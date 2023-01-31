Local microbrewery taps into community, offering craft beer, entertainment, events and other activities

Read full article on original website
Mount Olive Tribune
Chili will rule the Cook-off Before the Kick-off
The pigskin might rule Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12, but in Mount Olive chili will rule the Saturday, Feb. 11, Cook-off Before the Kick-off at R&R Brewing, 541 Northwest Center St. The event, that has attracted competition cooks from as far away as Florida and Oklahoma, will run from 11...
country1037fm.com
Famous Restaurant With Big Menu Opening New North Carolina Location
I consider myself lucky to live in an area where growth and progress occur daily. And, I especially love to hear of new locations of restaurants opening. A famous restaurant with a big menu is opening a new North Carolina location. Nationwide chain The Cheesecake Factory announced plans to open in Huntersville, North Carolina’s Birkdale Village later this year. The South Park location in Charlotte opened in 2002 and remains a popular spot. According to Charlotte Business Journal, North American Properties plans the new location for 8701 Townley Road. The 9500 square foot space formerly housed The Gap. Although I used to visit The Cheesecake Factory in Charlotte quite a bit, I admit it’s been a while. As far as chains go, I enjoy the extensive menu. But, I also admit sometimes being a bit overwhelmed by the 250+ choices of menu items. However, I like that such a wide variety of dishes allows anyone in your party to find something they enjoy no matter their tastes.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in North Carolina.
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why
There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in North Carolina, jackpot grows to $700M
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Someone in North Carolina is waking up to a $1 million Powerball lottery prize Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Lottery officials said the winner bought their $2 ticket from the Food Lion on NC 50 in Wake County. The ticket was one of two $1 […]
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Hospital Named One Of “America’s 50 Best Hospitals”
Mission Hospital in Asheville North Carolina has been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023. This recognition comes from HealthGrades.com. They state that “America’s 50 Best Hospitals™ are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
WBTV
Michael “Mikey” Fulk has been selected as new Executive Director for Working Lands Trust
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Working Lands Trust (WLT) has announced that Ms. Michael “Mikey” Fulk has been selected as their new Executive Director. “We are excited to have Mikey on board with WLT. She brings decades worth of experience working with federal, state, and private organizations on conservation issues across the nation. We look forward to seeing where she takes WLT in the future,” states Bob Schaefer, Board Chair.
Feature film ‘Condor’s Nest’ shot in North Carolina
(WGHP) — So many kids dream of growing up to make feature films. It’s a great life, but unless you’re one of the few people part of the big studios, it’s not quite what you may think. “Man, it’s hard work,” said Phil Blattenberger, a UNC-Greensboro graduate who wrote and directed the new feature film “Condor’s […]
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Woman Sets A Guinness Record For Giving The Finger
Guinness book of world records are issued everyday, but this one is super unusual. A North Carolina woman sets a Guinness World Record for giving the finger. Cheryl Lambeth of Charlotte says her obsession with finger puppets started when she was just a little girl watching children’s television programs like “Mr Rogers Neighborhood”. Her past quirky collection just kept growing and growing. We are talking finger puppet collection. Just about everyone has a collection of some sort and this is Cheryl’s.
kiss951.com
These Are The Dirtiest Cities In North Carolina Ranked
People are flocking to cities these days. The populations of major metropolitan areas are booming with hundreds of people moving daily. And while the benefits can be fantastic, there are some downsides to city living as well. One of those can be that cities are typically dirtier than other locations. But luckily here in North Carolina, it is not nearly as bad as it is in other places like New York City and Boston (the only place I’ve actually seen a rat on the street). Though often times city living does come with more pollution, trash, and yes even rats. But what cities are the dirtiest? Well, our friends at LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America. And the good news is that none of the highest-ranking dirtiest cities were in North Carolina.
Mount Olive Tribune
UMO students to compete in Annual NCICU Ethics Bowl
Five students from the University of Mount Olive will participate in the 2023 North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU) Ethics Bowl. The competition will take place Feb. 10-11 at the North Carolina Legislative building in Raleigh. Students from 16 private colleges and universities from across the state will compete.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina’s Most Famous Groundhog Won’t Be Replaced
Queen Charlotte, Discovery Place Nature’s weather-predicting groundhog who passed away last year, won’t be replaced. That’s right — North Carolina’s most famous groundhog won’t be replaced. Queen Charlotte served as weather predictor and ambassador for the museum for eight years. She died August 16...
iheart.com
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Depending on where you live, you might experience more or less pollution than other cities around the country, from pristine beach towns to trash littered along highways stretching the length of the country. LawnStarter compiled a list of 152 of the biggest U.S. cities, comparing them to each other using...
After a mild, wet January, what weather can North Carolina expect in February?
(WGHP) – The first month of 2023 ended up being our warmest January in the Piedmont Triad since 2006. Not only was it relatively mild, but January was also soggy with 15 days of a trace or more rainfall recorded at PTI airport. It’s also notable that for the first time since Winter 2019-2020, the […]
ourstate.com
Made in NC: Our Most Honorable Mentions of 2022
The 10 honorable mentions in our Made in NC Awards impressed our judges — and us! — with their incredible creativity, craftsmanship, and stories showcasing the best that North Carolina has to offer.
The Daily South
5 Stunning Train Rides To Take In North Carolina
All aboard! The magic of train travel is back in vogue, and we couldn’t be happier. There’s something that feels inherently Southern about taking a train. Maybe it’s the old-fashioned dining cars, where you can savor a sweet tea. Maybe it’s the vintage appeal. Maybe it’s the gorgeous countryside and rural farmland railways always seem to cut through. Or maybe it’s the fact that trains give us the gift of time, prompting to us slow down and become a passenger of the world. Whatever the reason, we can’t wait to punch our train ticket and get rolling. In North Carolina, there are plenty of ways to savor all the nostalgic joys of train travel. From are scenic day rides cutting through the Great Smoky Mountains to 30-minute cruises where you can learn the history behind the state’s railways, here are five incredible train rides in the Tar Heel State. It's time start planning your weekend railway excursion!
roanokebeacon.com
Galloway: Slave, rebel, abolitionist, and Union spy
Historian and scholar David Cecelski made a special trip to Washington County over the weekend, where he hosted an evening seminar on Abraham H. Galloway, one of North Carolina’s most intriguing, yet little-known historical figures. Born as a slave in 1837 in what is now Southport, Galloway rose above...
Toyota’s future battery plan at Greensboro-Randolph Megasite gets environmental OK with a surprise
LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Toyota’s expansion plans for the battery-production facility it is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite received a boost Wednesday when the state expanded its environmental permit for production lines that included a small surprise. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality issued a modification of its air quality […]
Index: Tax, regulatory rules unkind to North Carolina's remote workers
(The Center Square) – North Carolina ranks among the worst nationally for how the state’s tax and regulatory rules treat remote workers, according to a new study. The National Taxpayers Union Foundation last week released its inaugural Remote Obligations And Mobility Index to rank every state based on how its laws and regulations treat remote workers. The ROAM index analyzed five factors that apply to remote workers - filing thresholds,...
