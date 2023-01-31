Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee lands in Final 7 for 4-star WR out of North Carolina
Tennessee landed in the Final 7 for Alex Taylor, a 4-star wide receiver out of North Carolina Wednesday morning. Taylor, who hails from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, NC, will decided between the Vols, Cincinnati, Penn State, Clemson, Virginia Tech, NC State and North Carolina. He made his announcement Wednesday...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University women's basketball fights racism on, off court
Elon women's basketball head coach Charlotte Smith shouts at Elon players on the court at the game against Stony Brook University on Jan. 21. Facing opponents on the basketball court has never been a challenge for Elon women’s basketball head coach Charlotte Smith. Her main obstacle, however, has been overcoming years of hatred and racism she faced while growing up as an African American woman.
Tom’s Place in High Point to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Tom’s Place in High Point will be hosting America’s Best Restaurants next month, according to an ABR news release. ABR is a national media and marketing company focusing on local independently-owned restaurants. ABR will bring its roadshow to Tom’s Place on Feb. 14 and will film from 9 a.m. to […]
WBBJ
School & Business Closings: Wednesday, Feb. 1
The following schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 1 due to inclement weather:. Stay with us on-air and online as we receive information on additional closings. Stay up-to-date on weather conditions in our area with the WBBJ Weather App, now available on iTunes or Google Play.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
Has there ever been a winter in Greensboro with no snow?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – “Snow! It won’t be long before we’ll all be there with snow! Snow! …. I want to wash my hands, my face and hair with snow!” Channel your inner Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney and sing, because you also may be dreaming of a winter wonderland, emphasis on dreaming. OK, we […]
kiss951.com
Two Greensboro Restaurants Make ‘Most Romantic Restaurants In The U.S.’ List
Greensboro is a just a hop, skip and a jump away from the Charlotte area and with Valentine’s Day just weeks away, time is ticking to snag a reservation at one of the most romantic restaurants in the country. And in case you’re still trying to decide where you’d like to eat, OpenTable’s annual list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America is now out.
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North Carolina
#hosted by The Fearrington House Inn; opinions are my own. Logan and I set out on a short drive from our home base of Greenville, South Carolina for a weekend away without kids and discovered a dreamy gem: The Fearrington House Inn.
alamancenews.com
Two area churches to host ‘Night to Shine’ next Fri.
Everyone dreams of prom night being an evening to remember. This dream will come true for many individuals next Friday, February 10, thanks to two area churches. Westside Fellowship in Elon and Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Graham will host this year’s “Night to Shine,” a prom night experience for people with special needs that night between 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Burlington Restaurant Week to debut in March 2023 as a new ‘week-long celebration of food’
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Foodies in Alamance County have a whole week of excitement to look forward to. The Burlington Downtown Corporation is launching Burlington Restaurant Week. The group describes the event as “a week-long celebration of food that showcases the best of our area’s culinary scene.” During this week, participating restaurants will off a […]
WTVM
Family mourns death of 14-year-old bull rider thrown during first rodeo
KING, N.C. (Gray News) – A family in North Carolina is mourning the death of a young bull rider after he was thrown from a bull during a rodeo. The family of 14-year-old Denim Bradshaw said he died Saturday while participating in the Rafter K. Rodeo Winter Series in King, North Carolina.
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in North Carolina.
WXII 12
Collins Aerospace closing West Point facility in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Collins Aerospaceis closing its West Point facility in Winston-Salem. The company announced it will consolidate operations to its existing Winston-Salem Fairchild and Oak Plaza facilities and Kilkeel, Northern Ireland locations. “We are committed to ensuring our employees are treated respectfully and working with them closely throughout...
2 North Carolina Restaurants Among The Top 100 Places To Eat In 2023
Yelp released its annual list of the best places to eat, including two restaurants in North Carolina.
Greensboro ranked as nation’s best place to start an Airbnb. Here’s why.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – You may have rented a home or part of one for a vacation stay through an agency such as Airbnb or VRBO. It’s becoming increasingly popular, especially for families, with millions of rentals worldwide every day. What you may not know is that the hottest of the largest markets in the […]
WXII 12
Greensboro pageant crowned 2023 Tiny Miss Earth USA
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro girl has captured the Tiny Miss Earth USA 2023 crown in Florida, according to a press release on Tuesday. Jordyn Joyner was crowned during the Junior Ambassador Finals of the National Miss Earth USA pageant. Click the video player above to watch other headlines...
thestokesnews.com
Tragic accident leads to death at American Legion
A juvenile died after riding a bull at a rodeo at the American Legion Post 290 in King Saturday night. According to Brandon Gentry, Director of Emergency Services in Stokes County, units responded to a call for cardiac arrest around 8:24 p.m. at the Rafter K. Rodeo Winter Series. Two...
caswellmessenger.com
Grace’s Goodies, LLC makes tasty treats for appreciative customers
“The face reveals what the spirit is doing. Your smile, a simple gesture, is worth more than millions.” –Ralph Emerson. Grace’s Goodies, LLC, is a non-profit organization, located in Greensboro and owned and operated by Rev. Kenneth and LaShawna Grace Miller. They spreads much joy baking delicious deserts for the homeless, church members, neighbors, friends, family members, the sick and shut- in seniors across neighboring towns, delivering and receiving smiling faces of love.
This North Carolina Bakery Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
HPU fraternity under ‘interim suspension’ during ongoing investigation
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A fraternity has been suspended from High Point University. The university says that a fraternity on campus is under interim suspension, but did not share details. They offered the following statement: We take the safety of our students very seriously and are committed to providing a safe and secure learning […]
