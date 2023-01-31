Sightpath Medical and Accusite Surgical are now one company, with the former acquiring the latter. “This strategic combination bolsters Sightpath Medical’s market position and enhances our ability to deliver variable, tailored access to the expert personnel, equipment, and supplies surgeons need to provide critical eye care," Sightpath Medical President/CEO Joel Gaslin said. "We are delighted to begin integrating the Accusite Surgical business into ours and are equally excited to welcome Lynn Godfrey, who is an experienced and creative executive, to our management team. We look forward to growing Sightpath Medical together.”

