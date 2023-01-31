Incidents involving big rigs on wb I-80 in Vacaville, Richmond slow morning traffic in East Bay

Several crashes Tuesday morning involving big rigs on westbound I-80 that caused significant delays.

In Richmond, a jackknifed big rig created a fuel spill on the roadway.

This was on westbound I-80 at Solano Avenue, and CHP closed the on-ramp.

There was also a crash in Vacaville on westbound I-80 past Cherry Glen Road involving seven cars and a big rig, CHP says.

There was a crash between a car and a motorcycle in the backup from the initial crash.

The big rig is reported to have been hauling three moving pods, weighting a total of 13,000 pounds.