ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Incidents involving big rigs on wb I-80 in Vacaville, Richmond slow morning traffic in East Bay

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AS4rZ_0kXMQMPE00 Several crashes Tuesday morning involving big rigs on westbound I-80 that caused significant delays.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

In Richmond, a jackknifed big rig created a fuel spill on the roadway.

This was on westbound I-80 at Solano Avenue, and CHP closed the on-ramp.

There was also a crash in Vacaville on westbound I-80 past Cherry Glen Road involving seven cars and a big rig, CHP says.

There was a crash between a car and a motorcycle in the backup from the initial crash.

The big rig is reported to have been hauling three moving pods, weighting a total of 13,000 pounds.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Joseph Gavin remembered after fatal collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A week has passed since 14-year-old Joseph Gavin died in a solo vehicle accident making him the first person in San Jose to die this year from a traffic collision. A girl who was also in the car died at the hospital. Police said the car was speeding, and the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Helicopter video: Watch 100 mph-plus pursuit on I-80 in East Bay

OAKLAND -- Two suspects trying to evade capture raced down I-80 and onto the streets of Oakland at speeds of over 100 mph before being arrested while attempting to flee on foot.Watch the video According to the CHP, the pursuit began around 1 p.m. Tuesday in Napa County. Once the two suspects approached the crowded East Bay freeway, ground patrol vehicles broke off pursuit and turned it over the CHP air crews.Weaving between lanes, the suspects reached speeds in excess of 120 mph as they raced on the shoulder of the freeway passed the Berkeley exits.They crossed over onto city streets near the Oakland / Emeryville border and raced onto Mandela Parkway. Then on 30th near Adeline, the two suspects parked the vehicle and began walking, not seemingly aware of the CHP aircraft overhead.The air crew directed ground units to 28th where the pair was taken into custody without incident.
OAKLAND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple Big Rig Accidents Occur Along Interstate 80

Several big rig accidents were reported on westbound Interstate 80 on January 31, causing traffic slowdowns. The first occurred in a big rig jackknife crash in Richmond when the tractor-trailer struck an embankment. The accident caused a fuel spill on the westbound side of the freeway near Solano Avenue at about 5:00 a.m.
RICHMOND, CA
mendofever.com

Crash on Hwy 20 Stops Traffic

An ambulance is responding to a crash on Hwy 20 near the Lake County/ Colusa County that occurred at 12:53 p.m. A pickup pulling a commercial-style car hauler overturned onto its side. Traffic stopped in both directions, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Please remember that information gathered...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Two arrested after robbing individual with gun in Pleasanton

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in Antioch after robbing an individual of more than $1,000 in Pleasanton on Monday, according to the Pleasanton Police Department. On Monday, the two suspects approached the victim in a Pleasanton neighborhood while pointing a gun and demanding money. The victim gave the suspects more than $1,000, […]
PLEASANTON, CA
FOX40

One dead, two injured in Stockton shooting

(KTXL) — One man died and two other men were injured in a Stockton shooting that occurred late Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. — Video Above: Winter Storm hits the Sierra According to the police department, officers received reports of a shooting at a business in the 400 block of W. Weber […]
STOCKTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Tree Down Along SB I-280 in San Bruno

A tree came down along southbound Interstate 280 near Crystal Springs Reservoir in San Bruno Saturday, officials say. The incident caused a sigalert on the freeway and a partial shut down of the lane that's blocked. It caused a major traffic backup. Caltrans said it will take them a few...
SAN BRUNO, CA
NBC Bay Area

1 Dead in Oakland Double Shooting

Oakland police are investigating a deadly double shooting in the Fruitvale neighborhood Sunday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. near east 18th Street and 40th Avenue. Police said they found two shooting victims after responding to shot-spotter activity in the area. Officers provided medical attention until paramedics relieved them and rushed...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa road reopened after closed by police activity

Update: As of 6 a.m., Mendocino Avenue has been reopened. SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — There is a police presence on Mendocino Avenue, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. North and southbound Mendocino Avenue between College Avenue and Benton Street is closed and may be reopened around 6 a.m. Avoid the area if possible.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Contra Costa Herald

El Cerrito, Sacramento men arrested for residential burglary of elderly woman in Antioch

Following police pursuit after suspects struck police car, crashed their own car on Hwy 4 and attempted carjackings on offramp. On February 1, 2023, at 3:08 pm, the Antioch Police Department’s Dispatch Center received a call from a resident on Durness Court reporting a burglary in-progress of an occupied residence. Information received reported the occupant was possibly an elderly female.
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arrests made in Pleasanton armed robbery

PLEASANTON - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an East Bay robbery that crossed jurisdictions. On Monday, police received a report of a robbery in a Pleasanton neighborhood. Two men wearing ski masks got out of a black sedan and approached the victim while pointing a gun and demanding money. The victim complied and surrendered more than $1000, laptops, and other valuables. Officers then gathered evidence, including a surveillance video showing the suspects following the victim into Pleasanton after making a cash withdrawal from a bank in Antioch. An alert was sent to local agencies to keep an eye out for the car, and within hours, Pleasanton authorities were notified the car had been found in Antioch. The suspects were detained by Antioch police.After they were positively ID'd by the victim, the suspects were arrested and taken to Santa Rita Jail.
PLEASANTON, CA
FOX40

CHP: Pedestrian killed trying to cross Highway 99 in South Sacramento

The Latest — Friday, Feb. 3: 2:45 p.m. On Friday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Amarjit Sanghera, 53, of Elk Grove. Original Story Below: (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a person died while trying to cross Highway 99 in South Sacramento Thursday evening.  According to the CHP, the person […]
ELK GROVE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Car Crash Reported on Highway 4 and Pine Street in Martinez

Officials recently reported a fatal car crash on SR-4 and Pine Street in the Martinez area. The incident occurred at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, and blocked all lanes of State Route 4 for a brief period, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Fatal...
MARTINEZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver injured in shooting on Dumbarton Bridge

FREMONT-- A driver was injured Wednesday afternoon in a car-to-car shooting on the Dumbarton Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. The shooting was reported about 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound direction of the span, west of Thornton Avenue, the CHP said. The driver was hospitalized with minor injuries and is expected to recover. A CHP spokesperson said it wasn't known if he was hit by gunfire. No suspects have been arrested. No other information was available from the CHP about the shooting.
FREMONT, CA
ABC10

Pedestrian killed in Stockton hit-and-run

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are looking for more information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Sunday. According to the Stockton Police Department, it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Pacific Ave, north of Douglas Road. Upon arrival officers found a pedestrian had been and they later died. Police say...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Auto burglary suspect arrested after chase on Highway 80 in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD -- A burglary suspect in Fairfield led police and California Highway Patrol officers on Interstate Highway 80 before being arrested, police announced Thursday.Fairfield police said an off-duty sergeant was at a theater in the city at around 10:52 p.m. Monday when he saw a man burglarizing a vehicle in the parking lot and fleeing in an orange SUV. Later, the sergeant informed an on-duty officer he had located the SUV in a nearby parking lot. Once the officer arrived at the location, the SUV sped off and a chase began involving Fairfield and CHP officers heading westbound on Interstate 80,...
FAIRFIELD, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
76K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy