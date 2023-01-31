Hurricane Ian recovery efforts helped state general-revenue tax collections in December that topped projections by 14.9 percent. But in a report released Tuesday, economists continued to express concerns about inflation, Floridians digging deeper into personal savings and conditions in the housing market. Net general revenue collections in December totaled $4.083 billion, about $530.5 million over a projection issued in August, according to the report released by the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research. The report indicated recovery and rebuilding efforts from the late-September Category 4 hurricane gave a $122.7 million boost, “with about one-half of the total related to the purchase of autos.” [Source: News Service of Florida]

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO