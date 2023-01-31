Scientists believe weapon against citrus greening already exists in nature. Researchers are turning to a plant’s own microbiome to fight the destruction of citrus greening on Florida’s citrus trees. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded FIU scientists $500,000 to investigate natural compounds that could suppress or even eliminate the deadly bacteria that causes citrus greening. Currently, no cure exists for this disease that has left its mark on Florida’s citrus production, causing more than a 70% reduction in orange crops since first appearing in the state in 2005. More from FIU News.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO