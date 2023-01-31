Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
FREE Pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Celebration of National Pizza DayMarilyn JohnsonRockledge, PA
Related
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Watch Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ First Try at Making a Cheesesteak
The Instagram video that shows Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts making his first-ever cheesesteak offers all the proof you need that the Eagles' Super Bowl-bound star is not a native Philadelphian. Early in the video, Hurts, who has just tied on an apron and asked if he can try making...
49ers great Jerry Rice quieted Eagles fans with silent Super Bowl clapback
Come for the king, you best not miss — though Eagles fans gave it their best try during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers. San Francisco legend and multiple NFL receiving record-holder Jerry Rice was in attendance for Philly’s 31-7 trouncing, and heard plenty of shouts and jeers from the Lincoln Financial Field faithful before kickoff on Sunday. His response quickly quieted the crowd down however. Rice, an honorary 49ers captain for the game, took out a pouch and, without uttering a word, slid on a ring from each of his three Super Bowl titles with San Francisco onto his fingers and...
13 celebrities who are rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl
Celebrities including Bradley Cooper, Pink, Taylor Swift, and Kevin Hart are Eagles fans.
Jerry Jones has ridiculous take on Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl appearance
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII after running roughshod through
Exclusive: Jalen Hurts' father speaks about son's determination and drive
Jalen Hurts' father said if there's one word to describe his son it would be determined.
Eagles’ Jonathan Gannon is done riding the head coaching carousel
Jonathan Gannon needs to pack his bag. For Arizona. Not Houston. Or Denver. The Broncos have decided to hire Sean Payton as their new head coach. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Texans are going with former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their new...
Kyle Shanahan blames Eagles jumbotron for failure to challenge DeVonta Smith catch
You aren’t going to believe some of this. Then again, you might! Following the Philadelphia Eagles‘ one-sided triumph over the San Francisco 49ers, it appears the bay area has experienced some difficulty in accepting the final score and moving on. The whining has been rampant. The trash talk has been inescapable.
Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
atozsports.com
Longtime Eagles star makes statement regarding his future with team
Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham is like a fine wine, he just gets better with age. Graham, who will turn 35 this offseason, has helped turn the Eagles’ defensive front into one of the most feared units in football. Graham’s 11 sacks and 11 tackles for loss each ranked tied for second on the team in the regular season. He’s since added one sack in the postseason as well.
iheart.com
Wife Of 49ers Captain Says She 'Didn't Feel Safe' Among Eagles Fans
Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers captain and linebacker Fred Warner, said she "didn't feel safe" among Philadelphia Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field during the NFC Championship Game last Sunday (January 29). Warner, a former contestant on The Bachelor prior to her relationship with the NFL star,...
Wife of Eagles safety responds to 49ers WAG after troubling game-day claims: ‘Soft’
Rachol West-Chachere, the wife of Eagles safety Andre Chachere, is responding to troubling game-day allegations made by Sydney Warner, the spouse of 49ers outside linebacker Fred Warner, following Sunday’s NFC Championship game in Philadelphia. In a video shared this week on TikTok, Sydney stated how she’ll “probably never go back” to Lincoln Financial Field due to the alleged behavior of Eagles fans, claiming one got in her face at the concession stand and that she “didn’t feel very safe.” As Syndey’s comments began to circulate online, Rachol replied to a post Wednesday on Twitter with one word. “Soft,” wrote Rachol, who married...
Three Eagles Starters Missed Practice Thursday
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs both took the practice field on Thursday for the first time in preparation for Super Bowl LVII. Both were shorthanded. While the Chiefs were without three of their top wide receivers, all of whom suffered injuries during the AFC Championship ...
Eagles' former quarterback Nick Foles in Philadelphia for Chris Maragos trial
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is back in Philadelphia to testify in a former teammate's medical trial.We saw the former Super Bowl MVP walking into the courtroom with former safety Chris Maragos.Maragos claims his former medical team mistreated a knee injury in 2017 and that ended his NFL career.We've reached out to a lawyer for the doctor and we're waiting to hear back.Former Eagles Trey Burton and Jordan Hicks are also expected to testify.
76ers Rumors: Philly’s on the Hunt for Another Big Man?
The center position could be an area of focus as the trade deadline nears.
Giants Player Takes Shot at Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni
No matter how good you are, someone is out there ready to tear you down. A Giants player doesn’t believe... The post Giants Player Takes Shot at Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni appeared first on Outsider.
Wife of 49ers star: Eagles fans wished me dead
So much for the City of Brotherly Love. The wife of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner posted a video on TikTok Wednesday, detailing her troubles with Philadelphia Eagles fans at Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. Per TMZ, Sydney Warner didn’t enjoy her time at Lincoln Financial Field, and it...
Micah Parsons Hilariously Shuts Down Kayvon Thibodeaux’s 49ers diss
Micah Parsons and Kayvon Thibodeaux will be apart of some fantastic NFC East battles in their careers. However, Twitter is battlefield for now.... The post Micah Parsons Hilariously Shuts Down Kayvon Thibodeaux’s 49ers diss appeared first on Outsider.
Super Bowl 2023: These 9 Eagles will be must-see TV during wacky Opening Night
The Eagles have begun game-planning for their Super Bowl LVII matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., against the Kansas City Chiefs, looking to win their second championship in the last five seasons. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and his staff have decided on the right mix of rest...
chatsports.com
NFL coaching news that impacts the Eagles
The latest news regarding the NFL’s coaching carousel has some impact on the Philadelphia Eagles. Let’s take a closer look. Follow the win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Eagles’ defensive coordinator said: “Philly is keeping me. Good, bad, or indifferent, I’m staying here.”. Though...
Comments / 0