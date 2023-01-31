Read full article on original website
CARMAT Resumes Commercial Artificial Heart Implants
An Aeson implant was recently performed in a German hospital. CARMAT is once again implanting its Aeson artificial heart in patients, after voluntarily and temporarily suspending such procedures in late 2021. After reviewing CARMAT filings, the DEKRA notified body approved all changes implemented by the company in response to the...
Sightpath Medical Acquires Accusite Surgical
Sightpath Medical and Accusite Surgical are now one company, with the former acquiring the latter. “This strategic combination bolsters Sightpath Medical’s market position and enhances our ability to deliver variable, tailored access to the expert personnel, equipment, and supplies surgeons need to provide critical eye care," Sightpath Medical President/CEO Joel Gaslin said. "We are delighted to begin integrating the Accusite Surgical business into ours and are equally excited to welcome Lynn Godfrey, who is an experienced and creative executive, to our management team. We look forward to growing Sightpath Medical together.”
Varian's Halcyon, Ethos Radiotherapy Systems Earn FDA, EU Nods
Features HyperSight imaging solution to capture high-quality images. Varian (a Siemens Healthineers company) has earned U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance and CE mark approval for its Halcyon and Ethos radiotherapy systems, which feature the company’s HyperSight imaging solution. HyperSight helps capture high-quality patient images during daily...
FDA Clears SafeSource Direct's Nitrile Exam Gloves
Following extensive testing, SafeSource Direct LLC's chemo-rated nitrile exam gloves have received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). “This marks a tremendous step toward U.S. supply resilience as healthcare providers look to mitigate risks in sourcing critical supplies,” SafeSource Direct CEO Justin Hollingsworth said. “While COVID-era shortages and substandard products may seem like things of the past, the risk that our nation’s healthcare providers find themselves in a similar situation remains very real. That’s why we’re offering a solution that sidesteps the supply interruptions and lack of quality control that come with dependence on foreign manufacturers.”
FDA Approves Boston Scientific's LithoVue Elite Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscope
Boston Scientific has gained U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its LithoVue Elite single-use digital flexible ureteroscope, which according to the company is the first that can monitor intrarenal pressure in real-time during ureteroscopy procedures. "Multiple studies have shown the importance of understanding intrarenal pressure during ureteroscopy procedures...
FDA Clears H2o Therapeutics' Parkinson's Disease Monitoring App
Digital health startup H2o therapeutics has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its prescription mobile app Parky, which monitors Parkinson's Disease. Parky App monitors symptoms such as tremors and dyskinesia in real-time via the use of the Apple Watch. It is a tool for sharing meaningful and reliable data between patients and medical professionals regarding the course of the disease.
New Device Developed to Non-Invasively Measure Cervical Nerve Activity
An engineering-physician team at University of California San Diego has developed a device to non-invasively measure cervical nerve activity that could potentially inform and improve treatments for sepsis and mental health conditions. The device is detailed in Scientific Reports. "For the first time, we have identified cervical electroneurographic evidence of...
Baxter, Miromatrix Team Up for Bioengineered Liver
Baxter and Miromatrix Medical began a collaborative research agreement to support further treatment options for patients with acute liver failure (ALF) needing organ support therapies. Miromatrix has made a new liver therapy named miroliverELAP that combines the company’s single-use bioengineered liver with Baxter’s PrisMax system. An IND application for miroliverELAP...
Study: Smartphone Therapeutic Helps Improve Fibromyalgia in Patients
After a 12-week course of therapy with Swing Therapeutics' Stanza, participants with fibromyalgia reported improvements in their condition. Swing Therapeutics is touting encouraging early results from a single-arm study (REACT-FM) of its digital fibromyalgia therapeutic. Swing Therapeutics has developed Stanza, a prescription smartphone-based digital therapeutic for fibromyalgia management. The core...
