New York Post

49ers great Jerry Rice quieted Eagles fans with silent Super Bowl clapback

Come for the king, you best not miss — though Eagles fans gave it their best try during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers. San Francisco legend and multiple NFL receiving record-holder Jerry Rice was in attendance for Philly’s 31-7 trouncing, and heard plenty of shouts and jeers from the Lincoln Financial Field faithful before kickoff on Sunday. His response quickly quieted the crowd down however. Rice, an honorary 49ers captain for the game, took out a pouch and, without uttering a word, slid on a ring from each of his three Super Bowl titles with San Francisco onto his fingers and...
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jonathan Gannon is done riding the head coaching carousel

Jonathan Gannon needs to pack his bag. For Arizona. Not Houston. Or Denver. The Broncos have decided to hire Sean Payton as their new head coach. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Texans are going with former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their new...
CBS Philly

Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
atozsports.com

Longtime Eagles star makes statement regarding his future with team

Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham is like a fine wine, he just gets better with age. Graham, who will turn 35 this offseason, has helped turn the Eagles’ defensive front into one of the most feared units in football. Graham’s 11 sacks and 11 tackles for loss each ranked tied for second on the team in the regular season. He’s since added one sack in the postseason as well.
iheart.com

Wife Of 49ers Captain Says She 'Didn't Feel Safe' Among Eagles Fans

Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers captain and linebacker Fred Warner, said she "didn't feel safe" among Philadelphia Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field during the NFC Championship Game last Sunday (January 29). Warner, a former contestant on The Bachelor prior to her relationship with the NFL star,...
New York Post

Wife of Eagles safety responds to 49ers WAG after troubling game-day claims: ‘Soft’

Rachol West-Chachere, the wife of Eagles safety Andre Chachere, is responding to troubling game-day allegations made by Sydney Warner, the spouse of 49ers outside linebacker Fred Warner, following Sunday’s NFC Championship game in Philadelphia. In a video shared this week on TikTok, Sydney stated how she’ll “probably never go back” to Lincoln Financial Field due to the alleged behavior of Eagles fans, claiming one got in her face at the concession stand and that she “didn’t feel very safe.” As Syndey’s comments began to circulate online, Rachol replied to a post Wednesday on Twitter with one word. “Soft,” wrote Rachol, who married...
Athlon Sports

Three Eagles Starters Missed Practice Thursday

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs both took the practice field on Thursday for the first time in preparation for Super Bowl LVII. Both were shorthanded.  While the Chiefs were without three of their top wide receivers, all of whom suffered injuries during the AFC Championship ...
CBS Philly

Eagles' former quarterback Nick Foles in Philadelphia for Chris Maragos trial

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is back in Philadelphia to testify in a former teammate's medical trial.We saw the former Super Bowl MVP walking into the courtroom with former safety Chris Maragos.Maragos claims his former medical team mistreated a knee injury in 2017 and that ended his NFL career.We've reached out to a lawyer for the doctor and we're waiting to hear back.Former Eagles Trey Burton and Jordan Hicks are also expected to testify.
chatsports.com

NFL coaching news that impacts the Eagles

The latest news regarding the NFL’s coaching carousel has some impact on the Philadelphia Eagles. Let’s take a closer look. Follow the win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Eagles’ defensive coordinator said: “Philly is keeping me. Good, bad, or indifferent, I’m staying here.”. Though...
