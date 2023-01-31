Commerce Casino barricade involving man with knife ends after two hours
A man armed with a knife was involved in a standoff with deputies inside the Commerce Casino for more than two hours Tuesday morning. The barricade ended just before 8 a.m. and the man was being transported to a local hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The incident began around 5:30 a.m. at the casino in the 6100 block of Telegraph Road. The Sheriff's Department says deputies were called on a report of a man pointing a knife at casino security and refusing to leave. Deputies responded with crisis negotiators and a mental-health evaluation team. They tried to convince him to surrender. Eventually they took him into custody using less-lethal force. More than a dozen L.A. County sheriff's vehicles were seen outside the casino, located just off the 5 Freeway and less than a mile from the Citadel Outlets. No injuries to sheriff's deputies were reported. The individual was brought by ambulance to a nearby hospital and is expected to face charges related to the incident.
