Richmond, VA

richmond.edu

Craig Caudill, ’25, and Yamir Chapman, ’25

Research fellows with the University of Richmond Race and Racism Project share untold history. In 1844, Ralph Perry paid a “subscription of one dollar for the College,” reported Richmond College president Robert Ryland in a Religious Herald article. Who was Ralph Perry? And why would he make this...
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Business

FLOYD E. MILLER II

President and CEO, Metropolitan Business League, Richmond. Before taking over the leadership of Metropolitan Business League, a nonprofit association that supports small, women- and minority-owned businesses in Richmond, Miller worked in human services, education and criminal justice and spent 17 years as director of urban programs for Special Olympics Virginia.
RICHMOND, VA
Margaret Minnicks

Five Richmond Public Schools proposed to be closed

Five Richmond Public Schools are proposed to be closed because of the budget. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Richmond School Board Member Jonathan Young plans to introduce a school consolidation plan during the school board’s budget work session. He says closing five schools would save about $5 million.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Jackson Ward homeowner told to remove mural from side of house

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In a neighborhood already ripe with graffiti, one mural is now catching the attention of Richmond City Hall. Joshua Shaheen owns the home where the mural is on Monroe Street in Jackson Ward. “It brings some color, some life, to again this dingy alleyway. It covers...
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

E.W. Wyatt student brings weapon to school Thursday in Emporia

A half-day at E.W. Wyatt Middle School nearly turned into a very, very bad day. This Thursday, a student at Wyatt was caught bringing an unidentified weapon into the building. Thanks to students who reported the issue, school administrators became aware and quickly contacted the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, who took appropriate action.
EMPORIA, VA
Evan Crosby

10 Richmond Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Richmond, VA. - In addition to being the capital of Virginia, the City of Richmond also anchors a metro area with a population of nearly 1.3 million residents. Major industries in the city include advertising, finance, law, manufacturing, medical, and an emerging technology sector. Furthermore, several Fortune 500 companies are either headquartered in Richmond, or maintain a presence in the region.
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Blog: A wintry mix on Groundhog Day.

Yesterday, the forecast for today had been drying out more-and-more. However, there were hints at an early wintry mix on some models and model runs. So I would say that it was a curveball forecast but one that we saw coming. (it was just hard to hit). Anyway, even before...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Richmond: Police seeking second suspect in September double shooting

Richmond Police have a suspect in custody in a September double shooting on Laurel Street. Anthony Ford Jr., 29, of Richmond, was arrested Wednesday morning in Richmond without incident. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
RICHMOND, VA

