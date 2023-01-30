Read full article on original website
It’s Snow Joke, Those Aren’t Clouds Covering Wyoming!
WOW look at that satellite photo. Wyoming is all covered in clouds. On this day there was not a cloud in the sky. That's all snow on the ground for the entire state of Wyoming and most of the surrounding region. Take a moment to scan that photo, here it...
WATCH: Wyoming Snow Machine Driver Gives Cockpit View
Ever see one of these big Tonka Toys driving down the road, clearing snow?. Wonder what it looks like to be the driver of that thing?. Thanks to Ted Summers of Casper Wyoming for sending me the video, below, of what it looks like to be the driver and see the snow shoot high and far from the drivers point of view.
Retired Hockey Star Bobby Holik Is Selling His Wyoming Home
Retired Hockey Star Bobby Holik is selling his mountain home and horse barn in Jackson, Wyoming and the best part is... He just gave us a little discount! From a whopping $22 million to only $17,750,000. I mean, we all have some spare change at home and could simply just whip that amount out, right?
Punxsutawney Phil’s Prophecy: Winter Prevails
If the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil is right, it's going to be a late spring. Early this morning, thousands gathered in Pennsylvania to watch a remarkably normal looking groundhog predict what the weather will do. And based on the fact that Phil saw his shadow, North America will get 6 more...
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
