Friday's Daily Pulse
Momentum builds around commercial solar energy use. Solar power installations have been common in Florida’s residential real estate market for several years, but commercial uptake of the energy source has been slower to materialize. That trend could change, however, as more big-name companies begin to realize the value of putting solar panel arrays in underutilized spaces such as the roofs of buildings and parking garages. [Source: Business Observer]
DeSantis proposes sweeping higher education measures aimed at ‘indoctrination'
DeSantis proposes sweeping higher education measures aimed at ‘indoctrination’. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced a package of major reforms to Florida’s higher education system, including tighter controls on faculty tenure, the establishment of “civics institutes” at three universities and prohibitions on diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Speaking at a news conference in Bradenton, the governor praised Florida’s ranking by U.S. News & World Report as the top state for higher education before unveiling a plan that he said would realign universities with their missions. [Source: Tampa Bay Times]
Thursday's Daily Pulse
DeSantis releases proposed $114 billion state budget, a record. Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing a record $114.8 billion state budget for 2023-24 that includes a request to spend another $12 million to move migrants from around the country. DeSantis is also proposing year-round tax cuts on everyday items, including baby cribs and strollers, pet food and medication and gas stoves. The governor’s budget is just a proposal. The state Legislature ultimately crafts the budget, and the governor can veto parts of it. [Source: Tampa Bay Times]
Thursday's Afternoon Update
As part of a record $114.8 billion budget proposal released Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis is seeking wide-ranging tax breaks that build on current toll-road rebates and tap into conservative outrage about gas stoves. DeSantis requested that lawmakers approve $1.5 billion in tax cuts that include sales-tax breaks on such things as everyday household goods and items purchased for infants, children and pets. The proposal also would expand back-to-school and other tax “holidays.” More from the News Service of Florida.
Wednesday's Daily Pulse
Hurricane Ian recovery efforts helped state general-revenue tax collections in December that topped projections by 14.9 percent. But in a report released Tuesday, economists continued to express concerns about inflation, Floridians digging deeper into personal savings and conditions in the housing market. Net general revenue collections in December totaled $4.083 billion, about $530.5 million over a projection issued in August, according to the report released by the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research. The report indicated recovery and rebuilding efforts from the late-September Category 4 hurricane gave a $122.7 million boost, “with about one-half of the total related to the purchase of autos.” [Source: News Service of Florida]
Resiliency for Three Rivers, 50 Springs and 12 Counties
The Ocklawaha River is the heart of The Great Florida Riverway, a vast 217-mile system beginning at Lake Apopka, flowing north along the Ocklawaha River, past Silver Springs, and ending where the St. Johns River meets the Atlantic Ocean. The river was dammed as part of the failed Cross Florida Barge Canal in 1968, severing a popular boat route and natural migratory route for fish, manatees and other wildlife. The dam, which does not provide flood protection, water supply or power, destroyed 7500 acres of forested wetlands, 16 miles of river, 20 springs and significantly impacted Silver Springs undermining the resiliency of this vital system.
