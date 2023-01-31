Read full article on original website
Richmond Black History Museum unveils new exhibit to celebrate 40 year anniversary'sCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
Five Richmond Public Schools proposed to be closedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.San HeraldRichmond, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The baby hippo at the Metro Richmond Zoo has been namedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
richmond.edu
University of Richmond Law Professor Danielle Stokes Awarded Grant for Research on Energy Transition Policy
UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND — Danielle Stokes, University of Richmond assistant professor of law, has received grant support for a three-year project for research focusing on energy transition policy. The $47,066 subaward from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation via Barry University will support her contribution to the project, "Just Energy...
richmond.edu
Craig Caudill, ’25, and Yamir Chapman, ’25
Research fellows with the University of Richmond Race and Racism Project share untold history. In 1844, Ralph Perry paid a “subscription of one dollar for the College,” reported Richmond College president Robert Ryland in a Religious Herald article. Who was Ralph Perry? And why would he make this...
Tracking weapons found at area schools; how schools can improve security
A teacher shot, a student stabbed, and loaded guns taken into classrooms. All recently made headlines in Virginia, causing safety concerns among parents and school leaders.
Richmond leader responds to proposal to shut down five schools
A Richmond community leader is speaking out after a Richmond school board member proposed shutting down five schools.
Richmond, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Richmond. The Manchester High School basketball team will have a game with Huguenot High School on February 02, 2023, 14:45:00. The Fuqua School basketball team will have a game with The New Community School on February 02, 2023, 14:00:00.
Virginia Business
FLOYD E. MILLER II
President and CEO, Metropolitan Business League, Richmond. Before taking over the leadership of Metropolitan Business League, a nonprofit association that supports small, women- and minority-owned businesses in Richmond, Miller worked in human services, education and criminal justice and spent 17 years as director of urban programs for Special Olympics Virginia.
Virginia Restaurants Named Among 100 Best In America By Yelp
Yelp has released their 10th annual Top 100 US Restaurants list, with two Virginia restaurant making the cut.Richmond-area Bocata Arepa Bar came in at number 67, making the Venezuelan street food joint a hit .The restaurant is said to have the "best arepa in Virginia", according to Yelp.The owners …
Five Richmond Public Schools proposed to be closed
Five Richmond Public Schools are proposed to be closed because of the budget. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Richmond School Board Member Jonathan Young plans to introduce a school consolidation plan during the school board’s budget work session. He says closing five schools would save about $5 million.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Nine MD, VA Locations
Nine Bed Bath & Beyond stores across Maryland and Virginia are among 87 locations scheduled to close in 2023, the struggling retailer announced.That brings the total number of Bed Bath & Beyond locations scheduled to close to at least 162 announced since September 2022.A spokesperson told A…
Petersburg’s casino plan clears hurdle in Virginia House
A bill allowing Petersburg to host a casino resort and denying Richmond's second bid for one advanced in the Virginia House of Delegates days after the proposal gained support in the state Senate.
NBC12
Jackson Ward homeowner told to remove mural from side of house
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In a neighborhood already ripe with graffiti, one mural is now catching the attention of Richmond City Hall. Joshua Shaheen owns the home where the mural is on Monroe Street in Jackson Ward. “It brings some color, some life, to again this dingy alleyway. It covers...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
E.W. Wyatt student brings weapon to school Thursday in Emporia
A half-day at E.W. Wyatt Middle School nearly turned into a very, very bad day. This Thursday, a student at Wyatt was caught bringing an unidentified weapon into the building. Thanks to students who reported the issue, school administrators became aware and quickly contacted the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, who took appropriate action.
After waiting for months, contractor receives payment from Petersburg
After months of waiting on a callback and compensation for a job his business completed in August 2022, The City of Peterburg has paid James Fobbs in full.
10 Richmond Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Richmond, VA. - In addition to being the capital of Virginia, the City of Richmond also anchors a metro area with a population of nearly 1.3 million residents. Major industries in the city include advertising, finance, law, manufacturing, medical, and an emerging technology sector. Furthermore, several Fortune 500 companies are either headquartered in Richmond, or maintain a presence in the region.
Victim identified in deadly shooting near Falling Creek in Chesterfield, police investing
The Chesterfield County Police Department is continuing to investigate a shooting that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man.
Event to give Richmonders sneak peek of film before it hits theaters nationwide
Days before a film hits the big screen nationwide, Richmonders will have the chance to get a sneak peek at the film "Freedom's Path" at a red-carpet event.
WAVY News 10
Blog: A wintry mix on Groundhog Day.
Yesterday, the forecast for today had been drying out more-and-more. However, there were hints at an early wintry mix on some models and model runs. So I would say that it was a curveball forecast but one that we saw coming. (it was just hard to hit). Anyway, even before...
Augusta Free Press
Richmond: Police seeking second suspect in September double shooting
Richmond Police have a suspect in custody in a September double shooting on Laurel Street. Anthony Ford Jr., 29, of Richmond, was arrested Wednesday morning in Richmond without incident. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Sheriff bans Joe Morrissey from Henrico jail over an incident with children
Joe Morrissey has been banned from the Henrico jail facilities for 90 days after an incident involving his children, according to Henrico Sheriff Alisa Gregory.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close stores in Chesapeake, Williamsburg
Bed Bath & Beyond said it's planning to close more stores in an effort to prevent bankruptcy. USA Today reported 87 stores will close across the country.
