Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Effingham Radio
Carlyle Lake Main Dam Closure
The Carlyle Lake Main Dam will be closed to pedestrians while contractors are painting the dam machinery, stop logs, and bridge deck. The parking lots located on the south side of the dam will also be closed to the public. These closures are important for public safety. The work being...
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: January 22-28, 2023
An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of West Hickory Street in Benld in reference to a theft. An officer was dispatched to the 2200 block of Staunton Road in reference to a traffic crash. An officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of Jane drive in reference to...
Body found after mobile home fire extinguished in Macoupin County
Firefighters responding to a mobile home fire in rural Macoupin County, Illinois, made a gruesome discovery after extinguishing the blaze.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Collinsville School District Classes Closed, Roads Hit With Sleet and Snow
COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville Schools were closed Monday morning after the area was hit with a mix of sleet and snow overnight. Driving conditions throughout the Collinsville area were not perfect in the early morning, but street and road crews were out in force with salt and plows. Conditions should improve...
wmay.com
Key Springfield project manager arrested for violating court order of protection
A key player in the city of Springfield’s economic development efforts is on leave after a recent arrest. The Illinois Times reports that the city’s business projects manager, Ravi Doshi, has taken family leave after being arrested in late December on a misdemeanor charge of violating an order of protection taken out by his estranged wife.
timestribunenews.com
Former US Bank building to house restaurant, upscale apartments
Construction is progressing on the old US Bank building at the corner of Main and Market Streets in Troy, which upon completion will house a new restaurant and apartments. The eatery to open on the ground floor of the former bank building has not yet been named, as an opening timeline has not been established but an announcement is expected in the near future. The space formerly occupied by the bank drive thru, will be covered, and will offer patio seating for the new restaurant. At the north end of that outside area, will be a walk-up coffee shop.
KMOV
Granite City adding businesses despite uncertain future of steel mill
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Granite City officials are touting several new businesses coming to the area. Mayor Mike Parkinson told News 4 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Cavalier Furniture will fill vacant spaces in the Nameoki Corridor. Parkinson and other leaders and residents are preparing for the likely departure...
Caught on camera: 24 catalytic converters stolen from HVAC business amid winter blast
A heating and cooling company in Illinois discovered that a quarter of its fleet doesn't have catalytic converters.
Light sleet, snow expected in some areas this evening and overnight
It’ll be a quiet day across the region, with more sun than clouds. Not as cold as it has been, but still below average for this time of year.
Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri
A popular local grocery store chain is opening another new location in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fields Foods will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Missouri grocery store location in St. Louis, according to local sources.
Assisted living care resident in Troy, Illinois found dead in the cold
Relatives of 77-year-old Kathleen Kinkel are grieving the loss of their loved one. They also want answers.
Wild Accident on Slippery St. Louis Highway Caused 30-Car Pileup Last Night
An eyewitness said the scene was a “disaster”
newschannel20.com
Coroner identifies man found dead in Lowe's parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon has identified the 56-year-old individual found dead in a semi-truck in the Lowe's parking lot on Saturday. Allmon says the man was identified as James Barksdale, of Springfield. Preliminary autopsy findings showed no evidence of injury or trauma. The...
southernillinoisnow.com
ISP investigating apparent suicide following hit and run crash on I-64 in Washington County
The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating a possible hit and run crash on I-64 in Washington County that ended in the apparent suicide of the suspect. State Police say the incident occurred during the noon hour on Sunday near mile post 48 two miles west of...
KMOV
Metro East man charged in connection with Pontoon Beach cold case
MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -The Madison County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced charges against a 55-year-old man in connection with a cold case in Pontoon Beach. Prosecutors say Roger Sutton is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death in connection to the disappearance and death of East St. Louis resident Patrenia Butler-Turner. Investigators say she was 40 years old when she was last seen getting into a red pick-up truck on January 17, 2013. Sutton is accused of beating and strangling Butler-Turner and hiding her body in a wooded area of Pontoon Beach.
lakeexpo.com
20-Year-Old Woman Killed In Icy Road Crash On Hwy 50
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis woman was killed Sunday evening in a crash on Highway 50. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, at around 6:20 p.m., Bridget Burgoon, age 20, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado when the vehicle lost control on a slick highway and spun out into the path of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 43-year-old Chad Guendelsberg.
Sangamon Co. Coroner identifies man found dead in semi-truck
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of a Springfield man who was found dead in a semi-truck over the weekend. Coroner Jim Allmon said James Barksdale, 56 was found in a semi-truck that was in a parking lot near Dirksen Parkway and Stanford Avenue on Saturday. He was pronounced […]
Bed Bath & Beyond to close the Sunset Hills store
NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond said that it’s in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes. The company told Nexstar Monday that it will be closing 87 additional stores. One of the stores closing is in the St. Louis area. The Bed Bath & Beyond in […]
advantagenews.com
Two car crash in Godfrey
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a head-on crash on Montclair Avenue in Godfrey Tuesday evening. One person was airlifted from the scene and traffic was blocked while the crasj was cleared and the investigation began. Police say the drivers were traveling in the 7400...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 30th, 2023
A 43-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a 1998 Marion County failure to appear in court warrant on a residential burglary conviction. Shane Swindell of West 16th Street in Centralia is being held in lieu of $4,000 bond. 29-year-old Josiah Abbott of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by...
Comments / 0