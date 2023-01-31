ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery Village, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnav.com

Anne Arundel Medical Center's birthing center closed earlier this week

Earlier this week, Luminis closed the birthing center after 26 years of operation due to the low number of births there in the past several years. The midwives will now help deliver babies in the hospital, said Luminis spokesperson Justin McLeod. The birthing center delivered 31 babies last year, McLeod...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Inside Nova

Bed Bath and Beyond closing three stores in Northern Virginia

Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 87 more stores, including three in Northern Virginia, as the struggling retailer faces bankruptcy. The announcement comes six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase. Closures this round include the stores...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo

Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda Foley, D-Montgomery, for help...
MARYLAND STATE
progressivegrocer.com

Wegmans Cutting the Ribbon on New Virginia Store

Wegmans Food Markets is ready to celebrate the opening of its latest location in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Reston, Va. The 85,000-square-foot store is the grocer’s 110th store overall and its 15th location in Virginia. The Reston Wegmans, located at 11950 Hopper Street, employs approximately 425 team members...
RESTON, VA
alxnow.com

Two Alexandria restaurants featured on Washingtonian’s ‘Very Best’ list

(Updated 10:55 a.m.) The 100 Very Best Restaurant list is back from Washingtonian and it features two Alexandria spots. The list, formerly limited only to sit-down restaurants, now includes carryout, pop-ups and food trucks. Both Alexandria locations, though, are restaurants in the traditional sense. The first is Nasime, a Japanese...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Recreation Asking Residents to Donate New or Gently Used Items for Second Annual ‘Praisner’s Project Prom Dress’

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation is working to ensure the dream of attending prom can come true for all high school students! The Department is collecting gently used and new dresses, suits and accessories that students will be able to choose from during “Praisner’s Project Prom Dress” giveaway event on Saturday, April 15, at Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center in Burtonsville.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Washingtonian.com

Grill Your Own Skewers at Rockville’s New Chinese Barbecue and Karaoke Joint

A guide to the newest places to eat and drink. The DC area has plenty of Korean barbecue restaurants with tabletop grills. But a new Chinese barbecue spot in Rockville, Hulu Skewer House, is the first of its kind in the region with custom grills designed to rotate and cook meat on a stick right in front of you. The place also features a menu of hand-pulled noodles and other Chinese specialties, two bars, and six private karaoke rooms.
ROCKVILLE, MD
washingtoninformer.com

Upscale Dining Option GrillMarX Comes to College Park

GrillMarX opened its newest steakhouse in the lobby of The Hotel at the University of Maryland, College Park, on Jan. 28, and the local community is coming out to support the venture. “We were ecstatic to see so many friendly faces welcome us to the College Park community. With our...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Lantern Festival to Take Place in Rockville on February 11

Rockville Sister Cities Corporation, in partnership with WQER-LP 96.7 FM Radio and the Chinese Culture Institute will hold its annual Lantern Festival from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre and Social Hall at Rockville Civic Center Park, 603 Edmonston Drive. The family-friendly event is...
ROCKVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month

There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Journal

Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure

Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
MARYLAND STATE
justshortofcrazy.com

Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland

Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy