Green Level, NC

saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee lands in Final 7 for 4-star WR out of North Carolina

Tennessee landed in the Final 7 for Alex Taylor, a 4-star wide receiver out of North Carolina Wednesday morning. Taylor, who hails from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, NC, will decided between the Vols, Cincinnati, Penn State, Clemson, Virginia Tech, NC State and North Carolina. He made his announcement Wednesday...
GREENSBORO, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University women's basketball fights racism on, off court

Elon women's basketball head coach Charlotte Smith shouts at Elon players on the court at the game against Stony Brook University on Jan. 21. Facing opponents on the basketball court has never been a challenge for Elon women’s basketball head coach Charlotte Smith. Her main obstacle, however, has been overcoming years of hatred and racism she faced while growing up as an African American woman.
ELON, NC
WBBJ

School & Business Closings: Wednesday, Feb. 1

The following schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 1 due to inclement weather:. Stay with us on-air and online as we receive information on additional closings. Stay up-to-date on weather conditions in our area with the WBBJ Weather App, now available on iTunes or Google Play.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Has there ever been a winter in Greensboro with no snow?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – “Snow! It won’t be long before we’ll all be there with snow! Snow! …. I want to wash my hands, my face and hair with snow!” Channel your inner Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney and sing, because you also may be dreaming of a winter wonderland, emphasis on dreaming. OK, we […]
GREENSBORO, NC
kiss951.com

Two Greensboro Restaurants Make ‘Most Romantic Restaurants In The U.S.’ List

Greensboro is a just a hop, skip and a jump away from the Charlotte area and with Valentine’s Day just weeks away, time is ticking to snag a reservation at one of the most romantic restaurants in the country. And in case you’re still trying to decide where you’d like to eat, OpenTable’s annual list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America is now out.
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

Two area churches to host ‘Night to Shine’ next Fri.

Everyone dreams of prom night being an evening to remember. This dream will come true for many individuals next Friday, February 10, thanks to two area churches. Westside Fellowship in Elon and Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Graham will host this year’s “Night to Shine,” a prom night experience for people with special needs that night between 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
ELON, NC
FOX8 News

Burlington Restaurant Week to debut in March 2023 as a new ‘week-long celebration of food’

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Foodies in Alamance County have a whole week of excitement to look forward to. The Burlington Downtown Corporation is launching Burlington Restaurant Week. The group describes the event as “a week-long celebration of food that showcases the best of our area’s culinary scene.” During this week, participating restaurants will off a […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Collins Aerospace closing West Point facility in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Collins Aerospaceis closing its West Point facility in Winston-Salem. The company announced it will consolidate operations to its existing Winston-Salem Fairchild and Oak Plaza facilities and Kilkeel, Northern Ireland locations. “We are committed to ensuring our employees are treated respectfully and working with them closely throughout...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro pageant crowned 2023 Tiny Miss Earth USA

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro girl has captured the Tiny Miss Earth USA 2023 crown in Florida, according to a press release on Tuesday. Jordyn Joyner was crowned during the Junior Ambassador Finals of the National Miss Earth USA pageant. Click the video player above to watch other headlines...
GREENSBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

Tragic accident leads to death at American Legion

A juvenile died after riding a bull at a rodeo at the American Legion Post 290 in King Saturday night. According to Brandon Gentry, Director of Emergency Services in Stokes County, units responded to a call for cardiac arrest around 8:24 p.m. at the Rafter K. Rodeo Winter Series. Two...
KING, NC
caswellmessenger.com

Grace’s Goodies, LLC makes tasty treats for appreciative customers

“The face reveals what the spirit is doing. Your smile, a simple gesture, is worth more than millions.” –Ralph Emerson. Grace’s Goodies, LLC, is a non-profit organization, located in Greensboro and owned and operated by Rev. Kenneth and LaShawna Grace Miller. They spreads much joy baking delicious deserts for the homeless, church members, neighbors, friends, family members, the sick and shut- in seniors across neighboring towns, delivering and receiving smiling faces of love.
GREENSBORO, NC

Community Policy