, WTAJ reported that state police have confirmed that the investigation encompasses various areas in both Blair and Centre counties. The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
The Daily Collegian

What’s that sound? Automobile horn changed history and communications technology

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — A new book by Penn State faculty member Matt Jordan chronicles the rise and fall of the Klaxon automobile horn, one of the first great electrical consumer technologies of the 20th century. Jordan, associate professor and head of the Department of Film Production and Media Studies in the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, will discuss his research into the iconic horn’s history at a book launch event at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21 in the Foster Auditorium of Paterno Library.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Public meeting set to discuss Somerset Pike project

SOMERSET COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will conduct an Open House and Plans Display to inform the public of the proposed PA 985 (Somerset Pike) Slide Repair project in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County. The project will consist of repairing the existing slide condition adjacent to PA 985, minor approach paving, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Troopers raid home over possible Pa. lottery theft in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –An immense investigation is underway for alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties, according to a release. According to state police, on Feb. 2, multiple search warrants were executed at a home on the 100 block of W. Blade Drive in PA Furnace. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy