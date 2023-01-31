QuickSwap happens to be extremely pleased to make its formal announcement of having integrated conventionally with Gamma for the sake of QuickSwap V3 active liquidity management. Through this very integration, all of the connected users will find themselves in the position of being able to directly make their deposits into automated game plans, which are controlled by Gamma. This will be made possible not only on the QuickSwap interface but also on the Gamma interface.

17 HOURS AGO