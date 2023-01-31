Read full article on original website
The new owners of Tomb Raider’s website update the official website of this series
The official website of the Tomb Raider Games has been updated for an update to delete references to Square Enix, which was used by the latter owners of the games. The first six-month extension of the series website was updated with permission from Embracer Group, which bought the Tomb Raider developers Crystal Dynamics from Square Enix, and redeemed the rights to this series of games. In the deal, Embracer Group acquired other Western Square Enix studios, including Deus Ex.
Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies
Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
All 20 games disappearing from PS5’s PS Plus Collection in May 2023
Sony has announced that PS5’s PS Plus Collection will disappear from the service on May 9, 2023. Here’s a breakdown of all 20 games leaving the service. Alongside the reveal of February 2023’s free games as part of the PS Plus Essential tier, Sony announced the unfortunate news that PS5’s PS Plus Collection will leave the service later this year.
This 'professional' end-of-the-world simulator is now available on Steam
Nuclear War Simulator is a bit like Kerbal Space Program, only it's about nuclear annihilation and not technically a game.
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update: 7 Additions You Must Try
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. CD Projekt Red gave Witcher 3: Wild Hunt a new lease of life by releasing its next-gen update in December 2022. That could be both the biggest and last Witcher 3 update that adds new content.
Biggest Video Games Releasing in February 2023
2023 looks poised to be a massive year for the video game industry, and February is the first taste of what lies ahead. While January had some noteworthy releases, it was a fairly slow month compared to what February has in store. This month players will revisit one of the most iconic worlds in all of entertainment, slay behemoth monsters for hobby, befriend headless cannibals, and be transported to an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union never collapsed but did get usurped by obots.
6 games that had a huge impact on PC gaming, but are rarely celebrated today
The unsung trailblazers of PC gaming history.
The Elder Scrolls Online: Shadow over Morrowind creative director discusses new Arcanist class, feedback, and more
We spoke with the creative director of The Elder Scrolls Online to gain insight into where Shadow over Morrowind is taking this MMORPG.
What you get by playing the Dead Space remake on New Game Plus
The Dead Space remake includes a New Game+ after you beat it once that includes a few changes to the gameplay. Our Dead Space New Game+ guide will tell you what to know before starting a NG+, and what to expect when you play. But first... A PSA: Leave one...
‘Battlefield 2042’ update 3.2.0 arrives with old class system
Battlefield 2042 update 3.2.0 has launched today (January 31), bringing some significant changes to the first-person shooter title – including the re-introduction of its old class system. In a recent post, EA told gamers that they would once be able to “play as the familiar Assault, Engineer, Recon and...
QuickSwap collaborates with Gamma
QuickSwap happens to be extremely pleased to make its formal announcement of having integrated conventionally with Gamma for the sake of QuickSwap V3 active liquidity management. Through this very integration, all of the connected users will find themselves in the position of being able to directly make their deposits into automated game plans, which are controlled by Gamma. This will be made possible not only on the QuickSwap interface but also on the Gamma interface.
TradeTech FX: North America’s Biggest FX Buy Side Conference
February 22, 2023, | Buy Side Only FX Innovation Day . (Free attendance for the buy side) TradeTech FX returns in February 2023 (22-24), and we’re pleased to announce that the event is taking place this year at the beautiful Diplomat Beach Resort in Florida! TradeTech FX has firmly established itself as the leading buy-side focused FX gathering in the US, with over 700 FX professionals expected to join us, including representation from all the top global buy-side firms.
After a decade of dreaming, Remedy is finally ready to write Alan Wake 2 into reality
Big in 2023: With the Remedy Connected Universe established, the studio is finally ready to drag Alan Wake out of the darkness and push him back out into the world
Doodles publishes its self-custody guide to assist collectors
Flowty recently announced the release of Doodles’ self-custody guide. The announcement was made on the official Flowty Twitter account. According to the tweets, the guide will assist every collector who prefers non-custodial wallet options for Wearables. Flowty and .find are among the best marketplaces that support these non-custodial wallets.
Back 4 Blood won't get any more new content as Turtle Rock pivots to an all-new game
The co-op zombie shooter is done, but something new is coming.
Meta is killing Echo VR, one of its popular Oculus metaverse games
The team behind Echo VR, a multiplayer virtual reality game, said it will no longer be available after August 1.
Your favorite Oculus Quest games are getting canceled, here's why
Several Meta-owned studios announced that they'll be moving on from coming projects, signaling the upcoming Quest 3 launch will be momentous.
11 game-winning ‘GoldenEye 007’ multiplayer tips from a seasoned 1997 veteran
GoldenEye 007 returns today for the first time since 1997. The classic Nintendo 64 first-person shooter broke new ground in the ’90s, helping the genre move beyond simply blasting baddies and toward realistic environments and complex mission objectives. For decades a complex rights situation has meant the game remained a Nintendo 64 exclusive, due to Nintendo, Rare, MGM, and Eon Productions’ joint involvement in the game’s development.
10 Fastest Cars in GTA 5 Online (2023)
It is no secret that you need high speed to win races. Our guide will show you the 10 fastest cars in GTA Online. Riding around in the fastest cars in GTA Online isn't just about speed and winning races; it's also about flexing on your friends or others in the server. You want a status symbol and one that burns some rubber.
‘XCOM’ director “doesn’t know anything” about the future of the series right now
XCOM and XCOM 2 director Jake Solomon has said he doesn’t know anything about the future of the strategy game series. Solomon’s team at Firaxis most recently released Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and are currently developing DLC for the game. However, when asked if their plans beyond that...
